Section VI football champs: Bennett, Jamestown, Iroquois, Lackawanna, Randolph
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bennett football team repeated as Section VI Class AA champions with a 36-10 victory against Lancaster on Friday night at Highmark Stadium, continuing to move past a controversial forfeiture of regular season victories on the hunt for a state title. Sectional championships also were won by Iroquois in Class B […]
chautauquatoday.com
HS Football: Fredonia Falls to Lackawanna in Class C Title Game
A second consecutive trip to the biggest stage in Section VI high school football ended with the same outcome for Fredonia as it did last year. On Thursday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, the Hillbillies rallied to erase a 16-point deficit in the second half, but their comeback effort fell two points short, as Fredonia lost to Lackawanna 22-20 in a thrilling finish in the Class C championship game.
Bye Cheerleading? Western New York School Makes Big Changes
A cheerleading team appears to have been disbanded by a school district in Western New York. The situation unfolded in the Cheektowaga Central School District. The cheerleading team coaches, Sierra Gray and Kayla Hutcheson, were allegedly told by the district that the teams would “no longer be able to cheer for winter sports on Tuesday,” according to WKBW.
Orchard Park, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Orchard Park. The Williamsville North High School football team will have a game with Jamestown High School on November 10, 2022, 18:00:00.
Where else do Bills fans want to be?: Architect speaks on new Bills Stadium design
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The new Bills Stadium will offer a totally new fan experience to fans. Bills Mafia got their first look at the building in newly released renderings last week. From the entrance to the concourse to even the seats, fans can expect a modern stadium that rivals some of the best in […]
chautauquatoday.com
SUNY Fredonia Student Research Seeks to Improve Area Creek Restoration Efforts
Compiling research leading to better watershed management in Chautauqua and Erie counties is the central focus of three SUNY Fredonia geology students engaging in hands-on field- and lab-based experiences. Elizabeth Wightman of Campbell, Abigail Nordwall of Jamestown and Brett Boyer of Randolph -- all seniors majoring in geology -- are learning various aspects of stream management and monitoring in Dewittville Creek in Chautauqua County and Spooner Creek in Erie County.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 11 - November 13
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Do you have any plans for the weekend? There are several events taking place across Western New York. Buffalo Bills take on the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium. The Buffalo Bills return home to take on the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium at 1 p.m....
Best Places To Go Sledding In Western New York
Snow is in the forecast this weekend and for pretty much the next couple of weeks which means that your kids will want to go outside and enjoy the snow. The best part of living in Western New York is that there is no shortage of places to enjoy winter. From skiing to snowboarding to hiking, if you want to get outdoors this winter you can do it.
West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Thursday, November 10th 2022
In today’s West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report: ESD provides help for Perry’s expansion in Akron; Ear, Nose and Throat Care of Western New York merging with Western New York Ear, Nose & Throat; NFMMC announces fund raising through golf tourneys.
Buffalo Parks Should Be Used By City Residents Only?
The city of Buffalo boasts some of the greatest parks in the nation, but should they be accessible to all, or only to the residents and taxpayers of the City of Buffalo?. One of the great things about living in Western New York is the great amenities and natural resources that we have access to right in our backyard. From the many waterfront beaches that are along Lake Erie to the natural wonder of Niagara Falls, this is a great place to play and relax.
chautauquatoday.com
Remnants of Nicole Bring Flooding Rain to Parts of Chautauqua County
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole have left the area, but not before dumping heavy rain. Portions of Chautauqua County picked up over two inches of precipitation as of late Friday night, according to meteorologist Phil Pandolfo with the National Weather Service in Buffalo. He says most rainfall reports have ranged from 1.5 to 2.5 inches, but there have also been some areas that received over three inches...
WGRZ TV
Anchor Bar heading west, south with 5 more franchise sites
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Anchor Bar is expanding with five more franchise locations that bring the restaurant’s original Buffalo wings to more than 20 sites. The Anchor Bar Franchise & Development Co. LLC has signed letters of intent or lease agreements for five new franchises that will bring the business to College Station, Texas; Bradenton, Fla.; Orlando/Lakeland, Fla.; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Raleigh, N.C.
wnynewsnow.com
Threat To Jamestown High School Deemed Not Credible
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A threat lodged against Jamestown High School has been deemed not credible by investigators. Jamestown Public School’s Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker released the following statement on Thursday:. “Late Wednesday evening, the Jamestown Police Department was made aware of a rumor of a...
“This could’ve gotten ugly”: DA Flynn details Thursday shootings on Buffalo’s West Side
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jeffery Griffin, 48, has been charged Friday after he allegedly opened fire at two different locations on Buffalo’s lower West Side. He’s facing a long list of charges, for allegedly shooting a woman in the leg on Pennsylvania Street and allegedly shooting three bullets in the Alba De Vida methadone clinic. […]
Incredible Night Snow Tubing Just Outside Buffalo, New York
As we get ready to see some lake effect snow this weekend across Western New York, now is the time to start planning a fun family trip to do some incredible night snow tubing in Western New York. Peek'n Peak Resort is home to a massive snow tube hill that...
Town of Tonawanda pushes back overnight winter parking ban
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda announced Friday that its overnight winter parking ban has been delayed until at least the end of the month. As of now, the ban will go into place on Dec. 1 at 2:01 a.m. The ban was scheduled to go into place on Nov. 1 […]
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
A Batavia man with an extensive history of drug and burglary-related arrests, including two arrests during the past year in Livingston and Wyoming counties, now faces new charges after an indictment was unsealed in County Court. 50-year-old Louis Coleman was arrested on a grand jury indictment warrant charging him with third-degree criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is accused of selling methamphetamine in the village of Attica to an undercover Wyoming County Drug Task Force agent earlier this year. Coleman had been scheduled to be sentenced on previous drug charges and is still facing numerous, similar charges in Livingston County.
Franklin Middle School deemed safe after alleged threat
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Franklin Middle School was deemed safe on Thursday after a student made a threatening comment on social media Wednesday night, the Ken-Ton School District said. School officials said in a letter to the school community that they learned of an exchange between several students, one of them was said to have […]
13 Restaurants With Wing Night Specials In Western New York
Buffalo is the Chicken Wing Capital of the World, so there are tons of options for a quality wing in Buffalo, New York. And while a lot of these places have great wing options, you may favor the places that are the most affordable. Lucky for us, there are 13...
What will winter be like in Buffalo? Watch our Winter Weather Outlook
Our Winter Weather Outlook special airs on News 4 at 6.
