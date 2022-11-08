ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredonia, NY

HS Football: Fredonia Falls to Lackawanna in Class C Title Game

A second consecutive trip to the biggest stage in Section VI high school football ended with the same outcome for Fredonia as it did last year. On Thursday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, the Hillbillies rallied to erase a 16-point deficit in the second half, but their comeback effort fell two points short, as Fredonia lost to Lackawanna 22-20 in a thrilling finish in the Class C championship game.
FREDONIA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bye Cheerleading? Western New York School Makes Big Changes

A cheerleading team appears to have been disbanded by a school district in Western New York. The situation unfolded in the Cheektowaga Central School District. The cheerleading team coaches, Sierra Gray and Kayla Hutcheson, were allegedly told by the district that the teams would “no longer be able to cheer for winter sports on Tuesday,” according to WKBW.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

SUNY Fredonia Student Research Seeks to Improve Area Creek Restoration Efforts

Compiling research leading to better watershed management in Chautauqua and Erie counties is the central focus of three SUNY Fredonia geology students engaging in hands-on field- and lab-based experiences. Elizabeth Wightman of Campbell, Abigail Nordwall of Jamestown and Brett Boyer of Randolph -- all seniors majoring in geology -- are learning various aspects of stream management and monitoring in Dewittville Creek in Chautauqua County and Spooner Creek in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Places To Go Sledding In Western New York

Snow is in the forecast this weekend and for pretty much the next couple of weeks which means that your kids will want to go outside and enjoy the snow. The best part of living in Western New York is that there is no shortage of places to enjoy winter. From skiing to snowboarding to hiking, if you want to get outdoors this winter you can do it.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Parks Should Be Used By City Residents Only?

The city of Buffalo boasts some of the greatest parks in the nation, but should they be accessible to all, or only to the residents and taxpayers of the City of Buffalo?. One of the great things about living in Western New York is the great amenities and natural resources that we have access to right in our backyard. From the many waterfront beaches that are along Lake Erie to the natural wonder of Niagara Falls, this is a great place to play and relax.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Remnants of Nicole Bring Flooding Rain to Parts of Chautauqua County

The remnants of Hurricane Nicole have left the area, but not before dumping heavy rain. Portions of Chautauqua County picked up over two inches of precipitation as of late Friday night, according to meteorologist Phil Pandolfo with the National Weather Service in Buffalo. He says most rainfall reports have ranged from 1.5 to 2.5 inches, but there have also been some areas that received over three inches...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WGRZ TV

Anchor Bar heading west, south with 5 more franchise sites

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Anchor Bar is expanding with five more franchise locations that bring the restaurant’s original Buffalo wings to more than 20 sites. The Anchor Bar Franchise & Development Co. LLC has signed letters of intent or lease agreements for five new franchises that will bring the business to College Station, Texas; Bradenton, Fla.; Orlando/Lakeland, Fla.; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Raleigh, N.C.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Threat To Jamestown High School Deemed Not Credible

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A threat lodged against Jamestown High School has been deemed not credible by investigators. Jamestown Public School’s Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker released the following statement on Thursday:. “Late Wednesday evening, the Jamestown Police Department was made aware of a rumor of a...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

A Batavia man with an extensive history of drug and burglary-related arrests, including two arrests during the past year in Livingston and Wyoming counties, now faces new charges after an indictment was unsealed in County Court. 50-year-old Louis Coleman was arrested on a grand jury indictment warrant charging him with third-degree criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is accused of selling methamphetamine in the village of Attica to an undercover Wyoming County Drug Task Force agent earlier this year. Coleman had been scheduled to be sentenced on previous drug charges and is still facing numerous, similar charges in Livingston County.
BATAVIA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Franklin Middle School deemed safe after alleged threat

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Franklin Middle School was deemed safe on Thursday after a student made a threatening comment on social media Wednesday night, the Ken-Ton School District said. School officials said in a letter to the school community that they learned of an exchange between several students, one of them was said to have […]
TONAWANDA, NY

