Live 2022 midterm election results: Balance of power in the U.S. Senate and House
Will Democrats or Republicans control the U.S. Senate? What about the U.S. House? Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
Election updates: 2022 midterm election results
With large batches still to be counted in key races, either party could still emerge with control of the House and Senate. Many poll watchers see a potential split, with Republicans controlling the House and Democrats retaining a narrow Senate majority, a result forecast in polling for some time leading up to the election.
Live 2022 Massachusetts election results: Ballot questions
Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night in Massachusetts, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Live 2022 New Hampshire Senate election results: Maggie Hassan vs. Donald Bolduc
Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night in New Hampshire, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Iowa Gov Reynolds drops massive six-figure ad buy in campaign's last week: Iowans still know 'boys from girls'
FIRST ON FOX: Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, dropped a massive six-figure ad buy as election season enters into its final week, saying the people of the Hawkeye State still know "boys from girls." Reynolds, who has a dominating lead over her Democrat opponent Deidre DeJear, released the ad...
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? These key races will decide
Election Day is over, but control of Congress still hung in the balance Wednesday morning.
Fetterman predicts early Republican lead in vote counting due to changes by GOP lawmakers
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman said on Monday that he expects his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, to lead initially in the state on Tuesday night due to the sequence of vote counting. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, said that the GOP planned voting so that their party could “baselessly sow...
Newly-elected Ohio Democrat says he flipped district because he spoke 'to a broad group of voters'
Representative-elect Greg Landsman (D) defeated his Republican incumbent opponent, Rep. Steve Chabot, in Ohio’s 1st District, even as Democrats elsewhere in the state lost major midterm races. “It was Democrats, a lot Independents and a surprisingly large number of Republicans who wanted to be done with the extremism and chaos of Trump and folks like my opponent, “ Landsman said.Nov. 10, 2022.
Election results: Republicans concede majority in Minnesota Senate
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The balance of power has apparently shifted to the Democrats in the Minnesota Senate following Tuesday's general election.Republicans conceded the majority Wednesday morning, with Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller saying "it does not look like Senate Republicans will maintain control of the Senate." The DFL had already claimed the victory earlier on Wednesday. Party leaders planned to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. CBS News Minnesota plans to carry that press conference live.Some state Senate races have yet to be officially called.Minnesota has, for the past four years, had a split legislature, with Republicans controlling...
Over half of Republicans running for federal, statewide office have raised unfounded doubts about 2020 election
Over half of all Republican midterm candidates running for federal and statewide office have raised unfounded doubts about the validity or integrity of the 2020 election results, and according to CBS News' analysis, all of the states but two — Rhode Island and North Dakota — have a candidate on the the ballot who is an "election denier," that is, who denies the results of the 2020 election were valid.
Republicans who have denied or questioned the 2020 results are on the ballot Tuesday in these key states
Voters on Tuesday will encounter Republican candidates up and down the ballot who've denied or questioned the results of the presidential race Donald Trump lost. The so-called election deniers are running in Senate and House races, as well for statewide offices that have major influence over elections, such as governor, secretary of state and attorney general.
Unsettled California races could tip US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled Friday, as millions of ballots remained uncounted in the nation's most populous state. More than a dozen races in the state remained in...
The Supreme Court’s Hands Are All Over The 2022 Midterm Election Results
If Republicans win control of the House by just a handful of seats or less, they will owe their slim majority to the Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court. In a series of election law cases, including one yet to be decided, the court’s conservative justices authorized partisan gerrymandering and effectively gutted the Voting Rights Act’s protections against racially discriminatory redistricting. These decisions led directly to an increase in congressional districts gerrymandered to favor Republicans and decreased the number of Black-majority seats that would have favored Democrats following the 2020 census.
How candidates who cast doubt on Biden’s 2020 victory are faring in the midterms
So far, a majority of the candidates who denied or actively cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory have prevailed in the midterms, although most were heavily favored to win, according to an NBC News analysis of results and past candidate statements. Here's how the 268 GOP candidates...
Election Results from Massachusetts and New Hampshire
Check the latest election results from: (Note: New Hampshire polls begin closing at 7 p.m. Massachusetts polls close at 8 p.m.)MA Midterm Elections 2022NH Midterm Elections 2022
Live Election Results: Nebraska State Legislature
Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. in the mountain time zone and 8 p.m. in the central time zone.
The Winners and Losers in the 2022 Midterm Election Governors Races
Three dozen states are electing governors this year, including eight where incumbents are term-limited or not running again. Below is Route Fifty's roundup of the results from Election Day. This post was last updated on Wednesday, Nov. 9 around 3:30 a.m. Eastern time. Some governors races still weren't called at that time, including competitive ones in Arizona, Kansas, Nevada and Oregon.
Senate Republicans will hold leadership elections on Nov. 16. And their No. 3 leader is skeptical any actual challenge to Mitch McConnell will materialize.
One week away: Senate Republicans are setting their leadership elections for Nov. 16, a date that will reveal whether Mitch McConnell will receive any protest votes from his conference. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) says he is unlikely to support McConnell and several other GOP candidates and senators are noncommittal. Republican...
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, NBC News projects, narrowly defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. The victory for Lombardo, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, puts a Republican back in the top job in the pivotal presidential battleground state and could have major implications on the future of education and criminal justice in the swing state.
