Graham still ahead by large margin in Scottsdale council contest

Barry Graham's already sizable lead over Pamela Carter has grown slightly as of Friday night in the race for Scottsdale's final open city council seat.

It may take days before all the votes are tallied, so it's still possible that Carter could pull off a victory. Graham expects to maintain the frontrunner position he's held since August, however.

"We have a pretty comfortable lead at this point," he told The Arizona Republic on Thursday, adding that he is "cautiously optimistic that the lead will hold."

Election Day coverage: Live voting updates | Arizona election results

The two candidates been locked in a campaign battle since the primary election in August, when incumbents Kathy Littlefield and Solange Whitehead secured enough votes to win without a runoff election.

Graham is an accountant who has served on Scottsdale's Planning Commission since 2020, while Carter is a businesswoman who runs a nonprofit that produces faith-based films.

Both have limited-development stances similar to the majority of Scottsdale's current council. The winner will replace termed-out Councilmember Linda Milhaven — one of Scottsdale's two pro-development officials — and help shape the city's future, tackling top issues that range from short-term rental regulations to water conservation.

Candidate Q&A: Scottsdale's City Council candidates talk housing, short-term rentals, abortion

Graham outperformed Carter by about 4,500 votes in August's primary election, placing third in that contest while his opponent secured the fourth place spot.

He also raised nearly three times more campaign funds than Carter as of September, and has garnered the support of multiple high-profile community members such as Councilmember Littlefield.

Follow the money: Check out Graham's latest finance report

Carter also received far fewer donations from constituents, with about a quarter of her campaign income in recent months came from donors who don't live in Scottsdale.

She did not respond to repeated requests for interviews after the initial ballot results were released on Tuesday, but said she was not deterred by the funding imbalance when she spoke to The Arizona Republic last month.

"We won our primary with $10,000 because we were out meeting the people and working our rears off," she said. "I am very confident I can take this."

Reach Sam at sam.kmack@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @KmackSam .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Graham still ahead by large margin in Scottsdale council contest