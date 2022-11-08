ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VikingsTerritory

RGIII Changes Tune on Vikings, Cousins

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III was once a quasi-critic of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Now, he’s singing a different tune about Cousins — and the Vikings. Griffin and Cousins were teammates in Washington for three years before Cousins ultimately took Griffin’s QB1 job. In 2012,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

NFL Week 9 top plays: Ravens crush Saints on Monday Night Football

Week 9 of the NFL season concluded with the Baltimore Ravens taking care of business on the road to defeat the New Orleans Saints, 27-13, on Monday Night Football. The Ravens improved to 6-3 with the win as Lamar Jackson threw for a touchdown and Kenyan Drake scored two. Justin Houston dominated defensively, recording 2.5 sacks and an interception. The Saints fell to 3-6 with the loss.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans in sole possession of No. 1; Eagles sitting pretty with Saints pick

The NFL regular season has reached the halfway point. The NFL Draft picture is coming into focus as some teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
YourErie

Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 10

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski break down the Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Philadelphia Eagles during Week 8 and look ahead to the matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The Steelers will come into Sunday rested from a bye week. […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

Best ManningCast moments from Ravens vs. Saints

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning were once again on hand for "Monday Night Football" in Week 9's edition of the "ManningCast." The Baltimore Ravens were on the road for a 27-13 win in Lamar Jackson's first start against the New Orleans Saints. Jackson boasts the best record among quarterbacks since...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Saints’ 4 biggest heroes in Week 9 loss vs. Ravens

The New Orleans Saints absorbed their sixth loss of the year after they lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 27-13, at home in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. At 3-6, the Saints are in third place in the NFC South. Here are the four Saints most to blame for their Week 9 loss vs. the Ravens.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Saints-Steelers, pick

The New Orleans Saints head to Pennsylvania to match up with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. The Saints are fresh off a 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, while the Steelers are rested after a bye week. Here's everything you need to know about the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Saints lose much more than a game against Ravens on MNF

The New Orleans Saints are back to their old ways. No, not their ways of the mid-2010’s. That team was dynamic and explosive. Effort was never questioned. Instead, they shifted back to the team they were just a few weeks ago. The run defense was horrible, and the offense...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

NFL Week 11 flex scheduling changes: Chiefs-Chargers and Bengals-Steelers moved to new times

The NFL schedule always sees adjustments, and on Tuesday the league announced the season's first flex scheduling change as two games will swap times in Week 11. The Kansas City Chiefs were scheduled to face their divisional rival Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. on Nov. 27, but that will be moved to prime time (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers were originally in the Sunday Night Football slot when the schedule was released, but that divisional game was moved to the 4:25 p.m. ET slot on CBS.
KANSAS CITY, MO

