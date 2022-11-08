ORLANDO -- Cim-Tech will address the importance of knowledge-based manufacturing in this webinar scheduled for scheduled for 2 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, December 7. Kenny Belfatto, Cim-Tech's National Sales Manager, will demonstrate how knowledge can be stored in the software’s database rather than in an employee's memory. "In times of high turnover this is crucial to keep your business running smoothly," said Belfatto. "It's all about standardization -- those standards become your manufacturing standards. CAD/CAM standardization prevents bottlenecks that can be created if someone leaves or is on vacation Having standards in place allow your operations to perform seamlessly. And when your CAD layer standards are in place, these standards can also drive your manufacturing standards.

2 DAYS AGO