solarpowerworldonline.com
Runergy solar panels to enter U.S. market through Inexption platform
Runergy, a Chinese manufacturer of solar cells and panels, will begin to offer its panel products through the online marketplace offered by Inexption. “Runergy is a top solar cell manufacturer trusted by major companies throughout the world; we created Hyperion modules so we could bring our solar expertise to the entire process, controlling the entire solar supply chain from sourcing to module manufacturing,” said Cheng Zhu, vice president of global business at Runergy. “We aligned with Inxeption because the company is a marketplace and fulfillment leader in the solar space – a perfect partner for launching this new brand in the United States.”
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
woodworkingnetwork.com
Sherwin-Williams continues acquisition spree
CLEVELAND -- The Sherwin-Williams Company announced on Nov. 8 an agreement to acquire German-based Specialized Industrial Coatings Holding, which includes Oskar Nolte GmbH and Klumpp Coatings GmbH. The acquisition comes on the heels of Sherwin-Williams' October announcement that it will acquire Industria Chimica Adriatica S.p.A. (ICA), an Italian designer, manufacturer...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Webinar: The importance of knowledge-based manufacturing
ORLANDO -- Cim-Tech will address the importance of knowledge-based manufacturing in this webinar scheduled for scheduled for 2 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, December 7. Kenny Belfatto, Cim-Tech's National Sales Manager, will demonstrate how knowledge can be stored in the software’s database rather than in an employee's memory. "In times of high turnover this is crucial to keep your business running smoothly," said Belfatto. "It's all about standardization -- those standards become your manufacturing standards. CAD/CAM standardization prevents bottlenecks that can be created if someone leaves or is on vacation Having standards in place allow your operations to perform seamlessly. And when your CAD layer standards are in place, these standards can also drive your manufacturing standards.
Visa: Digital DNA Forges Great Companies During Tough Times
Up until quite recently, treasurers and chief financial officers (CFOs) didn’t see any pressing need to go digital. “Three years ago,” Global Head of Visa Business Solutions Darren Parslow told Karen Webster of the embrace of new tech, “it was number six on the ‘top five’ list. It was kind of like a hobby.”
woodworkingnetwork.com
BLS reports that furniture and wood products employment falters
While manufacturing and the overall economy have added jobs in recent months, the furniture and wood products industries haven’t done as well. According to a new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in October, the U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs, bringing the 3-month average to 289,000 jobs per month. The unemployment rate rose to 3.7% but remained near historic lows. No super sector saw a decline in jobs in October, with notable job growth in manufacturing and healthcare. Average hourly earnings rose 4.7% compared with October 2021, a slower rate of growth than in prior months.
salestechstar.com
ShippingEasy Announces Carbon Neutral Shipping for Ecommerce Merchants During Holidays
ShippingEasy will offset merchants’ shipping emissions by funding sustainable energy sources, in partnership with South Pole. ShippingEasy, the easy-to-use, cloud-based shipping, tracking, and customer marketing platform for ecommerce sellers, announced a landmark sustainability initiative, The Greenest Way to Ship. Through the initiative, developed in partnership with South Pole, a leading global climate solutions provider and carbon project developer, ShippingEasy will cover the cost for merchants using its discounted shipping rates to offset the carbon emissions of packages shipped during the holidays.
US News and World Report
Bosch, IBM Join Forces to Seek Substitute Critical Minerals
FRANKFURT/BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's Bosch has formed a partnership with IBM to use quantum computing and simulation technology to find alternatives to the rare earths and metals needed for electric vehicles. The minerals used in magnets in electric motors, membranes in fuel cells for hydrogen technology as well as in aerospace...
salestechstar.com
Medius Welcomes Cashbook to its Growing Roster of ISV solutions
Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and wider spend management solutions, has announced that Cashbook joins its partner program for Independent Software Developers (ISVs), Radius. Cashbook joined Radius as part of their ongoing commitment to increasing fiscal health for its customers. Cashbook helps ambitious small, medium and large enterprises...
takeitcool.com
Cocoa Butter Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information
The latest report titled “Cocoa Butter Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Cocoa Butter. Report Features Details. Product Name Cocoa Butter. Process Included Cocoa Butter Production From Grinding and Pressing Method.
cxmtoday.com
Gophr Partners With Rexel To Launch Rapid Delivery Service
Same-day delivery company Gophr is partnering with Rexel, a UK distributor of electrical products and solutions, to offer customers a new 90-minute delivery service called Rexel Rapid. The two companies are working together to deliver to customers within a five-mile radius of their local Rexel branch. The service covers 16...
Sealing Air Ducts With Innovation Solution to Save Energy and Money
Amit Gupta, CEO of Aeroseal, joined Cheddar News to discuss how its product seals air ducts inside leaky homes to avoid waste of energy and reduce costs.
supplychain247.com
Pivotree and GreyOrange partner on order fulfillment capabilities
Pivotree Inc., a provider of order management and warehouse management system (WMS) software, and GreyOrange Inc., a leader in automated robotic fulfillment and optimization software, today announced a new partnership to offer comprehensive fulfillment capabilities within warehouses and distribution centers. This joint offering from Pivotree and GreyOrange will deliver a competitive edge for customers increasing visibility, accuracy, and cost efficiency, the partners stated.
Happi
Dynamic Blending Increases Manufacturing Capacity
Contract manufacturer Dynamic Blending is expanding its manufacturing facility. The company is near doubling its facilities in Utah, allowing for increasing production capacity, expansion in product offerings and the addition of both a “white room” and quality control lab. The need for expansion is due to accelerating demand that keeps the company listed among the fastest growing in the US and Utah. UV50 just named the company among its top 10 movers with three-year growth of more than 600 percent and now topping 140-plus employees.
foodlogistics.com
Micro-Farming Could Be Key to Future of Sustainable Farming
It’s an unpleasant truth that the agricultural industry, as it operates today, is not sustainable. In the United States, current farming practices have led to the annual loss of hundreds of millions of tons of soil — 10 times the normal rate of erosion. Meanwhile, the use of chemical fertilizers in soy and corn, two of America’s largest crops, has increased significantly, damaging the condition of the water and earth in surrounding areas. Commonly used pesticides also continue to damage the health of the land.
todaysemobility.com
Seco Tools showcasing innovations for the automotive manufacturing sector
On November 9, 2022, Seco Tools will host a hybrid live event, Automotive & General Engineering ITI. Machining demonstration sessions as well as expert presentations will introduce the latest solutions for automotive manufacturing and general engineering. Hosted physically in the new Innovation Hub in Erkrath near Düsseldorf, Germany, the German Auto ITI program will be streamed live online. In addition, an English stream will be available sharing highlights and interviews from the live German event.
