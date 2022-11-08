Read full article on original website
Couple swims to safety after boat fire in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A boat caught fire Saturday afternoon at Joe’s Bayou in Destin. Destin Fire Rescue crews responded to the boat launch around 2 p.m. to see the vessel covered in flames and smoke. Deputies say the fire happened near Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp in Destin. They say the couple tried to extinguish […]
stpetecatalyst.com
Frontier lays off 62 Tampa workers
November 10, 2022 - Internet service provider Frontier is closing its Tampa dispatch operations at 610 Morgan St. "Changing business needs require us to close portions of this facility permanently," the company wrote in a letter to the state, providing notice of the closure and that it will result in 62 layoffs. The dispatch operations will close on Dec. 30. The affected workers were notified Oct. 31. The terminations are expected to continue through January 2023 "as we wind down activities," according to the letter.
Destin Log
History Mystery: Was there a logging operation in Destin?
A reader asked a History Mystery question about logging in Destin. He lives on Indian Bayou and was led to believe by old timers that the bayou had its origins as a logging slough created by the harvesting of cypress trees because they still have plenty of cypress stumps in his area. It wasn’t just cypress, but he was correct that once there was logging and turpentining going on throughout Destin.
floridasportfishing.com
Panhandle Fishing: Top 5 Land-Based Hot Spots for Fishermen on Foot
Florida has been deemed the fishing capital of the world, and its widespread offshore, inshore and freshwater fisheries certainly support that claim. While each of the state’s regions boasts an illustrious history of coastal communities founded on sport fishing, the Panhandle in particular offers an incredible diversity of pursuits. Whether it’s distant offshore opportunities, a near-shore blitz amid the area’s emerald beachfront waters or tailing redfish sh atop the flats of Choctawhatchee Bay, visiting and resident anglers have plenty to keep them busy. However, in addition to the obvious fisheries that keep boat owners occupied, several prolific land-based venues exist throughout the area, giving fishermen on foot year-round action of their own.
businessobserverfl.com
SRQ lands new nonstop flight to North Carolina
A new nonstop route to North Carolina has been added to the lineup at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Avelo Airlines will begin flying from SRQ, the airport’s call letters, to Raleigh-Durham International (RDU) Airport Feb. 13, according to a statement. This is the airline’s second nonstop route at SRQ, with the other flying out to New Haven, Connecticut.
‘It’s a huge thing’: Tampa gas station managers say 1,500 gallons of stolen diesel affects their bottom line
Two men were accused of stealing approximately 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel from a Tampa gas station.
getthecoast.com
‘Grunt Style’ opens first Florida store at Destin Commons
Grunt Style is the newest business to set up shop at Destin Commons, and officially opened on November 4. In 2009, a former Army Drill Sergeant started Grunt Style in Fort Benning, Georgia with just $1,200 in his pocket. Today, this location is Grunt Style’s first location in Florida and 14th in the nation.
fox13news.com
Dale Mabry Highway named after Tampa-native Army captain killed during airship test flight in 1922
TAMPA, Fla. - Dale Mabry has served as a major North-South artery taking drivers through South Tampa and into Pasco County. There's a lot more to the name "Dale Mabry," though, than simply miles of asphalt. "Everybody here knows the name, but they don't know the history," said Raymond J....
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Florida
Hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples of this Chicago-born chain, which serves them in retro digs. While hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples, Portillo's also serves beer. The food is fresh, and the quaint ambiance is fun. If you're in Brandon, Florida, and want...
Tampa International Airport issues weather alert ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Tampa International Airport is expected to keep operations running as communities across the east coast of Florida brace for Tropical Storm Nicole's landfall sometime Wednesday evening.
thepulsepensacola.com
Slim Chickens hosts grand opening at Navarre Parkway location
Slim Chickens in Navarre is now open- giving Santa Rosa County locals another option for hand-breaded chicken served quickly and offering delicious “desserts in jar.” The newest location has been able to hire 91 new local employees, according to Slim Chickens Navarre COO Craig Hacklander. Hacklander says that...
fox13news.com
Cameron Herrin's bid to reduce 24-year sentence in Bayshore crash case denied by Hillsborough judge
TAMPA, Fla. - In what was described as the "final opportunity" to reduce Cameron Herrin's sentence, a Hillsborough County judge declined to approve the motion. This week, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash formally rejected the request, according to court records. The motion was filed August, in which Herrin's attorney, John Fitzgibbons, used suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren's voicemail as an argument to reduce the sentence.
marinelink.com
Oil Rig Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico
An ailing worker was medevaced from a Gulf of Mexico oil rig, about 14 miles south of Dauphin Island, Ala., the U.S. Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard said its watchstanders at Sector Mobile received a call at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from an oil rig requesting a medevac for a 58-year-old male who was suffering from chest pain.
businessobserverfl.com
Developer to bring 420 apartments to Pasco
More apartments are coming to Pasco County. An undisclosed buyer has bought a 22-acre parcel of property and intends to build 420 luxury apartments on the site. The property sold for $18.8 million. According to the Eshenbaugh Land Co., the property is located along State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel...
wuwf.org
Bobby Wagner will be one of Florida’s youngest mayors
The City of Destin has a new mayor and at 28-years-old he’s one of the youngest in Florida’s history. Bobby Wagner defeated opponent Rodney Braden with 60% of votes. He shared the news of his win on Facebook with the message “It’s time to work.”. Wagner...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning New Bayfront Home in Santa Rosa Beach with Clean Minimalist Lines Throughout Hits The Market for $3.5 Million
458 Shipwreck Road E Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 458 Shipwreck Rodd E, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a stunning new bayfront home boasts generous indoor and outdoor areas for entertaining, including 2,300 square feet of shell stone on the rear patio. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 3,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 458 Shipwreck Road E, please contact Brad Dahler (Phone: 850-842-8800) at Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Baldwin County’s beach towns on pace for record tourism year, tourism office says
Last week, when Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism (GSOBT) released its mid-year tourism numbers for the beach towns of Baldwin County, the report was a welcome one. As of the end of August, Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Fort Morgan are on pace to have a record year in tourism revenue.
businessobserverfl.com
Chef brings acclaimed Chinese restaurant concept home to Tampa
Lauded by Bon Appetit magazine and Guy Fieri, Hales Blackbrick, created by Richard Hales, is set to open Nov. 15. Chef Richard Hales, the creator of Hales Blackbrick, a modern, elevated Chinese restaurant in Miami, will open a second location in Tampa, his hometown, Nov. 15. Hales Blackbrick, according to...
Tampa Bay Weekend: Blues, brews & rock ‘n’ roll
After making it through Tropical Storm Nicole and its rainy, windy weather, it looks like it's going to be a beautiful, busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area.
2022 NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show
Thank you for watching the Air Show with us! We are working now to add a recording of the Blue Angels performance to this story. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Friday and Saturday, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels are celebrating 100 Years of Carrier Aviation with their 2022 NAS Pensacola Homecoming Airshow — and you can […]
