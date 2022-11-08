Read full article on original website
woodworkingnetwork.com
Furniture Society offers handmade tool challenge
The Furniture Society's November IG Challenge is a chance to showcase tools you made yourself. "Making your own tools can many times be the best option as collecting tools can be pricey or they might not exist," says the call for entries by The Furniture Society. "Creating your own tools can even help you better understand how the tool works and how it’s constructed - plus, you can customize that tool for the needs of the job."
BLS reports that furniture and wood products employment falters
While manufacturing and the overall economy have added jobs in recent months, the furniture and wood products industries haven’t done as well. According to a new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in October, the U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs, bringing the 3-month average to 289,000 jobs per month. The unemployment rate rose to 3.7% but remained near historic lows. No super sector saw a decline in jobs in October, with notable job growth in manufacturing and healthcare. Average hourly earnings rose 4.7% compared with October 2021, a slower rate of growth than in prior months.
Sherwin-Williams continues acquisition spree
CLEVELAND -- The Sherwin-Williams Company announced on Nov. 8 an agreement to acquire German-based Specialized Industrial Coatings Holding, which includes Oskar Nolte GmbH and Klumpp Coatings GmbH. The acquisition comes on the heels of Sherwin-Williams' October announcement that it will acquire Industria Chimica Adriatica S.p.A. (ICA), an Italian designer, manufacturer...
California Closets Raleigh introduces design initiatives
California Closets Raleigh introduced a new finish palette and product enhancements available through the California Closets’ professional design consultants and newly refreshed showrooms in North Carolina and Virginia. The composed palette of fine finishes and saturated colors expresses the Brand’s design sensibility and deep commitment to exceptional quality, the...
