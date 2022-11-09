NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andy Ogles, a conservative who gained popularity among Tennessee Republicans as an outspoken former county mayor, has won a newly redrawn congressional district that includes part of left-leaning Nashville. Ogles, a onetime leader of the Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity’s state chapter, secured the seat after largely dodging questions on key policy issues that included whether he supported a national ban on abortion and if he supported exceptions to save the life of the mother. Ogles took a low-key approach to the general election after emerging victorious from a crowded and bruising Republican primary. While he issued a warning ahead of the general election (“Liberals, we’re coming for you”) Ogles avoided sharing the stage with his Democratic opponent Heidi Campbell and gave interviews mostly to conservative media outlets. The strategy was successful largely due to the GOP-led redistricting process, which provided enough cushion for a Republican. Some voters in Nashville cast early ballots in the wrong congressional district, leaving election officials scrambling before Tuesday to correct the errors and leading to at least one lawsuit.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO