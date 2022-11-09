Read full article on original website
Dwayne Hunt
3d ago
I'm 2 blocks from that and heard the shots. 2 night's ago my GF got caught up in the middle of a shootout just 2 blocks from here on Mansfield road between 4 cars hauling butt shooting at each other, this crap is out of hand. luckily she didn't get hit but she was shaken up pretty bad.
KTBS
Man identified in deadly Shreveport shooting; suspect arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office says Datwaine J. Broomfield, 32, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Boulevard Street Thursday afternoon. Police said Broomfield was found with a gunshot wound in an apartment. Torail Thomas, 42, was booked into city jail Thursday night on charges...
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs Highland shooting victim
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim from a Shreveport shooting Thursday afternoon. Shreveport police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Boulevard just before 2 p.m. Thursday. 32-year-old Datwaine J. Broomfield of Shreveport was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
URGENT: Shreveport Police Search for Missing Child
On November 11, 2022, Deandrae Ester was last seen in the 7400 block of Glen Leaf, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Deandrae’s clothing description is unknown at this time, but he is believed to be wearing black Jordan sneakers. Deandrae is about 3’11”, and weighs about 40 lbs, he has short...
Louisiana State Police to Hold Sobriety Checkpoint in Bienville Parish
Louisiana State Police has zero tolerance for impaired drivers. To combat impaired driving in our area, Louisiana State Police Troop G will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this Saturday, November 12, 2022, from approximately 9:00 p.m. to approximately 12:00 a.m., weather and traffic conditions permitting, in Bienville Parish. The mission...
KTBS
Bossier teen's suicide prompts billboards to stop bullying
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The death of a Bossier Parish teen sent shockwaves through the community. And it's especially been life changing for the family of that teen, Levi Creech. His grandmother is starting a movement to stop the bullying. "A lot of prayers from everybody has given me some...
ktalnews.com
Retired Shreveport firefighter claims millions are missing from their pension fund
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired firefighters addressed the city council about missing deposits from their pension funds. During this week’s city council meeting, retired assistant fire chief Bill Wilson addressed the council and claimed millions of dollars have not been going into the police and fire pension fund that is required under state law. Wilson sits on the Police Pension and Relief Board and said under Mayor Ollie Tyler’s administration; a financial officer would present them with quarterly reports, which stopped under Mayor Adrian Perkins’ administration.
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Bossier Parish Posse
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces us to the Bossier Parish Posse. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at behindthebadge@ktbs.com.
ktalnews.com
1 dead, SPD responding to shooting in Highland
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police and EMS are on the scene of a shooting in the Highland neighborhood that happened just before 1:30 p.m. Officers found one deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso in a quadruplex on the 400 block of Boulevard St. The Shreveport Fire Department was unable to resuscitate him.
Shreveport police reveal details about shooting outside Alan Jackson campaign event
Shreveport police provide additional details around the shooting that occurred outside of Councilman Alan Jackson's campaign event.
Bossier Police On The Hunt for Walmart Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the Publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured. On November 2nd 2022 around 0900 hours in the morning a black male subject wearing a yellow t-shirt was captured on surveillance stealing property valued at $100.00 from WALMART located at 2536 Airline Drive in Bossier City La. Suspect was observed leaving the area driving a light colored sedan.
KTBS
Teen fatally shoots another teen in Atlanta, Texas
ATLANTA, Texas – An Atlanta, Texas teen is facing a manslaughter charge after fatally shooting another teen in Atlanta, Texas, police said. Atlanta police officers were dispatched around 5 p.m. Monday to a home in the 200 block of Pecan Lane. They found Brandon Sprayberry, 18, lying in the yard with a fatal gunshot wound.
Shreveport Police in Search of Armed Robbery Suspect
On November 8th, 2022, at 10:50 a.m. Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to an armed robbery that occurred at a local casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway. The alleged suspect approached the victim in the parking garage and demanded the victim’s wallet at gunpoint.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police searching for runaway teenager
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a teenage runaway. Tayeleeyonna Ivy White, 15, ran away from her home on the 700 block of Pickwick Pl. on Nov. 2. Her family has not seen her since. She was last...
KSLA
Teen found dead in front yard of house in Cass Co.; arrest made
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - A teenager is dead after a shooting in Cass County. The Atlanta Police Department says on Nov. 7 around 5 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Pecan Lane. When they got there, they found an 18-year-old male lying in the yard dead from a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as Brandon Sprayberry.
ktalnews.com
Meth Found in Shreveport's wastewater
The data was collected by LSU Health Shreveport's Louisiana Addiction Research Center using two different independent laboratories. The data was collected by LSU Health Shreveport's Louisiana Addiction Research Center using two different independent laboratories. Kangaroos munch on peanut butter treats at San Antonio …. Zookeepers at Texas’s San Antonio Zoo...
ktoy1047.com
Pine Street school catches fire
The fire was reported around 7 p.m. Fire fighters were able to combat the blaze effectively. There’s been no word yet on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are reminding motorists that, with modern gun season opening tomorrow, they should be mindful of deer being more active in the Natural State.
KTBS
Pedestrian killed in south Bossier Parish accident
ELM GROVE, La. - A 30-year-old Elm Grove man died Wednesday night when he was hit by a pickup on Parish Camp Road in south Bossier Parish. State police say Dallas Broussard was walking in the roadway. Broussard was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he was pronounced dead. Troopers...
Shreveport Wastewater Has The Most Methamphetamines In The US
According to some new research, Shreveport may have become the new meth capital of the United States. That, or there could be a weird coincidence within the city. Research from the Louisiana Addiction Research Center shows that the wastewater in Shreveport has TWICE as much methamphetamines than anywhere else in the United States. Not just slightly higher...DOUBLE.
Bossier Police Seeking Suspect in Theft and Assault
On 05/18/2022, officers with the Bossier City Police Department responded to 2360 Airline Drive Bossier City, LA 71111 (Lowes) in reference to a theft/ aggravated assault. Subsequent to investigation, video footage of the suspect (unknown black male) responsible for the theft was obtained. The video footage showed an unknown black...
ktalnews.com
Fire investigation at home of Shreveport City Council Candidate Craig Lee
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a fire at the home of Independent Candidate Craig Lee, who ran for City Council in Shreveport’s District B. Lee said he made the discovery Tuesday morning on Election Day, citing he had plans to have his watch party...
