Issue proposed for 2022 General Election ballot proposed splitting Montana into two states

Election results show widespread support for local marijuana taxes and sales
HELENA, Mont. — Two years after Montana voted to legalize adult-use marijuana, residents of more than a dozen counties and cities returned to the ballot box this month to consider local measures to either ban sales or add taxes to adult-use and medical marijuana. Taken as a whole, the...
Great job Montana voters!; More than half cast ballots
Great ballots, Batman!! The voters turned out in great numbers to vote!. Congratulations MT registered voters, the Secretary of State’s office is reporting 425,637 people voted in the November 8 general election. The total number of registered voters is 762,933 and that means over half of all registered voters...
Gianforte Promises the Largest Tax Cut in Montana History
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte held a press conference from the State Capitol building in Helena and announced what he called ‘the largest tax cut in Montana history' of $1 billion. A $1 Billion Tax Cut for Montanans says Gianforte. “In this budget, we are...
Where Montana’s key elections were won
With the results from Montana’s 2022 election rolling in following the close of polls Tuesday night, one way to make sense of how the will of voters across the state’s diverse political geography translates to electoral outcomes is to look at the results county by county. Pieces of...
‘Born alive’ Act fails to gain support in Montana
Dr. Brad Holbrook, an obstetrician and maternal-fetal medicine physician, speaks at an event advocating against ballot measure LR-131 in the Capitol rotunda in Helena on Thursday. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Legislative Referendum 131, a lawmaker-proposed measure known as the “Born Alive” Act that would have purportedly required doctors to...
2022 General Election Results
Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here. * = incumbent. Updated: 2:50 p.m., Nov. 9. __________________________________________________________. U.S. House District 1 (West) Ryan Zinke (R) — 50%, 114,440 votes...
Montana voters elect first transgender state legislator
MISSOULA, MT- Zooey Zephyr has won her election in the state of Montana representing the House District 100. She will be Montana's first trans woman to serve the legislator. Zephyr defeated her Republican challenger with 80% of the vote. As of this morning Zephyr has changed her Twitter name to...
Numbers continue to show Montana voters in favor of proposed privacy act
New numbers are continuing to show Montana voters are in favor of Constitutional Amendment No. 48, according to the Montana Secretary of State website. The provisions of the Electronic Search and Seizure proposal state: “C-48 is a constitutional amendment to amend Article II, section 11 of the Montana Constitution to specifically protect electronic data and communications from unreasonable search and seizures.”
Live Results: Montana votes in congressional and state elections
Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. local time, or 10 p.m. EST.
Tax reduction, paired with spending on repairs for state facilities included in Gianforte’s budget
Money illustration (Photo via Pixabay | Public Domain). Gov. Gianforte is prioritizing tax relief and spending surplus on repairs and expansions to the state hospital and state prison, according to a release outlining his 2023 budget priorities on Thursday. The full budget will be released Tuesday. The governor is the...
Decision Desk Calls the Race for Zinke in Western Montana
Decision Desk has now projected Ryan Zinke as the winner in the 1st Congressional District in Western Montana. With slow vote counting still taking place in the Western Congressional district in Montana, the media is still refusing to call the race for former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (R-MT)- despite Zinke's continued dominance in the election results.
2022 Election Results: Live updates for Gallatin County and statewide races
It's Election Day across the country, and MTN has the information and resources you need to stay informed and watch the results in Gallatin County.
Montana Republicans preparing for super majority in Legislature
As the dust continues to settle from election night, it's looking like Republicans are going to not only going to maintain control of the state legislature, but also do so with a super majority.
Montana’s statewide results trickle as digital privacy amendment seems certain
The first real blast of winter hit Montana on Monday and into Election Day and while it didn’t appear to dampen voters’ spirits, results seemed to match the slower place as less than 15% of votes were tallied by 11 p.m. About the only race that seemed to be definitive was a little covered constitutional […] The post Montana’s statewide results trickle as digital privacy amendment seems certain appeared first on Daily Montanan.
In a State Full of Red, How Much of Montana’s Voters Are Blue?
As the general election results keep pouring in across the state, results aren't that surprising for the majority of Montana voters. Matt Rosendale has secured one of Montana's congressional seats over Greg Buchanan, and as of writing, Ryan Zinke is leading over Monica Tranel in the second. With such a large majority of voters leaning red, it made me think about the last time Montana had a large blue majority. And, how many voters lean blue in the Treasure State?
Montana passes electronic data privacy ballot measure
Montanans appear to have passed a ballot measure that will make state and local governments obtain a warrant in order to access private electronic data and communications.
Race for U.S. House District 1 in western Montana tightens
HELENA, Mont. - Monica Tranel and Ryan Zinke are seeing a close race for U.S. House District 1 in western Montana as of 12:55 am. At this time, 326 precincts are partially reporting, with 277 fully reporting.
Georgia’s short runoff election turnaround to spark frenzied ground game to capture U.S. Senate prize
Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock may be enjoying a break from their hectic campaign schedules for now, but they will soon be back on the roads and the airwaves hoping to convince Georgians to vote for them in the Dec. 6 runoff election. So will the grassroots organizations that...
Lawsuit seeks to halt Montana’s wolf hunting season
A gray wolf (Photo by MacNeil Lyons/United States Fish and Wildlife, Midwest Region via Flickr/CC-BY-SA 2.0) Two groups that previously filed a lawsuit challenging the way the State of Montana manages wolves also filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to stop the wolf hunting season for several reasons, including a flawed population estimating model as well as rules that they say were adopted without public input.
Zinke continues to lead in House District 1 race against Tranel
HELENA, Mont. - Ryan Zinke continues to lead in the House District 1 race in western Montana against Monica Tranel as of 4:09 pm Wednesday. At this time, 162 precincts are partially reporting, with 501 fully reporting.
