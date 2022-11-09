Read full article on original website
‘Ghosts’ Star Richie Moriarty on Pete’s ‘Dumb Death’ & Collab With Mathew Baynton
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episode 7, “Dumb Deaths.”]. Ghosts continues to keep the waterworks going as the CBS comedy delivers another emotional, yet silly, episode surrounding everyone’s favorite speared Pinecone Troop leader, Pete (Richie Moriarty). The sunshine-like personality of the Woodstone...
Chris Rock Will Perform Standup Show in Netflix’s First-Ever Livestream
Netflix has announced that Chris Rock‘s next special will debut in the streaming service’s first global livestream in history. “Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment, and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”
‘Jeopardy!’: Mattea Roach Wins Special Super-Champs Game
In the battle of the Jeopardy! super-champs, it was Mattea Roach who walked away victorious over Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio after a fun and somewhat chaotic game. The Law School Admission Test tutor from Toronto won the game with $17,600, compared to Schneider’s $904 and Amodio’s $3,600, though no money was actually on the line. The exhibition game was a Midterm Election-day special show during the current Tournament of Champions, which resumes with the first semi-finals game tonight, Wednesday, November 9.
‘NCIS’verse Event Date Set — Who’s Crossing Over? Who’s in Danger? (PHOTO)
For the first time ever, there is going to be a major crossover in the NCIS franchise — and it’s going to put members of all three teams in danger!. NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Los Angeles will be uniting for one personal, high-stakes case in a three-hour Monday, January 2 crossover event on CBS, and that requires some shuffling of the schedule. It all kicks off with NCIS at 8/7c, followed by Hawai’i at 9/8c, then LA at 10/9c. (The first two shows both move up an hour, while LA moves from its usual Sunday night time slot.) Check out the photo above to see cast members from all three shows together on the set of NCIS‘ lab.
‘Forever’: Netflix Orders Series Based on Judy Blume’s Novel
Judy Blume’s groundbreaking 1975 novel Forever is being reimagined for a new generation and as a Netflix series. The streaming service has ordered Forever to series, from showrunner and executive producer Mara Brock Akil (The Game, Girlfriends). This is the first project under her overall deal with Netflix. It is described as “an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts.”
Women Are Sharing The Strangest Reaction A Person Had After Rejecting Their Advances, And Some Of These Are WILD
"He threatened to tell the principal of the school — like I’m gonna get expelled for not wanting to have sex with him."
