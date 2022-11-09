Read full article on original website
WATCH: Two Bears Caught on Camera Exploring Florida Front Porch
What happens when a pair of black bears decide to hang out on a porch for an evening? Well, based on a recent viral video it’s a bunch of hilariously bumbling chaos! These two curious bears ended up spending some time exploring the porch attached to a Florida resident one recent evening. Ultimately causing a bit of a ruckus as they dragged out the trash and got a nearby pup all worked up. ‘
Preserving the Redeye bass fish in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is home to one of the only game fish untampered with, within the country, commonly known as the Redeye bass. Fish and fishing are two of Will Mundhenke's greatest passions. He's an aquatic education specialist for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. "I...
wgac.com
7 Crazy South Carolina Laws
Recently, we took a look at 7 Georgia laws that are a bit out there. And now it’s time to check out these 7 crazy South Carolina laws. As we all know, laws are created for various reasons. And they vary around the country. But it’s amazing to see that some states have created what seem like the most random laws. You have to wonder where these even came from. What happened to make them say, “Yes, we need to create a law to keep people from putting their horse in a bathtub”?
Hurricane Nicole Causes Mesmerizing Sprite Lightning Ahead of Landfall in Florida
Hurricane Nicole hit the Florida coast earlier this week. But before making landfall, this storm caused a rare weather phenomenon that scientists call sprite lighting. These are discharges that are similar to lightning that occurs above thunderstorms. They can occur at heights of up to around 50 miles into the atmosphere.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Death Toll in Florida Rises to Five
Tropical Storm Nicole has now officially claimed the lives of at least 5 people in Florida. The hurricane changed to a tropical storm while making landfall on the state’s east coast Thursday. Two people were fatally electrocuted by a downed power line in Orlando. Then, two others tragically died...
South Carolina Woman Scores $200,000 Lottery Win With Rare Purchase
"Are you kidding me?"
'Literally gasping for air' | Doctors, parents on high alert with flu season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Flu activity continues to pick up across the country, and South Carolina is one of four states experiencing the highest spread, new data from the CDC shows. North Carolina is also seeing high flu activity, with doctors' offices being swamped with patients. The biggest rise in...
$50K reward offered for rare $23M Alfa Romeo car stolen in South Carolina
A rare antique car valued at $23 million was stolen from a motel in Latta, South Carolina, in July, according to authorities, and a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to its recovery.
Hurricane Nicole: Two Floridians Killed by Downed Power Line
Two people were killed by electrocution from a downed power line as Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida. The hurricane has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, the New York Post reports. On Thursday, a man and woman died after being shocked by live power lines at the intersection of Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO), crews responded to Conway around 9:30 a.m.
Dangerous Cities in South Carolina
South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
This City Was Named the “Best Place To Live in South Carolina” for 2022
This city was named the "Best Place To Live in South Carolina" for 2022.Travel Lens. There are a plethora of great places to live in the state of South Carolina and all of them have certain things about them that are unique. Whether you want to live in a metropolitan area that is a little more fast-paced or a small quaint town, the state of South Carolina has something for you. However, one major national publication has named one city as the "Best Place to Live in South Carolina" for 2022. In this article, we will take a look at which city that is, as well as other cities in the state that made the list.
Millions of Tiny Fire Ants Are ‘Falling From the Sky’ in Hawaii
A Hawaiian vacation is a dream come true for many people. The tropical islands are popular places for people to visit. Especially for those looking for some perfect weather and luxurious fun in the sun. However, there is a very strange issue developing in these areas. Causing officials to warn people of what they call “ant rain.”
WLTX.com
How and when Hurricane Nicole is expected to impact South Carolina
Hurricane Nicole is expected to move over Florida on Thursday. Here's what we're expecting to see in South Carolina -- and when.
Buck With Huge Rack of Antlers Manages To Crawl Underneath Gate: WATCH
In this hilarious video posted to Instagram, a buck with huge antlers manages to crawl under a gate against the odds. The mule deer shows his athletic ability and limbos his way below the bar. The video starts as the buck crouches down, inspecting the gate. Realizing he can pass...
wach.com
Columbia resident pushing for uniform tracking device, alert system for vulnerable adults
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- A Columbia resident is fighting for a better way to find missing and vulnerable adults by proposing a tracking device system, taking the plea before state lawmakers ahead of the legislative session in January. “I know my mom wore that before she passed away, and...
WATCH: Rare Footage of Wolverine Hunting Surfaces in Montana
Rare footage has recently emerged, depicting a wolverine as it goes on the hunt for a snack out in the wild. In a newly recorded video, we see the wolverine living its best life as it explores the great Outdoors. The Wolverine is running, swimming, jumping, and, of course, on the hunt near Montana’s Ajax Peak. It’s a sneak peek into a very rare sight showing us just how athletic and tireless these creatures can be!
Nicole erodes beaches, plunges homes into ocean; 2 killed
Two people were killed Thursday, electrocuted by a downed power line in Conway, Fla., after Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
WYFF4.com
3 South Carolina Powerball tickets will mean big money for lucky customers, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a single ticket sold in California won the world record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash,), officials said a ticket worth $1 million was purchased in South Carolina. The winning Powerball number for Monday, Nov. 7 were:. 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and...
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in South Carolina
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest South Carolina location in Myrtle Beach.
