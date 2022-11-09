Read full article on original website
Meet the 10 Largest Land Owners in Montana
Land is the most ancient asset in human history. As the world’s third-largest country by landmass, it’s understandable that folks with spare cash want a piece of the American pie. Traditionally, the world’s largest home deals have been divided among high-end neighborhoods in California, Florida, and New York City. However, Montana is swiftly becoming one of the country’s hottest real estate sites, reflecting the inclination for country life with the surge of remote work amid the pandemic.
Camouflaged Aggressor F-16s Are Intercepting Russian Bombers In Alaska
USAFAggressor F-16s with distinctive camouflage schemes and Russian-style bort numbers are filling in for F-22s on NORAD-tasked scrambles.
Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You
Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.
F-16 ‘Headbutted’ Wayward Cessna Three Times During Presidential Air Defense Mission
U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Michael CowleyRadio chatter reveals the lengths an F-16 pilot went to in order to get the attention of a Cessna that strayed into restricted airspace.
Army special ops will bring nights of helicopters, planes and gunfire to JBLM
You might not see them, but the night sky around Joint Base Lewis-McChord will be filled with the sound of helicopters, planes and gunfire starting Friday as special ops forces conduct training exercises. The U.S. Army Special Operations Command will be training at JBLM and Fairchild Air Force Base near...
Montana Hunter Escapes Death Using Two Guns Against Charging Grizzly Bear
A Montana bird hunter managed to escape death by using two guns against a grizzly bear that was charging at them. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the hunter, who is originally from Washington, was hunting for upland game birds on Tuesday (October 11th) with his wife and dogs in a creek bottom east of Choteau when the encounter with the grizzly bear occurred.
Four Separate Grizzly Bear Incidents in Less Than Two Weeks Has Southern Montana On Edge
October is ending on a grizzly note with two bears dead and others relocated after a string of hyperphagia-spurred encounters in southern Montana. The last few weeks have been stress inducing, to say the least, for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) wildlife managers. Four separate grizzly bear encounters have required officials to respond in southwest Montana alone within that timeframe, putting both FWP and residents on edge. Thankfully, local Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports no human injuries have occurred. But the encounters have led to two grizzlys’ deaths and the displacement of others. The culprit? Hyperphagia.
America Reacts To Oregonians Voting To Become Part of Idaho
It may not be the breaking news for those in Idaho that several significant counties want to become part of the Gem State, but the rest of the country is now taking notice of the movement. The Greater Idaho movement has successfully worked to get referendums in Oregon counties that would begin the process of secession from Oregon to Idaho.Greater Idaho is not an organization that can be trivialized. The group has met with members of the Idaho Legislature that didn't dismiss their efforts. You can read our coverage of this movement here.
Human Remains Found At US' Largest Reservoir For Sixth Time In Months
The reservoir is currently experiencing a historic drought.
Does Montana Have Common-Law Marriage?
My aunt and her husband lived together in a state not named Montana for over 40 years, having never traditionally tied the knot. They both loved each other very much, and my aunt still loves my uncle even though he passed away earlier this year. They weren't able to receive each others' state benefits, or jointly file taxes, nor was my aunt able to legally care for him when he got sick since their union was never recognized by the state.
Beware Montana’s Shunka Warak’in, the ‘Rocky Mountain Hyena’
Cryptids of all kinds have long moved in the shadows across what’s now the United States, their legends preserved in Native American traditions that stretch from the Southwest to the Great Lakes and beyond. Acclaimed writer J.W. Ocker introduces us to some of these ancient terrors. Excerpted with permission from The United States of Cryptids: A Tour of American Myths and Monsters, by J. W. Ocker. Published by Quirk Books. All rights reserved.
5 Things Montanans Do That People Think Are Super Strange
It's always fun to watch people's faces when we talk about all the things we consider "normal" here in Montana. Montana has a unique environment, so things that seem totally normal and logical to those that live here are completely unheard of to some visitors. Here are 5 things that Montanans do that non-locals think are strange.
Someone is shooting wild horses in southern Utah and the West. Why?
The shooting deaths of 16 wild horses in Utah’s San Juan County remains a mystery. Horses have also been found shot to death in Arizona. An advocacy group is demanding answers.
Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time
The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
Washington cougars are killing wolves
(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has posted a report about cougar attacks on wolves, which the agency describes as a “phenomenon that has been relatively uncommon in other states.”. “It was uncommon enough that when staff started asking about this, most biologists...
Why I Think Montanans Are Moving to These 3 States
As welcoming as Montanans are, I've never heard much enthusiasm for the idea of more people moving here, there's even a "Montana is Full Turn Back" sticker for sale right now on eBay. Maybe it's because housing has gotten much more expensive or because Montanans want to "Keep Montana Weird," which is on a T-shirt, actually. Well I think the best way to persuade out-of staters to move somewhere else is to tell them why even Montanans are choosing other places. Stacker used data from the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey to find which are the most popular states people move to from each state's population. This article has them all, but we'll focus on the top 3 from Montana. And if you're thinking about moving here, really pay attention:
Judge in Montana orders arrest of neo-Nazi website founder
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the arrest of a neo-Nazi website publisher accused of ignoring a $14 million judgment against him for orchestrating an anti-Semitic harassment campaign against a Montana woman’s family. U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Andrew Anglin, founder and operator of The Daily Stormer website. Attorneys for Montana real estate agent Tanya Gersh have said...
This Amazing Cave in Montana is the Deepest in America
Montana is full of natural wonders, but did you know that it's home to the deepest limestone cave in the United States?. Across the great state of Montana, you'll find a lot of caves. Some of them are well-known and easily accessible, while others are a bit harder to get to. In fact, there are over 350 known caves in the state.
Wait, What? Wyoming Has A “Zone Of Death”
Now, this is a weird name for an area in Yellowstone, and it has nothing to do with petting a bison. Get it, because they'll...yeah, you get my joke. Anyways, we have tons of weird borders in America, and the border that Yellowstone lies in with Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana's borders has some irregularities to say it best. The small areas of Yellowstone on the Idaho and Montana side are called the "Zone of Death".
Senator Sinema reacts to Interior Department’s announcement to protect Colorado River System
WASHINGTON – Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema released a statement following the U.S. Interior Secretary’s announcement on new steps to improve and protect long-term sustainability of the Colorado River System. “Arizona has long been a leader in conserving water during our historic drought, and we will continue to...
