Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker Declares Victory In Governor’s Race, Easily Defeating Republican Darren Bailey
CHICAGO — Gov. JB Pritzker will be reelected in Illinois, easily beating Trump-backed challenger Darren Bailey, according to early projections. The Associated Press projected a win for Pritzker less than a half hour after the polls closed Tuesday, and he gave a victory speech about 8 p.m. The race was among the most-watched in Illinois, as it pitted Pritzker — seen as a more progressive figure in American politics — against Bailey, a downstate conservative backed by the Trumps.
Jesus ‘Chuy’ García Announces Run For Mayor, Challenging Lori Lightfoot
CHICAGO — Jesus “Chuy” García entered the Chicago mayoral race Thursday, the most well-known candidate so far to challenge Mayor Lori Lightfoot. García — a U.S. representative who is widely known in Chicago politics — announced Thursday morning he’ll run for mayor. His announcement comes on the 40th anniversary of the day former Mayor Harold Washington made his own campaign announcement.
Delia Ramirez Makes History As First Midwestern Latina Headed To Congress
LOGAN SQUARE — State Rep. Delia Ramirez has made history as the first Midwestern Latina elected to United States Congress. Ramirez emerged victorious Tuesday in the race to represent the new, Latino-heavy 3rd congressional district, winning about 66 of the vote, with almost all of the precincts reporting, according to unofficial returns. Republican challenger Justin Burau won about 34 percent.
Jonathan Jackson Declares Victory In 1st District As Bobby Rush Passes The Torch In Congress
SOUTH SHORE — Jonathan Jackson will succeed longtime Rep. Bobby Rush in the 1st Congressional District, as the deep-blue territory comprising much of the South Side and south suburbs will have a new representative for the first time in three decades. Jonathan Jackson, a 56-year-old activist and businessman, declared...
Vote On Funding For Forest Preserves Passes
CHICAGO — A vote asking Cook County residents if they’d pay more taxes to better fund the local forest preserves was approved Tuesday. The referendum asked if voters would back a .025 percent increase in Cook County property taxes to support the Forest Preserves of Cook County and protect clean water sources, air quality and wildlife in Cook County.
Humboldt Parkers Want City To Tear Down Unauthorized Building Next To Landmarked Museum
HUMBOLDT PARK — Humboldt Park neighbors have launched a petition in hopes of demolishing an unauthorized construction project next to a landmarked museum in the neighborhood’s namesake park, saying “parkland is under siege.”. Husband-and-wife neighbors Kurt Gippert and Paula Cabrera are behind the petition, which had nearly...
Obama Center Builders Halt Construction After Noose Found On Site
WOODLAWN — The Obama Presidential Center’s construction in Jackson Park will be paused indefinitely after a noose was found at the project site Thursday morning, officials said. Lakeside Alliance, the Black-led coalition of construction firms building the Obama Center, will halt work to hold anti-bias training sessions after...
Some Voters Received Inaccurate Calls About Problems With Their Vote-By-Mail Ballots
CHICAGO — Voter Maggie Grossman said she received a scripted call from the Democratic Party of Illinois informing her about an issue with her mail-in ballot. Confused, Grossman called a provided number for the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, where a staffer said her ballot, which she submitted two days prior, had been received without issue, she said.
Whole Foods’ Decision To Close Englewood Store Inspires Resident To Build Thriving Community Garden
ENGLEWOOD — When Whole Foods announced its Englewood store would close, an Englewood native had an idea to galvanize young people for community good. Kenneth Griffin, a police officer, chef and founder of nonprofit No Matter What, built a fence with a local teen around a vacant lot at 6505 S. Bishop St. Then, with no experience in gardening, he gathered more teens and police officers and built a thriving community garden on the land this summer.
You Should Get Two Ballots When Voting Tuesday — But Some Poll Workers Missed The Memo
CHICAGO — Some voters who flocked to the polls early Tuesday did not receive every part of the two-page ballot. The snafus stem from poll workers who handed voters “Ballot A” and not the second page, “Ballot B,” said Max Bever, spokesperson for the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.
Sale Of Damen Silos To MAT Asphalt Owner Protested By McKinley Park Environmental Group
CHICAGO — Neighbors in a McKinley Park environmental group are asking the state to slow down its sale of the Damen Silos to a controversial industrialist. Neighbors for Environmental Justice — which has long clashed with the industrialist, Michael Tadin Jr., and his MAT Asphalt company — used a Twitter thread Monday to call on the state to suspend its plan to sell the silos to Tadin. They want the state to gather neighbors’ feedback before they continue.
Renovations Begin On Historical Covent Hotel To Bring 30 Affordable Studios To Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK — The redevelopment of the old Covent Hotel in Lincoln Park into a 30-unit affordable housing building has begun. Crews broke ground Thursday on nonprofit NHP Foundation’s $21 million project to rehab the Covent Hotel, 2653 N. Clark St. The project involves converting the hotel’s 64...
City Council Passes $16.4 Billion 2023 Budget That Avoids Property Tax Increase
CHICAGO — City Council passed Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget Monday, avoiding a property tax increase but drawing criticism from alderpeople for not including progressive initiatives such as reestablishing an environment department. Alderpeople voted 32-18 in favor of the spending plan. Here’s how alderpeople voted on the budget:...
After Principal’s Ouster, Jones College Prep Students Stage Sit-In To Combat Racism On Campus
SOUTH LOOP — Days after the removal of their controversial principal, Jones College Prep students took part in a schoolwide sit-in Monday to denounce hate speech and pressure leaders to put an end to a long history of bigotry at the school. Principal Joseph Powers was removed from his...
Over 400 People Apply For Spots In Jefferson Park Affordable Housing For Veterans, People With Disabilities
JEFFERSON PARK — A Far Northwest Side affordable housing development for veterans, people with disabilities and families is ready to welcome residents — and is already in high demand. The project by Full Circle Communities broke ground in October 2021, developing two four-story buildings with 48 one-, two-...
Jefferson Park’s Cosmic Bikes Hosting City’s First ‘Cranksgiving’ Ride To Support Local Food Pantry
JEFFERSON PARK — A national program to deliver meals to people in need for the holidays is pedaling through the Far Northwest Side this year. Cosmic Bikes, 4641 N. Milwaukee Ave., will host Chicago’s first Cranksgiving ride Nov. 20. The event will get cyclists out to buy food that will be delivered to New Hope Community Pantry, 6125 W. Foster Ave., ahead of its big Thanksgiving meal giveaway.
Whitney Young Sports Complex Is Still Limiting Public Hours, Locking Out Residents, Park Neighbor Says
WEST LOOP — Whitney Young Magnet High School is still restricting public access to its $4.3 million athletic complex, said a park advocate who wants the Mayor’s Office to intervene. The prestigious public high school unveiled the facility — named after alumna and former first lady Michelle Obama...
Here’s How Mayor Lightfoot Will Pick The New 12th Ward Alderperson
CHICAGO — Ald. George Cardenas is resigning from his post as 12th Ward alderperson, meaning Mayor Lori Lightfoot will get to appoint his replacement. Cardenas announced Tuesday night he’ll resign Nov. 30 to work on the Cook County Board of Review. That clears the way for Lightfoot to pick an interim alderperson — the fourth time she’s been able to do that this year — until a permanent one is voted in during February’s council elections.
Protected Bike Lanes Coming To Kedzie Avenue In Avondale
AVONDALE — A stretch of Kedzie Avenue in Avondale is getting concrete-protected bike lanes. The lanes will be installed between the curb and the parking lane on Kedzie Avenue between Diversey Avenue and Addison Street as part of the city’s Complete Streets initiative, Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa’s 35th Ward office announced in a letter to constituents. Work is slated to begin Thursday.
19 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: Antique Holiday Market, Drag Brunch And Home Movies From The South Side
CHICAGO — This weekend, you can honor Veterans Day at a comedy cabaret, watch South Side home movies, walk a “lazy” 0.5K, bar crawl through Wrigleyville and more. City News Cafe, 4018 N. Cicero Ave. City News Cafe is holding a Day of Remembrance for those who...
