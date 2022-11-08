ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 2

Related
Block Club Chicago

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker Declares Victory In Governor’s Race, Easily Defeating Republican Darren Bailey

CHICAGO — Gov. JB Pritzker will be reelected in Illinois, easily beating Trump-backed challenger Darren Bailey, according to early projections. The Associated Press projected a win for Pritzker less than a half hour after the polls closed Tuesday, and he gave a victory speech about 8 p.m. The race was among the most-watched in Illinois, as it pitted Pritzker — seen as a more progressive figure in American politics — against Bailey, a downstate conservative backed by the Trumps.
ILLINOIS STATE
Block Club Chicago

Jesus ‘Chuy’ García Announces Run For Mayor, Challenging Lori Lightfoot

CHICAGO — Jesus “Chuy” García entered the Chicago mayoral race Thursday, the most well-known candidate so far to challenge Mayor Lori Lightfoot. García — a U.S. representative who is widely known in Chicago politics — announced Thursday morning he’ll run for mayor. His announcement comes on the 40th anniversary of the day former Mayor Harold Washington made his own campaign announcement.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Delia Ramirez Makes History As First Midwestern Latina Headed To Congress

LOGAN SQUARE — State Rep. Delia Ramirez has made history as the first Midwestern Latina elected to United States Congress. Ramirez emerged victorious Tuesday in the race to represent the new, Latino-heavy 3rd congressional district, winning about 66 of the vote, with almost all of the precincts reporting, according to unofficial returns. Republican challenger Justin Burau won about 34 percent.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Vote On Funding For Forest Preserves Passes

CHICAGO — A vote asking Cook County residents if they’d pay more taxes to better fund the local forest preserves was approved Tuesday. The referendum asked if voters would back a .025 percent increase in Cook County property taxes to support the Forest Preserves of Cook County and protect clean water sources, air quality and wildlife in Cook County.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Block Club Chicago

Some Voters Received Inaccurate Calls About Problems With Their Vote-By-Mail Ballots

CHICAGO — Voter Maggie Grossman said she received a scripted call from the Democratic Party of Illinois informing her about an issue with her mail-in ballot. Confused, Grossman called a provided number for the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, where a staffer said her ballot, which she submitted two days prior, had been received without issue, she said.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Whole Foods’ Decision To Close Englewood Store Inspires Resident To Build Thriving Community Garden

ENGLEWOOD — When Whole Foods announced its Englewood store would close, an Englewood native had an idea to galvanize young people for community good. Kenneth Griffin, a police officer, chef and founder of nonprofit No Matter What, built a fence with a local teen around a vacant lot at 6505 S. Bishop St. Then, with no experience in gardening, he gathered more teens and police officers and built a thriving community garden on the land this summer.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Sale Of Damen Silos To MAT Asphalt Owner Protested By McKinley Park Environmental Group

CHICAGO — Neighbors in a McKinley Park environmental group are asking the state to slow down its sale of the Damen Silos to a controversial industrialist. Neighbors for Environmental Justice — which has long clashed with the industrialist, Michael Tadin Jr., and his MAT Asphalt company — used a Twitter thread Monday to call on the state to suspend its plan to sell the silos to Tadin. They want the state to gather neighbors’ feedback before they continue.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Jefferson Park’s Cosmic Bikes Hosting City’s First ‘Cranksgiving’ Ride To Support Local Food Pantry

JEFFERSON PARK — A national program to deliver meals to people in need for the holidays is pedaling through the Far Northwest Side this year. Cosmic Bikes, 4641 N. Milwaukee Ave., will host Chicago’s first Cranksgiving ride Nov. 20. The event will get cyclists out to buy food that will be delivered to New Hope Community Pantry, 6125 W. Foster Ave., ahead of its big Thanksgiving meal giveaway.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Here’s How Mayor Lightfoot Will Pick The New 12th Ward Alderperson

CHICAGO — Ald. George Cardenas is resigning from his post as 12th Ward alderperson, meaning Mayor Lori Lightfoot will get to appoint his replacement. Cardenas announced Tuesday night he’ll resign Nov. 30 to work on the Cook County Board of Review. That clears the way for Lightfoot to pick an interim alderperson — the fourth time she’s been able to do that this year — until a permanent one is voted in during February’s council elections.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Protected Bike Lanes Coming To Kedzie Avenue In Avondale

AVONDALE — A stretch of Kedzie Avenue in Avondale is getting concrete-protected bike lanes. The lanes will be installed between the curb and the parking lane on Kedzie Avenue between Diversey Avenue and Addison Street as part of the city’s Complete Streets initiative, Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa’s 35th Ward office announced in a letter to constituents. Work is slated to begin Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy