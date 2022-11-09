ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Divide, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Rare Footage of Wolverine Hunting Surfaces in Montana

Rare footage has recently emerged, depicting a wolverine as it goes on the hunt for a snack out in the wild. In a newly recorded video, we see the wolverine living its best life as it explores the great Outdoors. The Wolverine is running, swimming, jumping, and, of course, on the hunt near Montana’s Ajax Peak. It’s a sneak peek into a very rare sight showing us just how athletic and tireless these creatures can be!
MONTANA STATE
thecatalystnews.com

What Another La Niña Year Means for Winter in Colorado

November 11, 2022 | ACTIVE LIFE | By Dylan Carey | Illustration by Rowan Kempen. The La Niña weather pattern is expected to impact the weather in Colorado this winter. This season will mark the third year in a row that La Niña has affected Colorado, a phenomenon that has only happened two other times in the last 72 years. However, a study by Advancing Earth and Space Science projects that La Niña winters will become more common in the western United States. Historically, La Niña winters only occur once every three to five years.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Rare Fossil of Giant American Lion Found on Newly-Uncovered Sandbar in Mississippi River

The rain-starved low waters of the Mississippi River have unveiled several hidden treasures, including an incredibly rare fossil of a gigantic Ice Age American lion. Oxford, MS, resident Wiley Prewitt made the discovery when he explored a newly-uncovered sandbar near the city of Rosedale. As he was walking along, a set of black teeth resting in the gravel caught his eye.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Outsider.com

‘Prickly’ Visitor at Alaska’s Katmai National Park Has Officials Busting Misconceptions

Some national park officials are sharing some fun facts about a prickly visitor after a porcupine pays an adorable visit to the Katmai National Park’s visitor center. In an adorable Facebook post, we see the officials at Katmai national park as they face a very prickly visitor. The porcupine is clinging to a railing outside the visitor center. Porcupines such as this prickly little guy don’t often pop into the visitor’s area of the Alaskan national park so park officials took the opportunity to bust some popular porcupine misconceptions.
ALASKA STATE
K99

Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?

Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Two Bears Caught on Camera Exploring Florida Front Porch

What happens when a pair of black bears decide to hang out on a porch for an evening? Well, based on a recent viral video it’s a bunch of hilariously bumbling chaos! These two curious bears ended up spending some time exploring the porch attached to a Florida resident one recent evening. Ultimately causing a bit of a ruckus as they dragged out the trash and got a nearby pup all worked up. ‘
FLORIDA STATE
9NEWS

Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

What Are These Weird New Ships By Colorado Mountain Passes?

Aliens aren't invading Colorado, but there is some new technology making appearances near some Colorado mountain passes. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, some egg-shaped devices lined up around Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass are actually avalanche mitigation devices. Gazex Avalanche Control Systems...
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

582K+
Followers
66K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy