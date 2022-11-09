Read full article on original website
An Unexpected Treasure Is Under the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Drain CoverColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Four Unique and Possibly Quirky Places of Interest in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
8-year-old boy becomes the youngest person to reach the top of El CapitanMargaret MinnicksColorado Springs, CO
How Rate Hikes are Impacting Colorado Springs Real EstateJoe BoylanColorado Springs, CO
UPDATE: State issues health warning for marijuana sold in Colorado SpringsMatt WhittakerColorado Springs, CO
Here's where dozens of earthquakes have taken place in Colorado in 2022
Have you ever experienced an earthquake in Colorado? If you've been here for long, you probably have, but it's also likely you may not have noticed. Many earthquakes occur in Colorado throughout the year, but most aren't very powerful. However, that's not always the case. According to EarthquakeTrack.com, the largest...
Mountain Lion Makes 700-Mile Trek Across US, Somehow Ends Up ‘Chunky’
In late October, residents of Springfield, Illinois, were growing more nervous by the day. They had spotted a mountain lion wandering through the area and feared for their pets and their children. Unwilling to wait for the mysterious disappearance of a neighborhood dog, they called animal control, who contacted federal wildlife officials.
25 Facts You May Not Have Known About Colorado’s Oldest City
The oldest and most continuously occupied city in the state of Colorado is the city of San Luis, established around April 9, 1851. Today, San Luis is a city with about 625 residents. Settlers followed the Old Spanish Trail up from Mexico and established a series of villages in the...
WATCH: Rare Footage of Wolverine Hunting Surfaces in Montana
Rare footage has recently emerged, depicting a wolverine as it goes on the hunt for a snack out in the wild. In a newly recorded video, we see the wolverine living its best life as it explores the great Outdoors. The Wolverine is running, swimming, jumping, and, of course, on the hunt near Montana’s Ajax Peak. It’s a sneak peek into a very rare sight showing us just how athletic and tireless these creatures can be!
Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard in Colorado?
Colorado is a great state for dogs. I love seeing friendly dogs out on the hiking trails with their owners enjoying the day. Did you know in Colorado almost 30% of residents have a dog?. What does the law say about dogs going to the bathroom on someone else's lawn?...
What Another La Niña Year Means for Winter in Colorado
November 11, 2022 | ACTIVE LIFE | By Dylan Carey | Illustration by Rowan Kempen. The La Niña weather pattern is expected to impact the weather in Colorado this winter. This season will mark the third year in a row that La Niña has affected Colorado, a phenomenon that has only happened two other times in the last 72 years. However, a study by Advancing Earth and Space Science projects that La Niña winters will become more common in the western United States. Historically, La Niña winters only occur once every three to five years.
Millions of Tiny Fire Ants Are ‘Falling From the Sky’ in Hawaii
A Hawaiian vacation is a dream come true for many people. The tropical islands are popular places for people to visit. Especially for those looking for some perfect weather and luxurious fun in the sun. However, there is a very strange issue developing in these areas. Causing officials to warn people of what they call “ant rain.”
Rare Fossil of Giant American Lion Found on Newly-Uncovered Sandbar in Mississippi River
The rain-starved low waters of the Mississippi River have unveiled several hidden treasures, including an incredibly rare fossil of a gigantic Ice Age American lion. Oxford, MS, resident Wiley Prewitt made the discovery when he explored a newly-uncovered sandbar near the city of Rosedale. As he was walking along, a set of black teeth resting in the gravel caught his eye.
‘Prickly’ Visitor at Alaska’s Katmai National Park Has Officials Busting Misconceptions
Some national park officials are sharing some fun facts about a prickly visitor after a porcupine pays an adorable visit to the Katmai National Park’s visitor center. In an adorable Facebook post, we see the officials at Katmai national park as they face a very prickly visitor. The porcupine is clinging to a railing outside the visitor center. Porcupines such as this prickly little guy don’t often pop into the visitor’s area of the Alaskan national park so park officials took the opportunity to bust some popular porcupine misconceptions.
Hurricane Nicole Causes Mesmerizing Sprite Lightning Ahead of Landfall in Florida
Hurricane Nicole hit the Florida coast earlier this week. But before making landfall, this storm caused a rare weather phenomenon that scientists call sprite lighting. These are discharges that are similar to lightning that occurs above thunderstorms. They can occur at heights of up to around 50 miles into the atmosphere.
Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?
Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
Colorado town to hit 2 degrees tonight, negative temps possible in mountains
According to the National Weather Service, Thursday night is set to be the coldest night of the season thus far in Colorado. Consistent temperatures in the teens are expected in the mountains and on mountain passes, with temperatures dipping into the 20s along the Eastern Plains and the I-25 corridor for extended periods of time.
Hurricane Nicole Makes History With Late-Season Strike of Florida Panhandle
Floridians were slammed with another historic hurricane on Thursday a month after clean-up and recovery efforts began following Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Nicole began as a tropical storm closer to the Bahamas. However, it struck Florida’s east coast as the first major storm to do so in November since the early 20th century.
WATCH: Two Bears Caught on Camera Exploring Florida Front Porch
What happens when a pair of black bears decide to hang out on a porch for an evening? Well, based on a recent viral video it’s a bunch of hilariously bumbling chaos! These two curious bears ended up spending some time exploring the porch attached to a Florida resident one recent evening. Ultimately causing a bit of a ruckus as they dragged out the trash and got a nearby pup all worked up. ‘
Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
What Are These Weird New Ships By Colorado Mountain Passes?
Aliens aren't invading Colorado, but there is some new technology making appearances near some Colorado mountain passes. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, some egg-shaped devices lined up around Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass are actually avalanche mitigation devices. Gazex Avalanche Control Systems...
Where Are Colorado Transplants Coming From? These Three States
The word "transplant" has become commonplace in Colorado vernacular. You'll often hear it come out of the mouths of Centennial State natives, complaining about newcomers from California or Texas. Some (like this Kyle Clark viewer) will say that a dislike for transplants is unwarranted, and others will remain staunch in...
64 cats need help after they were found living in 1 Colorado home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking for help after 64 cats were found living in one Colorado home. The organization is reporting the cats were found on Wednesday in poor health, ranging in age from kittens to 18 years old. “For...
Two Colorado towns listed among 'most romantic winter getaways' in United States
Looking for a romantic escape into the Colorado mountains? Two towns were recently listed among America's best 'romantic winter getaways' by popular travel blog Trips to Discover. The first town featured on the unranked list of 17 places around the country was Estes Park. Found on the eastern side of...
LOOK: Cloud Formation Over Minnesota Looks Eerily Similar to the Ocean
A photo of swirling gray clouds over a Minnesota roadway has gone viral as they resemble a dark, stormy sea. The photo is so unusual that it has the internet arguing over its authenticity. According to Newsweek, the fascinating photo of the strange cloud formation was captured by Minnesota resident...
