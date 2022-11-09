ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

theadvocate.com

See which Louisiana constitutional amendments passed and which failed

While a failed constitutional amendment on slavery drew much of the attention Tuesday night, three others won approval — and two of those will aid the disabled. Would have increased allowable stock market investments with money generated by seven state trust funds failed. The change would have raised the cap from 35% to 65%.
WAFB

ELECTION 2022: State Senate District 17

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Voters have elected a new person for Louisiana Senate District 17 because Rick Ward gave up his seat after 10 years. Caleb Seth Kleinpeter (R): 21,392 (51%) Jeremy LaCombe (D): 17,356 (41%) Kirk Rousset (R): 3,211 (8%)
KTBS

Louisiana voters reject ban on slavery, involuntary servitude; author also opposed it

Rep. Edmond Jordan (center), D-Baton Rouge, opposed an amendment he sponsored on slavery and involuntary servitude (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) With ballots still being counted Tuesday night, six out of 10 Louisiana voters have opposed an amendment to the state constitution that would prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude but allow forced labor as part of a criminal sentence.
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Mayoral candidates early votes results

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There are 19 mayor seats up for grabs in the November 8 election. KTVE looks at 4 of those races Mayoral candidates for the town of Sterlington. “I’m going to see the sewer rates. I’m going to start cleaning up our town making sure it looks beautiful. I’m going to look into […]
postsouth.com

Julia Letlow holds Louisiana congressional seat

Republican Julia Letlow will retain her seat as U.S. Representative for Louisiana's 5th congressional district following Tuesday's mid-term election. Letlow won the election with 65% with 21 of 24 precincts reporting at 8:40 p.m. avoiding a runoff against Oscar Dantzler. Letlow was first elected to Congress in 2021 following March...
thecentersquare.com

Edwards' European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000

(The Center Square) — Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally...
Louisiana Illuminator

Election Day: Recap of results in Louisiana, races in key states

All but a few precincts were left to count in East Baton Rouge and Orleans parishes as Election Day in Louisiana turned into Wednesday. Voters had their say on a U.S. Senate race, five U.S. House seats, two Public Service Commission districts and eight amendments to the state constitution. A host of local races and […] The post Election Day: Recap of results in Louisiana, races in key states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WDSU

Louisiana DCFS Secretary resigns

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary has resigned. Gov. John Bel Edwards said he accepted Marketa Walters' resignation in a news release issued on Thursday. Edwards said Walters had led the agency since 2016. Her resignation comes just weeks after criticism of...
K945

Should Willie Robertson Consider a Run For Louisiana Governor?

Though it was a completely informal poll, the results were astonishing. Not surprising, but certainly astonishing. Yesterday, on Election Day, with most of the area suffering from political fatigue, we decided to lighten things somewhat with our own fictitious election. As John Bel Edwards will be ineligible to run for...
KSLA

$8 million in uncashed La. income tax refunds waiting to be claimed

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Treasury Unclaimed Property Program has received more than $8 million in uncashed state income tax refunds, State Treasurer John Schroder confirmed Thursday, Nov. 10. Every year, the Unclaimed Property Program gets money from the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) for outstanding state tax...
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

