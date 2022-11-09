Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
What’s in store for Governor Edwards’ last year in office after midterm election results?
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The midterm elections are still going on in some parts of the country but here at home all of our races have been called. The big question now is will there be any shift in legislative power on the state level?. The governor still has...
theadvocate.com
See which Louisiana constitutional amendments passed and which failed
While a failed constitutional amendment on slavery drew much of the attention Tuesday night, three others won approval — and two of those will aid the disabled. Would have increased allowable stock market investments with money generated by seven state trust funds failed. The change would have raised the cap from 35% to 65%.
postsouth.com
Louisiana voters changed the state Constitution Tuesday; what is different
Louisiana voters made three changes to their state Constitution Tuesday that gave property tax breaks to veterans and the disabled and allows for the reduction of water use charges in some cases but rejected five proposed amendments, including one on clarifying the ban of slavery. Following are the results for...
ELECTION 2022: State Senate District 17
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Voters have elected a new person for Louisiana Senate District 17 because Rick Ward gave up his seat after 10 years. Caleb Seth Kleinpeter (R): 21,392 (51%) Jeremy LaCombe (D): 17,356 (41%) Kirk Rousset (R): 3,211 (8%)
KTBS
Louisiana voters reject ban on slavery, involuntary servitude; author also opposed it
Rep. Edmond Jordan (center), D-Baton Rouge, opposed an amendment he sponsored on slavery and involuntary servitude (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) With ballots still being counted Tuesday night, six out of 10 Louisiana voters have opposed an amendment to the state constitution that would prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude but allow forced labor as part of a criminal sentence.
Louisiana Mayoral candidates early votes results
Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There are 19 mayor seats up for grabs in the November 8 election. KTVE looks at 4 of those races Mayoral candidates for the town of Sterlington. “I’m going to see the sewer rates. I’m going to start cleaning up our town making sure it looks beautiful. I’m going to look into […]
postsouth.com
Julia Letlow holds Louisiana congressional seat
Republican Julia Letlow will retain her seat as U.S. Representative for Louisiana's 5th congressional district following Tuesday's mid-term election. Letlow won the election with 65% with 21 of 24 precincts reporting at 8:40 p.m. avoiding a runoff against Oscar Dantzler. Letlow was first elected to Congress in 2021 following March...
WDSU
Nungesser's campaign funds raided, $59,000 Tesla purchased, prosecutors say
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Records show a woman bought a Tesla for almost $60,000 using money that wasn't hers, according to investigators. Investigators say it came from an old campaign account of Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. "Anyone that breaks the law needs to go face the charges in...
thecentersquare.com
Edwards' European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000
(The Center Square) — Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally...
NOLA.com
Louisiana's district attorneys are sparing in use of newfound power to shorten sentences
ANGIE -- It had been a long day of mowing brush in the heat, so Jeffrey Fornea and his 69-year-old father rested on their back porch in this small town in Washington Parish. They were sipping Cokes, feet propped up, when they heard a gunshot. A group of young men...
Election Day: Recap of results in Louisiana, races in key states
All but a few precincts were left to count in East Baton Rouge and Orleans parishes as Election Day in Louisiana turned into Wednesday. Voters had their say on a U.S. Senate race, five U.S. House seats, two Public Service Commission districts and eight amendments to the state constitution. A host of local races and […] The post Election Day: Recap of results in Louisiana, races in key states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NOLA.com
In Baton Rouge serial killer case, state Supreme Court says death can't overturn conviction
Louisiana's Supreme Court says a convicted serial killer who hanged himself in prison before his appeals were heard should not have been exonerated just because of his suicide. The high court overturned lower courts and reinstated Kenneth Gleason's first-degree murder conviction. In doing so, justices also overturned a precedent set...
WDSU
Louisiana DCFS Secretary resigns
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary has resigned. Gov. John Bel Edwards said he accepted Marketa Walters' resignation in a news release issued on Thursday. Edwards said Walters had led the agency since 2016. Her resignation comes just weeks after criticism of...
Legislation to address student behavior and discipline expected next session
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When students returned to the classroom after going back and forth from learning remotely educators and other professionals saw an increase in suspensions and expulsions. State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle (D) drafted legislation around the issue last session but was unable to get the votes.
Should Willie Robertson Consider a Run For Louisiana Governor?
Though it was a completely informal poll, the results were astonishing. Not surprising, but certainly astonishing. Yesterday, on Election Day, with most of the area suffering from political fatigue, we decided to lighten things somewhat with our own fictitious election. As John Bel Edwards will be ineligible to run for...
theadvocate.com
'Fiscal cliff' ahead for Louisiana coastal restoration efforts, report warns
Louisiana’s expensive fight against land loss is headed for a “fiscal cliff,” with the bulk of coastal restoration funding set to run out by 2032, a state watchdog group warned in a new report. The state’s 50-year Coastal Master Plan relies heavily on $8.7 billion in fines...
WAFB.com
Attorney General demands answers after DOTD proposes shutting down I-10 to one lane in either direction
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorney General Jeff Landry is calling on the Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to be transparent over his plans to significantly reduce the number of travel lanes on I-10 in Baton Rouge for one year or more beginning in 2024. Attorney...
KSLA
$8 million in uncashed La. income tax refunds waiting to be claimed
BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Treasury Unclaimed Property Program has received more than $8 million in uncashed state income tax refunds, State Treasurer John Schroder confirmed Thursday, Nov. 10. Every year, the Unclaimed Property Program gets money from the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) for outstanding state tax...
WDSU
Louisiana residents living in FEMA trailers could be homeless if they don't choose to pay rent soon
HOUMA, La. — Thousands of people still living in FEMA trailers from Hurricane Ida could soon be without a home if they choose not to pay rent starting in March. The damage of Ida was far-reaching, hitting Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa, and Terrebonne parishes.
NOLA.com
Hope in a bottle: A glass recycling project is helping Louisiana reverse the effects of coastal erosion
This story is part of Gambit's "Climate of Change" series on climate change and labor in partnership with the Solutions Journalism Network. From a small greenhouse next to Tulane University’s Uptown campus, associate professor Sunshine Van Bael is cultivating a spark of hope. . She and a team of graduate...
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0