Driver Gets Plea Bargain in DUI Crash in Santa Ana

Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A 27-year-old man involved in a crash in Santa Ana that left one victim in critical condition pleaded guilty Tuesday to drunken driving and was sentenced to 10 days in jail.

Angel Rodriguez pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content of.08% or more. He was placed on three years of informal probation and ordered to participate in a six-month first-offender alcohol program.

As part of his plea bargain, felony counts of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a blood-alcohol content of .08% or more causing injury were dismissed along with sentencing enhancements for causing great bodily injury.

Just before 9 p.m. on Aug. 4, 2021, Santa Ana police were called about a crash between a white van, driven by Rodriguez, and gray sport utility vehicle at Corta Drive and Edinger Avenue.

Rodriguez and the other driver were taken to a hospital with the victim in critical condition, police said.

The SUV was westbound on Edinger Avenue approaching Corta Drive when the eastbound van on Edinger Avenue making a left turn onto Corta Drive struck the SUV, police said.