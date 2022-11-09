ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Driver Gets Plea Bargain in DUI Crash in Santa Ana

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A 27-year-old man involved in a crash in Santa Ana that left one victim in critical condition pleaded guilty Tuesday to drunken driving and was sentenced to 10 days in jail.

Angel Rodriguez pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content of.08% or more. He was placed on three years of informal probation and ordered to participate in a six-month first-offender alcohol program.

As part of his plea bargain, felony counts of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a blood-alcohol content of .08% or more causing injury were dismissed along with sentencing enhancements for causing great bodily injury.

Just before 9 p.m. on Aug. 4, 2021, Santa Ana police were called about a crash between a white van, driven by Rodriguez, and gray sport utility vehicle at Corta Drive and Edinger Avenue.

Rodriguez and the other driver were taken to a hospital with the victim in critical condition, police said.

The SUV was westbound on Edinger Avenue approaching Corta Drive when the eastbound van on Edinger Avenue making a left turn onto Corta Drive struck the SUV, police said.

Comments / 2

Chef Stone
2d ago

You know he's illegal, he's a Santa Ana Mexican. A felony conviction could get him deported. Santa Ana doesn't want immigration to do their job.

Reply
2
Janie D
3d ago

So now plea deals talk and the guilty walk. Exactly what part of the charges against him weren't absolute facts??? The blood-alcohol content? The great bodily injury? Why did our system of "justice" opt for ANY plea deal? Is our DA's office so incompetent that they didn't think they had enough proof? No wonder just driving throughout the state has become the dangerous free-fall that it has for the rest of us! It's a war out there on our roads, with too many IED's on them.

Reply
2
 

Los Angeles, CA
