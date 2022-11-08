ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results

ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
Election 2022 Results: These Senate Races Could Take Days to Decide Winner

Americans go to the polls on Tuesday in crucial midterm elections that will decide which party controls the Senate and the House of Representatives for the next two years. Many votes have already been cast, and the task of counting mail-in and absentee ballots is likely to delay final results in several states, including those where absentee ballots could prove to be important in close races.
Amendment 3: Missouri recreational marijuana election results

Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota and follow...
Republicans who have denied or questioned the 2020 results are on the ballot Tuesday in these key states

Voters on Tuesday will encounter Republican candidates up and down the ballot who've denied or questioned the results of the presidential race Donald Trump lost. The so-called election deniers are running in Senate and House races, as well for statewide offices that have major influence over elections, such as governor, secretary of state and attorney general.
Republicans keep control of Georgia House and Senate

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans are seeking to hold their majorities in Georgia’s legislature and maintain their lock on statewide offices as voting concludes Tuesday, even as Democrats compete heavily for governor and U.S. senator at the top of the ballot. Republicans won the majority in the Senate when several Democrats switched parties after the 2002 elections and won the majority in the House in 2004. Heading into Tuesday’s election, Republicans have a 103-76 majority in the House after Democrat Henry “Wayne” Howard of Augusta died in October. In the Senate, Republicans hold a 34-22 majority. All 180 House seats and 56 Senate seats are up for election. In the Senate, 15 Republicans and 14 Democrats are unopposed. In the House, 49 Republicans and 42 Democrats are unopposed. Republicans also hold all seven of the other statewide offices besides governor and U.S. senator that are on the ballot Tuesday.
Midterm elections results: This is where the races stand

Polls closed in the US midterms on Tuesday night, but who will be in control of Congress remains unclear. Control of the Senate now hinges on the outcome in Nevada and Georgia, with the latter due to hold a run-off election on 6 December. Republicans are inching closer to a...
Key House Navy advocate loses seat in midterm election

WASHINGTON — At least one Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee was defeated in Tuesday night’s midterm elections, but Democrats managed to avoid broader losses as their members surpassed analysts’ expectations. Democrat Elaine Luria, a Virginia representative who used her seat to fiercely advocate for a...
Senate Republicans will hold leadership elections on Nov. 16. And their No. 3 leader is skeptical any actual challenge to Mitch McConnell will materialize.

One week away: Senate Republicans are setting their leadership elections for Nov. 16, a date that will reveal whether Mitch McConnell will receive any protest votes from his conference. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) says he is unlikely to support McConnell and several other GOP candidates and senators are noncommittal. Republican...
Congressional swing district too early to call in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell vied for a second term in office Tuesday on a conservative platform of strict border security and unfettered support for the oil industry, in a congressional district that stretches from the U.S. border with Mexico across desert oilfields and portions of Albuquerque. Democratic nominee Gabe Vasquez campaigned to flip the majority-Hispanic district on support for more equitable access to economic opportunity, a humanitarian approach to immigration and greater accountability for climate change in a major energy production region. Vasquez, a former Las Cruces city councilor, also emphasized his Hispanic heritage and an upbringing along the border in a working-class, immigrant family. A victory by Herrell in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District would preserve a Republican foothold in a state where Democrats have otherwise dominated elections for federal and statewide offices.
Kansas AG candidate Kris Kobach declares victory; opponent says race isn’t over yet

TOPEKA — Republican attorney general candidate Kris Kobach declared victory Tuesday night, though his Democratic opponent Chris Mann says the race is still too close to call.  At midnight, Kobach took to the Kansas GOP watch party stage to announce his win.  “I don’t care who you are, or where you come from, you gotta […] The post Kansas AG candidate Kris Kobach declares victory; opponent says race isn’t over yet appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
