No. 12 Texas crushes Houston Christian, 82-31

Marcus Carr and Sir'Jabari Rice scored 11 apiece to lead six Texas players in double figures as the 12th-ranked Longhorns swamped visiting Houston Christian 82-31 on Thursday in Austin, Texas. Texas (2-0) was up by 27 points at the half and then really turned it on, leading by as many...
