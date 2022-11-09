RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - It's the time of year where you may see more deer than usual. DNR Area Wildlife Supervisor Michelle Woodford, says that’s because it's deer mating season which is also referred to as the rut. "Deer are running around chasing each other and they’re really not paying attention to anything that's out there including the cars that we are driving in," said Michelle Woodford. What makes it worse is that deer are often moving at dawn and dusk. "Deer are more active usually when its harder to see when you’re out driving, so early in the morning or late at night, those dusk and dawn windows is when deer are going to be moving around," said Michelle Woodford.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO