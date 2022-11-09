Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJFW-TV
Multiple academic disciplines come together in Nicolet College emergency simulation
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- When emergencies happen, it often takes fire, law enforcement and emergency medical services all working together. That means a lot of efficient communication is needed to treat anyone who might be injured. Today, the Nicolet Area Technical College hosted a simulation to train in those partnerships. Members...
WJFW-TV
Veterans Day ceremony returns to gymnasium inside James Williams Middle School
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Veterans Day is a time to tell the men and women who served, thank you for keeping us safe. A Veterans Day ceremony returned to the gymnasium, inside James Williams Middle School in Rhinelander. "The past couple of years we weren't able to do it." said the...
WJFW-TV
Willow Springs Gardens dedicates a tribute to those who've served on Veterans Day
WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Willow Springs Gardens near Wausau is famous for its round barn, but today the community was stopping by the grounds for a different reason. A new sanctuary for veterans has been a idea years in the making. The passing of the man of the idea's it was did not stop the vision from coming to life.
WJFW-TV
Potawatomi Carter Hotel Casino holds grand re-opening
WABENO, Wis. (WJFW)- In December of last year, the Potawatomi Carter Hotel Casino suffered a catastrophic flood due to a sprinkler system malfunction. This created a situation in which the hotel wing had to be completely renovated. Today, after months of work, the hotel is now open to the public once again.
WJFW-TV
A new partnership offers free dog obedience classes to the public
LAKE TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - This fall, a new partnership between the American Kennel Club and 4H departments offers dog obedience classes through the UW Extension in Oneida County. “I just like training her because, well she loves treats and I’m her favorite, well second favorite person,' said Natalie Burrows,...
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin DNR warn drivers to take caution during busy deer season
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - It's the time of year where you may see more deer than usual. DNR Area Wildlife Supervisor Michelle Woodford, says that’s because it's deer mating season which is also referred to as the rut. "Deer are running around chasing each other and they’re really not paying attention to anything that's out there including the cars that we are driving in," said Michelle Woodford. What makes it worse is that deer are often moving at dawn and dusk. "Deer are more active usually when its harder to see when you’re out driving, so early in the morning or late at night, those dusk and dawn windows is when deer are going to be moving around," said Michelle Woodford.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander finishes 5th in state meet for girls swimming and diving
WAUKESHA, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Girls Swimming and Diving state meet for Division 2 was held on Friday. Rhinelander, Merrill, Tomahawk, Antigo, Lakeland Union, Colby/Abbotsford, Wausau East and Wittenberg-Birnamwood were all local teams that competed for glory. The Rhinelander Hodags finished 5th overall, exceeding expectations and breaking records along the way.
WJFW-TV
Court agrees to delay plea hearing for father charged in death of adopted daughter
WAUSAU (WJFW) - One of the parents allegedly involved in their child's death had his plea hearing pushed back until January. Jonathan Stolp, 41, is charged with neglecting a child as a party to a crime, chronic neglect of a child as a party to a crime and resisting or obstructing an officer.
WJFW-TV
Four arrested and one on the run for meth distribution across the Northwoods
UPDATE 11/10/22 3:45 P.M. - The four suspects arrested in a drug conspiracy case were in court via Zoom this afternoon for their initial court appearance. Kimberly Baenen, 36, made her appearance first out of the four. The Oneida County D.A. Michael Schiek requested a cash bond be set at $50,000 because she was considered a leader in the group. Schiek added that Baenen is also facing felony bail jumping and a possession with intent charge. Those two charges are pending in the Wisconsin Court System.
WJFW-TV
Stratford advances to state title game after overtime win against St. Mary's Springs
WAUPACA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Stratford defeated St. Mary's Springs 20-14 in overtime to advance to the state championship game for division 6. The Tigers will face off with Mondovi Thursday, November 17 at 1 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. The Tigers have outscored opponents 136-21 in the playoffs...
WJFW-TV
LUHS Nordic Ski Team holds its annual ski swap
MINOCQUA - Lakeland Nordic Ski Team has a long tradition of success in state competitions. Another tradition is its annual ski swap, which will be happening this weekend. The ski swap is an opportunity to clean out unused winter recreational gear and get paid for those items. Plus, it serves as a fundraiser for the Lakeland Nordic Ski Team, helping athletes with expenses such as uniforms, transportation and rising operation costs.
Comments / 0