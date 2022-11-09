ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WJFW-TV

Potawatomi Carter Hotel Casino holds grand re-opening

WABENO, Wis. (WJFW)- In December of last year, the Potawatomi Carter Hotel Casino suffered a catastrophic flood due to a sprinkler system malfunction. This created a situation in which the hotel wing had to be completely renovated. Today, after months of work, the hotel is now open to the public once again.
FOREST COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

A new partnership offers free dog obedience classes to the public

LAKE TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - This fall, a new partnership between the American Kennel Club and 4H departments offers dog obedience classes through the UW Extension in Oneida County. “I just like training her because, well she loves treats and I’m her favorite, well second favorite person,' said Natalie Burrows,...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Wisconsin DNR warn drivers to take caution during busy deer season

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - It's the time of year where you may see more deer than usual. DNR Area Wildlife Supervisor Michelle Woodford, says that’s because it's deer mating season which is also referred to as the rut. "Deer are running around chasing each other and they’re really not paying attention to anything that's out there including the cars that we are driving in," said Michelle Woodford. What makes it worse is that deer are often moving at dawn and dusk. "Deer are more active usually when its harder to see when you’re out driving, so early in the morning or late at night, those dusk and dawn windows is when deer are going to be moving around," said Michelle Woodford.
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Rhinelander finishes 5th in state meet for girls swimming and diving

WAUKESHA, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Girls Swimming and Diving state meet for Division 2 was held on Friday. Rhinelander, Merrill, Tomahawk, Antigo, Lakeland Union, Colby/Abbotsford, Wausau East and Wittenberg-Birnamwood were all local teams that competed for glory. The Rhinelander Hodags finished 5th overall, exceeding expectations and breaking records along the way.
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Four arrested and one on the run for meth distribution across the Northwoods

UPDATE 11/10/22 3:45 P.M. - The four suspects arrested in a drug conspiracy case were in court via Zoom this afternoon for their initial court appearance. Kimberly Baenen, 36, made her appearance first out of the four. The Oneida County D.A. Michael Schiek requested a cash bond be set at $50,000 because she was considered a leader in the group. Schiek added that Baenen is also facing felony bail jumping and a possession with intent charge. Those two charges are pending in the Wisconsin Court System.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

LUHS Nordic Ski Team holds its annual ski swap

MINOCQUA - Lakeland Nordic Ski Team has a long tradition of success in state competitions. Another tradition is its annual ski swap, which will be happening this weekend. The ski swap is an opportunity to clean out unused winter recreational gear and get paid for those items. Plus, it serves as a fundraiser for the Lakeland Nordic Ski Team, helping athletes with expenses such as uniforms, transportation and rising operation costs.
MINOCQUA, WI

