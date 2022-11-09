Read full article on original website
Explore Thousands of Ancient Ruins in This Colorado National Park
A series of crumbling rooms and towers span an impossibly broad indentation in a sandstone cliff. Gazing at the ruins, it’s an easy practice to envision the community of around a hundred Ancestral Puebloans who thrived here more than 700 years ago—cooking, laughing, and making music—though the former residents are long gone. This place, with its 150 sand-colored rooms and impressively constructed towers, is Cliff Palace, the largest cliff dwelling in North America. Sights like these are what southwestern Colorado’s Mesa Verde National Park is best known for, though it’s only part of what the park has to offer.
10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Step Foot Inside Yellowstone National Park
Just the word stirs up a buzz. Whether it be one of the most popular shows on television in recent memory, or the second most visited National Park in the nation, something about Yellowstone just gets the people going. Almost 4-million people visit Yellowstone each year. Most of them behave...
Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
Endangered wolf prized for its genetic value found dead in New Mexico
Environmentalists are pushing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to do more to protect Mexican gray wolves after one of the endangered predators was found dead in southwestern New Mexico. The Western Watersheds Project is among the groups that have been critical of the agency's management of wolves in New...
Boy Scout Group, Including 16 Kids, Rescued After Being Stranded for 3 Days in New Mexico Forest
A week-long camping trip turned frightening when "heavy rains and rising rivers" surrounded the scouts' campsite near Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument, according to police More than two dozen people — including 16 children — were rescued in New Mexico earlier this month after inclement weather left a Boy Scout troop stuck in the wilderness for three days. New Mexico Search and Rescue launched its mission to save the troop back on Oct. 8, according to a statement from the New Mexico State Police (NMSP). The 25 individuals, including nine adults, found themselves...
Yellowstone Volcano Hit by over 1,000 Earthquakes in Ongoing Swarm
It is thought earthquake swarms relate to fluids moving through the crust beneath the surface, Jamie Farrell, from the University of Utah, told Newsweek.
400-Year-Old Tree Falls in a ‘Thunderous Collapse’ at Yosemite National Park: PHOTO
Earlier this week, Yosemite National Park announced the loss of an old friend that finally succumbed to illness – the 400-year-old sugar pine in Yosemite Valley. Naturally, because of its great size, the tree that helped name the historic Sugar Pine Bridge met its demise with an earth-shaking collapse, proving that it was just as mighty in death as it was in its long life.
8-Year-Old Attempts to Conquer El Capitan in Yosemite National Park
Towering over Yosemite Valley, El Capitan is a 3,000-foot-tall granite monolith that attracts thousands of thrill-seeking adventurers from all over the world every year. Conquering El Cap is on just about every rock climber’s bucket list. However, summiting this Yosemite National Park wonder is no easy task. On the contrary, the beastly rock formation is among the world’s toughest climbs.
A dogwalker caught an alligator in rural Idaho
A person walking their dog in rural Idaho was in for quite a surprise when they encountered an alligator, hundreds of miles from the coast where the reptiles are usually found. The post A dogwalker caught an alligator in rural Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Hiker Goes NUTS Watching Bear Cross Treacherous River in Yosemite National Park
When we visit the wilderness, we’re visiting the home of the vast wildlife that lives there. From birds to deer to mountain lions and squirrels, they enjoy the surroundings of the wilderness all day everyday. So when hikers see something that might seem crazy to us, it’s actually business as usual to the wildlife.
Tropical Depression Nicole moves through Georgia
Tropical Depression Nicole was moving through Georgia Friday morning after a day of causing havoc through Florida as a hurricane and then tropical storm
