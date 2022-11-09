Jaime Carrillo has always known what he's wanted to do with his life. Don't believe it? Palo Duro head girls soccer coach and boys assistant Adriana Cavazos has a story for you. "The first time I met him in the classroom he knew he was going to go D-I (Division I) and become a professional soccer player," she said. "That's something he's always had in his mind. ... He even asked me if I wanted his autograph....

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO