Read full article on original website
Related
WFAA
Here are WFAA's biggest games in DFW high school football this week
DALLAS — It's playoff time, folks!. The 2022 UIL state football playoffs runs from Nov. 10 through Dec. 18. State championship games are played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Throughout the season, WFAA has streamed broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie served once again as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison served as color commentator.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated’s Goodwin, College Station’s Roberts signs with Texas A&M
The A&M Consolidated soccer team’s Ella Goodwin and the College Station track and field team’s Megan Roberts both signed scholarships with Texas A&M on Wednesday. Goodwin is a four-year starter for the Lady Tigers, helping them reach the 5A regional quarterfinals last season. Roberts finished seventh recently at...
Ole Miss to host trio out of Parish Episcopal School of Dallas on Saturday
Ole Miss will play host to three high school teammates from the Lone Star State this weekend. They are 2023 defensive back Daniel Demery, 2025 quarterback Sawyer.
Texoma high school volleyball playoff schedule: Week of Nov. 7 – 13
UPDATE 11/9/2022 Six Texoma teams are still battling in the 2022 high school volleyball playoffs. UIL teams are onto the regional tournament, while TAPPS teams are at state. Class 3AHolliday vs Odessa Compass Academy | 6 p.m. Friday (11/11) at Lubbock Cooper H.S. Class 2AWindthorst vs Wink | 5 p.m. Friday (11/11) at San Angelo […]
WFAA
The Texas high school football game they're still talking about, 30 years later
Southlake Carroll and Vernon squared off in an epic playoff game at Pennington Field in 1992. And they're still talking about it today.
Abilene Wylie football team hopes to build on successful season with playoff win
The Wylie football team is enjoying its best season as a Class 5A program since making the leap from 4A in 2018. The Bulldogs won their first district championship since 2016 this season, and they get to host their first home playoff game since the late 1990s. So, why stop...
Abilene High, Del Valle square off in football playoff opener in El Paso
ABILENE HIGH (4-6) AT EL PASO DEL VALLE (9-1) 6 p.m. Thursday ✮ Conquest Stadium, El Paso What’s riding on the game: Both teams open the Class 5A Division I playoffs seeking their first postseason win since 2020. Amarillo High beat Del Valle 45-21 in the first round last year in El Paso, while...
USC bounces back in big way, walloping Alabama State
Drew Peterson scored 21 points, Boogie Ellis added 15 points and a career-high seven steals, and USC rebounded from an
Look: Sharyland sweeps Victoria West in Texas volleyball 5A regional quarterfinals
SAN DIEGO, Texas - Led by a relentless defense that accounted for 46 digs, Mission Sharyland rolled to a 25-19, 25-23, 25-15 victory over Victoria West in the Texas (UIL) Class 5A girls volleyball regional quarterfinals on Tuesday night. Sharyland (44-4) moves on to play Liberty Hill in the ...
Check out the 2022-23 Fort Worth-area high school boys basketball preseason rankings
Here are the 30 boys basketball teams ranked as the season starts.
Big Country brings muscle to the high school football playoffs
The high school football playoffs begin this week, with 12 Abilene-area teams finishing the regular season ranked in the top 10 of their respective divisions. Benjamin was ranked No. 1 to start the season and the Mustangs finished atop Class 1A Division II with a 8-0 record. The Mustangs can...
Palo Duro's Jaime Carillo signs to play Division I soccer at UTRGV
Jaime Carrillo has always known what he's wanted to do with his life. Don't believe it? Palo Duro head girls soccer coach and boys assistant Adriana Cavazos has a story for you. "The first time I met him in the classroom he knew he was going to go D-I (Division I) and become a professional soccer player," she said. "That's something he's always had in his mind. ... He even asked me if I wanted his autograph....
Abilene High upends El Paso High, advances to region volleyball tournament
MIDLAND – The Abilene High volleyball team is going to the region tournament for the first time since 2007. Jadyn Hernandez had 21 kills, six blocks and three aces to lead the Lady Eagles to a 25-21, 16-25, 25-17, 25-21 victory over El Paso High in a Region I-5A quarterfinal playoff match Tuesday at Midland Christian High School. ...
2024 DB William Nettles recaps SMU visit, talks recruitment
2024 Dallas Christian (Tex.) defensive back William Nettles was back on SMU's campus on Saturday and Sunday.
Abilene Wylie draws El Paso High in first-round playoff game at Sandifer Stadium
EL PASO HIGH (5-5) AT WYLIE (7-3) 6 p.m. Thursday ✮ Sandifer Stadium ✮ 101.7 KTJK-FM What’s riding on the game: Wylie seeks its first on-field playoff victory as a Class 5A program since the making jump from 4A in 2018. The Bulldogs got a first-round bye in 2020, after North Garland had to...
Comments / 0