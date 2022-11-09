ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here are WFAA's biggest games in DFW high school football this week

DALLAS — It's playoff time, folks!. The 2022 UIL state football playoffs runs from Nov. 10 through Dec. 18. State championship games are played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Throughout the season, WFAA has streamed broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie served once again as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison served as color commentator.
Texoma high school volleyball playoff schedule: Week of Nov. 7 – 13

UPDATE 11/9/2022 Six Texoma teams are still battling in the 2022 high school volleyball playoffs. UIL teams are onto the regional tournament, while TAPPS teams are at state. Class 3AHolliday vs Odessa Compass Academy | 6 p.m. Friday (11/11) at Lubbock Cooper H.S. Class 2AWindthorst vs Wink | 5 p.m. Friday (11/11) at San Angelo […]
Palo Duro's Jaime Carillo signs to play Division I soccer at UTRGV

Jaime Carrillo has always known what he's wanted to do with his life. Don't believe it? Palo Duro head girls soccer coach and boys assistant Adriana Cavazos has a story for you. "The first time I met him in the classroom he knew he was going to go D-I (Division I) and become a professional soccer player," she said. "That's something he's always had in his mind. ... He even asked me if I wanted his autograph....
