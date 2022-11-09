ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Key News Network

Video: Vehicle Crashes Through 7-Eleven in Newhall

Newhall, Santa Clarita, CA: Surveillance video shows the moment a car slammed into a 7-Eleven convenience store in the Newhall area of Santa Clarita Wednesday night, Nov. 9. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., a Nissan Versa sedan traveled through the front of the store and collided with shelves containing alcohol and other goods.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KGET

Standoff with barricaded suspect shuts down 101 Fwy in Hollywood Hills

The California Highway Patrol has issued a SigAlert for the 101 Freeway in the Hollywood Hills, which is closed in both directions as authorities are in a standoff with a barricaded suspect. The freeway is closed in both directions, starting at the northbound Gower Street off-ramp and the southbound Highland Avenue off-ramp, per the CHP. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Drive thru altercation results in one arrest on suspicion of felony battery

A Saugus resident was arrested on suspicion of felony battery after a drive-thru altercation on Thursday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a battery call for service at the Starbucks Sutter Point Plaza at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 28.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Violent Head-On Traffic Collision

Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: At least one person was killed overnight in a violent two-vehicle crash in the Canyon Country neighborhood in the eastern part of the city of Santa Clarita. The head-on crash between two SUVs occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, on a dark stretch...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

One dead after fight turns into stabbing in South Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred a little after 1 a.m. when two men became involved in some sort of dispute in a parking lot on S. Broadway. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses told investigators that the incident stemmed from a dispute between the two parties, who allegedly knew each other. They learned that the suspect and victim did not live at the location, but were instead there visiting someone. Detectives believe that they know the identity of the suspect, but have not disclosed any further information. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Stolen truck pursuit out of Lakewood ends in Norwalk crash

Deputies were in pursuit of the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle in Lakewood Wednesday morning.The driver, who authorities said was the sole occupant of the vehicle, got out of the 2022 gold GMC sierra pickup truck multiple times during the pursuit.  The pursuit started around 9:30 a.m. in the Lakewood area. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department monitored the driver from a helicopter as the truck went onto the freeway, appearing to drive recklessly and at high rates of speed. Deputies then asked the California Highway Patrol to take over the pursuit. The truck was weaving through traffic on the southbound 605 Freeway in the Downey area. Around 10:06 a.m. the suspect crashed into another oncoming car and got out of the vehicle in the Norwalk area. He appeared to be injured, as he limped at the intersection of Del Amo Blvd. and Norwalk Blvd. in Norwalk before being taken into custody. 
LAKEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Police chase ends in horrific crash in Cerritos

LOS ANGELES - A high-speed police chase came to an abrupt end after the suspect plowed into a Cerritos intersection Wednesday morning, hitting several vehicles. The pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle started in the Lakewood area as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

BPD Educates City on Fentanyl Dangers

First published in the Nov. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Police Department announced its commitment to educating the community on the dangers of fentanyl. Fentanyl is a highly lethal synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. The drug is intended and...
BURBANK, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Couple Arrested After Bypassing 5 Freeway Closure, Resisting Officers

A couple was arrested Monday after allegedly attempting to bypass a 5 Freeway road closure and assaulting a police officer. Around 3 p.m. Monday, Newhall Area California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officers were on the scene of a traffic collision on the northbound 5 Freeway south of Hasley Canyon Road, with multiple lanes blocked, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the CHP Newhall Area Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

32-year-old SCV woman reported missing

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita woman, LASD officials said in a news release Tuesday morning. According to the release, Dayan Eishoo, 32 years old, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday on the 27000...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Burbank Police Department Crime Log

— A woman was arrested after allegedly lighting a pile of napkins on fire in front of 7-Eleven on Hollywood Way at 12:04 a.m. on Oct. 25. A records search revealed existing warrants for the suspect, and she was subsequently arrested. No bail was specified in police records. — Officers responded...
BURBANK, CA

