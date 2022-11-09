Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in Californiajustpene50Altadena, CA
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Related
2 arrested in Riverside home invasion that left would-be robber dead, resident wounded
Police have arrested two men suspected of being involved in an August home-invasion robbery attempt and shooting that left a third suspect dead and a resident wounded in Riverside. The incident took place around 2 a.m. on Aug. 24 at an apartment in the 5900 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard. Police say Gregory Harris, 26, […]
Murder suspect caught after trying to steal laundry detergent from La Verne supermarket, police say
A murder suspect was arrested in La Verne after he was allegedly caught running out of a Vons store with a cart filled with stolen Tide laundry detergent, police say.
Video: Vehicle Crashes Through 7-Eleven in Newhall
Newhall, Santa Clarita, CA: Surveillance video shows the moment a car slammed into a 7-Eleven convenience store in the Newhall area of Santa Clarita Wednesday night, Nov. 9. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., a Nissan Versa sedan traveled through the front of the store and collided with shelves containing alcohol and other goods.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Wife found man dead in their home 40 years ago, WA cops say. An arrest was just made
A man was found dead in his Washington home in 1982, police said. But no arrests were made until 40 years later. Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62, was arrested on Oct. 27 in Los Angeles and faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Archie Rutherford, the Spokane Police Department said.
Standoff with barricaded suspect shuts down 101 Fwy in Hollywood Hills
The California Highway Patrol has issued a SigAlert for the 101 Freeway in the Hollywood Hills, which is closed in both directions as authorities are in a standoff with a barricaded suspect. The freeway is closed in both directions, starting at the northbound Gower Street off-ramp and the southbound Highland Avenue off-ramp, per the CHP. […]
2 La Puente brothers, both landscapers in their 70s, killed in Beverlywood crosswalk crash
The owner of a donut shop located near the crash site said the brothers were at the shop having breakfast shortly before crash.
signalscv.com
Drive thru altercation results in one arrest on suspicion of felony battery
A Saugus resident was arrested on suspicion of felony battery after a drive-thru altercation on Thursday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a battery call for service at the Starbucks Sutter Point Plaza at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 28.
1 Killed in Violent Head-On Traffic Collision
Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: At least one person was killed overnight in a violent two-vehicle crash in the Canyon Country neighborhood in the eastern part of the city of Santa Clarita. The head-on crash between two SUVs occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, on a dark stretch...
Authorities search for critically missing man who disappeared in Orange County
Authorities are searching for a missing man who disappeared after finishing work in Irvine on Nov. 4. Jonathan Cunha, 21, was last seen by family members on the night of Nov. 4. He left for work on the morning of Nov. 5, heading to work in Irvine, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Cunha […]
LA County sheriff's deputy charged in connection with 2021 fatal shooting in East LA
A sheriff's deputy was charged with two felonies stemming from the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in East Los Angeles in full view of his relatives, who said the man was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the time, the District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
One dead after fight turns into stabbing in South Los Angeles
Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred a little after 1 a.m. when two men became involved in some sort of dispute in a parking lot on S. Broadway. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses told investigators that the incident stemmed from a dispute between the two parties, who allegedly knew each other. They learned that the suspect and victim did not live at the location, but were instead there visiting someone. Detectives believe that they know the identity of the suspect, but have not disclosed any further information.
Stolen truck pursuit out of Lakewood ends in Norwalk crash
Deputies were in pursuit of the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle in Lakewood Wednesday morning.The driver, who authorities said was the sole occupant of the vehicle, got out of the 2022 gold GMC sierra pickup truck multiple times during the pursuit. The pursuit started around 9:30 a.m. in the Lakewood area. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department monitored the driver from a helicopter as the truck went onto the freeway, appearing to drive recklessly and at high rates of speed. Deputies then asked the California Highway Patrol to take over the pursuit. The truck was weaving through traffic on the southbound 605 Freeway in the Downey area. Around 10:06 a.m. the suspect crashed into another oncoming car and got out of the vehicle in the Norwalk area. He appeared to be injured, as he limped at the intersection of Del Amo Blvd. and Norwalk Blvd. in Norwalk before being taken into custody.
foxla.com
Police chase ends in horrific crash in Cerritos
LOS ANGELES - A high-speed police chase came to an abrupt end after the suspect plowed into a Cerritos intersection Wednesday morning, hitting several vehicles. The pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle started in the Lakewood area as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. A...
outlooknewspapers.com
BPD Educates City on Fentanyl Dangers
First published in the Nov. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Police Department announced its commitment to educating the community on the dangers of fentanyl. Fentanyl is a highly lethal synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. The drug is intended and...
2 suspects in deadly Covina Halloween party shooting plead not guilty
Two young men suspected in a shooting at a Covina Halloween party that left two people dead pleaded not guilty today to murder and other charges.
Santa Clarita Radio
Couple Arrested After Bypassing 5 Freeway Closure, Resisting Officers
A couple was arrested Monday after allegedly attempting to bypass a 5 Freeway road closure and assaulting a police officer. Around 3 p.m. Monday, Newhall Area California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officers were on the scene of a traffic collision on the northbound 5 Freeway south of Hasley Canyon Road, with multiple lanes blocked, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the CHP Newhall Area Office.
Ex-sheriff's deputy convicted of false report in shooting hoax
A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy accused of falsely claiming to have been shot outside the Lancaster sheriff’s station was convicted today of a misdemeanor charge of making a false report of a crime.
signalscv.com
32-year-old SCV woman reported missing
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita woman, LASD officials said in a news release Tuesday morning. According to the release, Dayan Eishoo, 32 years old, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday on the 27000...
Explosion during LBFD training exercise leaves 11 with minor injuries, department says
The explosion happened just as a group of recruits was starting their first round of live-fire training, the LBFD said. The post Explosion during LBFD training exercise leaves 11 with minor injuries, department says appeared first on Long Beach Post.
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank Police Department Crime Log
— A woman was arrested after allegedly lighting a pile of napkins on fire in front of 7-Eleven on Hollywood Way at 12:04 a.m. on Oct. 25. A records search revealed existing warrants for the suspect, and she was subsequently arrested. No bail was specified in police records. — Officers responded...
Comments / 0