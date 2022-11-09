ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Marque, TX

thepostnewspaper.net

Santa Fe completed one of the best turnaround seasons

Santa Fe completed one of the best turnaround seasons in the state with a 32-7 win over Fort Bend Willowridge on Friday, ending the season with a 6-4 record. First-year coach Blake Ryder took a team that finished 0-10 last season and put the Indians on the verge of the playoffs. The Indians will have the bulk of their roster back next season and could be in position to get Santa Fe into the postseason.
SANTA FE, TX
Shorthorn

UTA crushes Texas Southern University in first game of season

As the clock ticked down, the crowd sat on the edge of their seats. Chants of “U-T-A” and “Let’s Go Mavs” rained down from the stands. They weren’t anxious to see the result — the game had long been decided. No, these fans wanted something bigger: 100 points. UTA had gone on a scoring drought, its first of the game, and was stuck at 98.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Astros Fans Showed Up In A Big Way For A Legendary Parade

Yesterday was a big day for the Houston Astros and their devoted fans, for it was time to celebrate yet another major accomplishment. On Saturday night, the Astros closed out the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series to clinch their second title. On Monday, Astros fans poured...
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

FHS Head Football Coach Robert Koopmann Announces His Retirement

On Friday, November 4 before the start of the Friendswood High School football game, Friendswood ISD honored Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Robert Koopmann as he announced his retirement beginning in January 2023. Coach Koopmann has been shaping athletes for 38 years, 29 of which have been in FISD. He has served as Head Coach for more than a decade with a 64% winning percentage and 17 playoff game appearances.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
spacecityweather.com

Parts of Houston could drop into the 30s this weekend for the first time since March

Good morning! Houston will see one more day in the mid-80s today, with slightly cooler and drier weather to end the work week. And then, straight from the blue white north, a cold front will arrive and smack the region into late fall or early winter-like conditions, potentially driving low temperatures into the upper 30s for inland areas by Sunday morning. After that, we’re unlikely to see daily highs warmer than the 60s for at least the next week.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

FREE Chick-Fil-A Sandwich from the Houston Astros

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Astros are gifting the city of Houston with a FREE Chick-Fil-A sandwich to celebrate their World Series victory. Chick-fil-A Houston is celebrating a great season with FREE CHICKEN SANDWICHES for the whole city!. Download or open the Chick-fil-A App TODAY, Tuesday, November 8 to claim your...
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY

A Houston man was arrested Wednesday evening after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 7:00, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of the Highway 290 East Feeder Road for an equipment violation. During his investigation, the driver, Shanna Damon Smith, 41 of Houston, admitted to smoking marijuana inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted of his person, and a THC pen was found in a pocket. Smith was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
BRENHAM, TX

