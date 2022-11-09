Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensAlvin, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
thepostnewspaper.net
Santa Fe completed one of the best turnaround seasons
Santa Fe completed one of the best turnaround seasons in the state with a 32-7 win over Fort Bend Willowridge on Friday, ending the season with a 6-4 record. First-year coach Blake Ryder took a team that finished 0-10 last season and put the Indians on the verge of the playoffs. The Indians will have the bulk of their roster back next season and could be in position to get Santa Fe into the postseason.
Houston, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Houston. The Manvel High School football team will have a game with Waltrip High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. The Shepherd High School football team will have a game with Orangefield High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
These 7 Houston steakhouses are worth the splurge
Each of these spots offer wildly different menus and experiences.
cw39.com
Meet Astros’ Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker Wednesday, Thursday at Houston-area Academy stores
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Academy Sports + Outdoors, José Altuve (second baseman), Alex Bregman (third baseman), Kyle Tucker (outfielder and Gold Glove Award Winner), and are hosting a meet and greet for excited Houston Astros fans who will get a chance to talk with the players TODAY. Academy Sports...
Rosenberg, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Rosenberg. The Sterling High School football team will have a game with Fulshear High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. The Fulshear High School football team will have a game with Sterling High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
Shorthorn
UTA crushes Texas Southern University in first game of season
As the clock ticked down, the crowd sat on the edge of their seats. Chants of “U-T-A” and “Let’s Go Mavs” rained down from the stands. They weren’t anxious to see the result — the game had long been decided. No, these fans wanted something bigger: 100 points. UTA had gone on a scoring drought, its first of the game, and was stuck at 98.
Astros' José Altuve, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker meeting fans at Academy Sports + Outdoors this week
If you want to congratulate the 'Stros in person for their World Series win, here's your chance! Fans can meet three of the most popular players at three Academy events this week.
Yardbarker
Astros Fans Showed Up In A Big Way For A Legendary Parade
Yesterday was a big day for the Houston Astros and their devoted fans, for it was time to celebrate yet another major accomplishment. On Saturday night, the Astros closed out the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series to clinch their second title. On Monday, Astros fans poured...
thepostnewspaper.net
FHS Head Football Coach Robert Koopmann Announces His Retirement
On Friday, November 4 before the start of the Friendswood High School football game, Friendswood ISD honored Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Robert Koopmann as he announced his retirement beginning in January 2023. Coach Koopmann has been shaping athletes for 38 years, 29 of which have been in FISD. He has served as Head Coach for more than a decade with a 64% winning percentage and 17 playoff game appearances.
fox26houston.com
Houston native stars in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Houston native Floyd Johns is a professional stuntman who stars in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. He talks with FOX 26 about the experience.
spacecityweather.com
Parts of Houston could drop into the 30s this weekend for the first time since March
Good morning! Houston will see one more day in the mid-80s today, with slightly cooler and drier weather to end the work week. And then, straight from the blue white north, a cold front will arrive and smack the region into late fall or early winter-like conditions, potentially driving low temperatures into the upper 30s for inland areas by Sunday morning. After that, we’re unlikely to see daily highs warmer than the 60s for at least the next week.
cw39.com
FREE Chick-Fil-A Sandwich from the Houston Astros
HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Astros are gifting the city of Houston with a FREE Chick-Fil-A sandwich to celebrate their World Series victory. Chick-fil-A Houston is celebrating a great season with FREE CHICKEN SANDWICHES for the whole city!. Download or open the Chick-fil-A App TODAY, Tuesday, November 8 to claim your...
fox26houston.com
Man returns favor to Mattress Mack 20 years later, says he changed his life at 10-years-old
HOUSTON - Jim McIngvale has been called many things: Mattress Mack, more recently Gangster Mack, but most would call him kind, considerate, and giving. However, one Houstonian calls Mattress Mack a lifesaver. Why? Well, we often see families full of smiles after Mattress Mack gives them free furniture for their...
Lucky Texan Takes Home Some Cash Amid Historic $2.04B Powerball Drawing
One Texas resident matched all five numbers in the November 7 Powerball drawing.
The City of Atlanta set to remember slain rapper Takeoff
Fans of the slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos who was shot and killed a week ago, will gather Friday to celebrate the 28-year-old's life and musical contributions.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY
A Houston man was arrested Wednesday evening after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 7:00, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of the Highway 290 East Feeder Road for an equipment violation. During his investigation, the driver, Shanna Damon Smith, 41 of Houston, admitted to smoking marijuana inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted of his person, and a THC pen was found in a pocket. Smith was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Click2Houston.com
Election results for Texas District Judge races in the Greater Houston area on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election is being held on November 8. You can find results for Texas District Judge races in the Greater Houston area on Tuesday night here. Scroll down to find additional results for statewide, congressional, and state legislative races as well as other contests in Harris and surrounding counties.
Houston Happens – Powerball Jackpot winner, Black Friday deals, Gingerbread houses and so much more!
Traveling, shopping, or winning the powerball jackpot, we cover it all today on Houston Happens!
fox26houston.com
Houston woman missing for 4-years believed dead, mother pleading for additional information
HOUSTON - "It's horrible when you're driving down the street, and you see trash bags, and you're wondering is her body in there, is she in that bayou; and when I hear news reports they found a corpse or a head. It's just a standstill waiting to see if they're going to call me."
theadvocate.com
Louisiana judge lashes out after Houston firm files 1,600 hurricane-related suits in Lake Charles
In the weeks before the deadline to file insurance lawsuits related to Hurricane Laura, a Houston-based law firm filed over 1,400 cases at the Lake Charles federal courthouse. Now, those cases are under review and the law firm may face hefty fines if it is found to be preying on hurricane victims, as one judge says he suspects.
