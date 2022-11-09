Santa Fe completed one of the best turnaround seasons in the state with a 32-7 win over Fort Bend Willowridge on Friday, ending the season with a 6-4 record. First-year coach Blake Ryder took a team that finished 0-10 last season and put the Indians on the verge of the playoffs. The Indians will have the bulk of their roster back next season and could be in position to get Santa Fe into the postseason.

SANTA FE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO