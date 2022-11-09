ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, TX

thepostnewspaper.net

La Marque alum Kobe Gatson threw his first collegiate touchdown pass

La Marque alum Kobe Gatson threw his first collegiate touchdown pass during Texas Weslayan’s 61-7 win over North American University on Saturday. Gatson also had a 41-yard run that was called by due to a holding call. He will play in the Rams’ regular season finale against Lyon College (Ark.) this Saturday at 2:00pm.
LA MARQUE, TX
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Houston, Texas

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Houston for couples based on major travel sites, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Houston. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Making Love Work 57 Years (and Counting)

“Are you married or are you happy?” was the question Ken Mathis asked a waitress one night 58 years ago. Fifty-seven years later, he’s still getting a positive response from that same waitress. Saturday will mark 57 years that Ken and Diane Mathis went to Miami, OK to...
TEXAS CITY, TX
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – Maceo Spice and Import Company in Galveston

Galveston – With a name synonymous with Galveston history, The Maceo family keeps the family business alive and well, 100 years since it became so entrenched with island lore. “When I was growing up, the Maceo history, the past of Maceo’s on the island was something that they kind...
GALVESTON, TX
papercitymag.com

The Heights Gets a New Tex-Mex Restaurant — Kitchen & Cantina Expands the Goode Footprint

The chicken tortilla soup at Kitchen & Cantinia is made with red chiles and roasted chicken stock, hand-shredded chicken, avocado, cilantro and topped with traditional garnishes. (Photo by Caroline Fontenot) Levi Goode — chef and president of Goode Company Restaurants, the talented progeny of the late founder Jim Goode —...
houstononthecheap.com

Verified Veterans Day deals In Houston – Free meals, discounts on restaurant food, retail & more for 2022!

Looking for Veterans Day Deals in Houston? You are at the right place!. Veterans Day 2022 will be celebrated on Friday, the 11th of November. Houston-area veterans and active military personnel can enjoy free meals and other discounts on Veterans Day, as a special thank-you for their service. You’ll need to present a military ID or other proof of service to take advantage of these Veterans Day freebies.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Election results: Harris County Pct. 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle vs challenger Lesley Briones

HOUSTON — The race for Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner between Republican Jack Cagle and Democratic Civil Court Judge Lesley Briones remained close Wednesday morning. Cagle has served as county commissioner for Harris County Precinct 4 since 2011. He was last re-elected in 2018. Prior to serving as the commissioner, he served as an attorney and an elected judge.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Numerous voting locations reporting paper missing in Houston-area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - As voters head to the polls on this Election Day, FOX 26 is your station for the latest on everything going on at the polls. According to a FOX 26 contributor, several locations are reporting paper missing that is used to print out the results after you complete your voting electronically.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?

Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Just how cold will it get this weekend? And our annual fundraiser begins today!

Good morning. In today’s post we’re going to discuss the four warmish days Houston will experience before a significant cooldown on Friday that will bring us much colder, fall-like weather for awhile. For those who have been pining away for a sustained stretch of sweater-and-hot-chocolate weather, your time is at hand.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

What is Diabetic Neuropathy?

HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center talks diabetic neuropathy and the dangers associated with the condition. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited time offer for Great Day...
HOUSTON, TX
flicksandfood.com

It’s Freebies and Discounted Meals for Veterans at These Great Places in Houston

It’s Freebies, Discounted Meals & Brunch for Veteran’s at Daiq’s, Daiquiri Land, and OMG Seafood in Houston. It’s freebies at three Greater Third Ward restaurants, Daiq’s, Daquiri Land and OMG Seafood To-Go. These restaurants are expressing their gratitude for U.S. Military veterans this Veterans Day, with special offers for veterans at all three eateries!
HOUSTON, TX

