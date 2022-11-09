Read full article on original website
thepostnewspaper.net
La Marque alum Kobe Gatson threw his first collegiate touchdown pass
La Marque alum Kobe Gatson threw his first collegiate touchdown pass during Texas Weslayan’s 61-7 win over North American University on Saturday. Gatson also had a 41-yard run that was called by due to a holding call. He will play in the Rams’ regular season finale against Lyon College (Ark.) this Saturday at 2:00pm.
Deep in the heart of our small town of Santa Fe, Texas lies a castle.
THE CASTLE – CHRISTENSEN / MEIR / HARRIS / PIGNATARO. Deep in the heart of our small town of Santa Fe, Texas lies a castle. A stately castle that conjures up thoughts of kings & queens, dungeons & dragons, Knights of the Round Table, Romeo & Juliet, alligators & draw bridges, etc.
These 7 Houston steakhouses are worth the splurge
Each of these spots offer wildly different menus and experiences.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Houston, Texas
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Houston for couples based on major travel sites, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Houston. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
thepostnewspaper.net
Making Love Work 57 Years (and Counting)
“Are you married or are you happy?” was the question Ken Mathis asked a waitress one night 58 years ago. Fifty-seven years later, he’s still getting a positive response from that same waitress. Saturday will mark 57 years that Ken and Diane Mathis went to Miami, OK to...
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – Maceo Spice and Import Company in Galveston
Galveston – With a name synonymous with Galveston history, The Maceo family keeps the family business alive and well, 100 years since it became so entrenched with island lore. “When I was growing up, the Maceo history, the past of Maceo’s on the island was something that they kind...
papercitymag.com
The Heights Gets a New Tex-Mex Restaurant — Kitchen & Cantina Expands the Goode Footprint
The chicken tortilla soup at Kitchen & Cantinia is made with red chiles and roasted chicken stock, hand-shredded chicken, avocado, cilantro and topped with traditional garnishes. (Photo by Caroline Fontenot) Levi Goode — chef and president of Goode Company Restaurants, the talented progeny of the late founder Jim Goode —...
houstononthecheap.com
Verified Veterans Day deals In Houston – Free meals, discounts on restaurant food, retail & more for 2022!
Looking for Veterans Day Deals in Houston? You are at the right place!. Veterans Day 2022 will be celebrated on Friday, the 11th of November. Houston-area veterans and active military personnel can enjoy free meals and other discounts on Veterans Day, as a special thank-you for their service. You’ll need to present a military ID or other proof of service to take advantage of these Veterans Day freebies.
Gordon Food Service coming to League City
Gordon Food Service is planning to open in League City before the end of the year. (Courtesy Pexels) Gordon Food Service is planning to open in League City before the end of the year. The grocery store will be located in the old Palais Royal at 215 W. Main St.
Election results: Harris County Pct. 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle vs challenger Lesley Briones
HOUSTON — The race for Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner between Republican Jack Cagle and Democratic Civil Court Judge Lesley Briones remained close Wednesday morning. Cagle has served as county commissioner for Harris County Precinct 4 since 2011. He was last re-elected in 2018. Prior to serving as the commissioner, he served as an attorney and an elected judge.
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
cw39.com
Meet Astros’ Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker Wednesday, Thursday at Houston-area Academy stores
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Academy Sports + Outdoors, José Altuve (second baseman), Alex Bregman (third baseman), Kyle Tucker (outfielder and Gold Glove Award Winner), and are hosting a meet and greet for excited Houston Astros fans who will get a chance to talk with the players TODAY. Academy Sports...
fox26houston.com
Numerous voting locations reporting paper missing in Houston-area
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - As voters head to the polls on this Election Day, FOX 26 is your station for the latest on everything going on at the polls. According to a FOX 26 contributor, several locations are reporting paper missing that is used to print out the results after you complete your voting electronically.
Click2Houston.com
Artist from Atascocita tattoo shop ‘Hitlist Ink’ creates iconic Mattress Mack tattoo
ATASCOCITA – It’s been over 24 hours since the Astros Victory Parade, and one local man Tyrone Smith got a Mattress Mack tattoo to remember this year’s World Series run, forever. Melanie Camp went out to Atascocita to catch up with the fan who received the tattoo, and the artist who brought the design to life.
earnthenecklace.com
Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
spacecityweather.com
Just how cold will it get this weekend? And our annual fundraiser begins today!
Good morning. In today’s post we’re going to discuss the four warmish days Houston will experience before a significant cooldown on Friday that will bring us much colder, fall-like weather for awhile. For those who have been pining away for a sustained stretch of sweater-and-hot-chocolate weather, your time is at hand.
Lina Hidalgo throws shade at 'furniture salesman' Mattress Mack during victory speech
Hidalgo dismissed endorsements of her opponent from Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale and the Houston Chronicle Editorial Board during her celebratory remarks.
Click2Houston.com
Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller announces documentary ‘Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields’ on Netflix
HOUSTON – Tim Miller, the founder of Texas EquuSearch announced Wednesday the limited documentary series that will focus on the deaths of four victims found off Calder Drive in League City during the 80s and 90s in an area that became known as the “Killing Fields.”. The docuseries...
KHOU
What is Diabetic Neuropathy?
HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center talks diabetic neuropathy and the dangers associated with the condition. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited time offer for Great Day...
flicksandfood.com
It’s Freebies and Discounted Meals for Veterans at These Great Places in Houston
It’s Freebies, Discounted Meals & Brunch for Veteran’s at Daiq’s, Daiquiri Land, and OMG Seafood in Houston. It’s freebies at three Greater Third Ward restaurants, Daiq’s, Daquiri Land and OMG Seafood To-Go. These restaurants are expressing their gratitude for U.S. Military veterans this Veterans Day, with special offers for veterans at all three eateries!
