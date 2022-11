CHARLESTON, S.C. – The College of Charleston men's basketball team defeated the visiting Chattanooga Mocs 85-78 to open the 2022-23 season at TD Arena on Monday night. Sophomore Reyne Smith erupted for 24 points, just one point shy of his career high. The Australia native went 7-for-13 from the field with five from the behind the arc. Graduate student Jaylon Scott knocked in 11 points during his first appearance as a Cougar to with five boards.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO