Blues make series of roster moves
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forwards Nikita Alexandrov and Josh Leivo from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues assigned forward Jake Neighbours to Springfield and placed forward Logan Brown on...
Dach scores twice, Canadiens defeat Canucks
MONTREAL -- Kirby Dach scored twice for the Montreal Canadiens in a 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Bell Centre on Wednesday. Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist for Montreal (7-6-1), and Sam Montembeault made 31 saves after Jake Allen made 41 in a 3-2 shootout victory at the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.
NHL On Tap: Kucherov can extend point streak to 12 games for Lightning
Kraken try to tie home win mark; Maple Leafs begin busy Hockey Hall of Fame weekend. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games Friday. Kucherov can extend point...
Kane out 3-4 months for Oilers, 'on the mend' from cut wrist
Forward placed on long-term injured reserve, says 'I will be back'. Evander Kane is expected to be out 3-4 months for the Edmonton Oilers after his left wrist was cut by a skate blade Tuesday. The forward, who was placed on long-term injured reserve Wednesday, tweeted he's "on the mend"...
VGK Announce Canned Food Drive Partnered With Smith's Food & Drug Stores
VEGAS (November 10, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 10, plans for a canned food drive at City National Arena from November 10-17 in partnership with Smith's Food & Drug Stores. Canned goods will be collected through donation bins placed around City National Arena and all donations during the event will support Three Square Food Bank, a member of Feeding America.
Milano scores first two goals for Capitals in win against Lightning
WASHINGTON -- Sonny Milano scored two goals and had an assist for the Washington Capitals in a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Capital One Arena on Friday. Anthony Mantha had a goal and an assist, and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves for the Capitals (7-7-2), who finished their homestand 2-2-0.
Will Oettinger be back between the pipes against San Jose?
With Oettinger back in the rink and Blumel on the bench, DeBoer has some decisions to make. The Stars have some questions heading into a Friday matchup with the San Jose Sharks. Goalie Jake Oettinger returned to practice Thursday after missing four games with a foot injury, and could be...
Postgame Report | Thompson scores twice in loss to Vegas
Tage Thompson scored a pair of goals for the Sabres in a 7-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights inside KeyBank Center on Thursday. Casey Mittelstadt and Rasmus Asplund also scored for Buffalo. Eric Comrie made 28 saves. Logan Thompson made 31 saves for the Golden Knights, who were led...
How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against San Jose on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Friday's game between the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center. Game 14: Dallas Stars (8-4-1, 17 points) vs. San Jose Sharks...
Preview: Coyotes Face Islanders in New York on Thursday
Arizona looking for fourth consecutive road win as rookies continue impressive play. Nov. 10, 2022 | 5:30 pm MST | UBS Arena, Belmont Park, NY. The Arizona Coyotes have felt right at home on the road recently. Arizona faces the New York Islanders tonight in the third of 14 straight...
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BRUINS
FLAMES (5-5-2) at BRUINS (11-2-0) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet 360 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (12) Goals - Nazem Kadri (7) Bruins:. Points - David Pastrnak (20) Goals - David Pastrnak...
Preview: Sharks at Stars
The San Jose Sharks take on the Dallas Stars in their second half of back-to-backs at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game notes:. Head Coach David Quinn 1 win from 100 NHL wins. Timo Meier and...
Bruins Place Mike Reilly On Waivers
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 9, that the team has placed defenseman Mike Reilly on waivers for purpose of assignment to Providence. Reilly, 29, has skated in 10 games with Boston this season, recording one assist. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound defenseman has appeared in 339...
NHL On Tap: Eichel back to visit Sabres with surging Golden Knights
Blackhawks try to slow Kings' Vilardi; Hurricanes aim to bounce back against Oilers. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 10 games Thursday. Eichel returns to Buffalo on a hot...
The Backcheck: Special teams struggles continue
"They scored more goals than us," said Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. "Their special teams was the difference. That was it." After a pretty dominant first period for the Bolts ended in a 1-1 tie, the Edmonton Oilers scored two power play goals in the second period and skated to a 3-2 victory over the Bolts at AMALIE Arena Tuesday night.
Devils Host Sens, Look for Eighth Straight Win | PREVIEW
The Devils are rolling with seven straight victories and will host the Ottawa Senators who have lost six in a row. On the heels of their seventh straight victory, the Devils look to keep things rolling against the Ottawa Senators. You can watch the game on MSGSN 2 or listen...
Caps Roll Over Lightning, 5-1
Washington erupted for five even-strength goals to finish its four-game homestand with a flourish, with a 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night in a contentious contest at Capital One Arena, the first of two tilts between the two teams this weekend. Sonny Milano had two goals and three points, John Carlson returned to the lineup and recorded his 600th career point, Anthony Mantha registered a Gordie Howe hat trick, and Darcy Kuemper was excellent in net from start to finish as the Caps forged a 2-2-0 split for the homestand, their longest of the season.
SAY WHAT: 'LOTS TO GET MOTIVATED FOR'
The buzz around the rink ahead of tonight's tilt in Boston. "Obviously it's a big game for us, not being able to get a win on this road trip when we felt we had two really good games. It just gets tougher with an opponent that's first in the league and 7-0 at home so, you know what this game means for us, for this road trip. We are on a losing streak so we want to get back in the win column. Sometimes you have to use it as motivation when you're playing the best team in the league. So, lots to play for, lots to get motivated for."
Coyotes stay hot, shut out Islanders
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Karel Vejmelka made 24 saves for the Arizona Coyotes in a 2-0 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday. It was Vejmelka's first shutout this season and second in the NHL. "It's so special for a goalie," Vejmelka said. "It's my second (shutout),...
Nuts & Bolts: One-game trip takes the Lightning to D.C.
The Bolts and Caps open a home-and-home set on Friday at Capital One Arena. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Capitals on Friday. Where: Capital One Arena - Washington D.C. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio...
