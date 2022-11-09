Read full article on original website
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in Californiajustpene50Altadena, CA
outlooknewspapers.com
Pasadena Community Foundation Celebrates 69 Years
First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. This year, Pasadena Community Foundation marks 69 years of grantmaking impact in the greater Pasadena area. For local nonprofit organizations, 2022 was a year of determination, adaptation and resilience following more than two years of pandemic challenges. Since...
outlooknewspapers.com
St. Francis’ ‘Pink Out’ Fundraiser Raises $8K for City of Hope
First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The St. Francis High School Mothers’ Guild announced that its recent Breast Cancer Awareness Month “Pink Out” fundraiser was highly successful. The Mothers’ Guild worked with the SFHS student body to design, produce and...
outlooknewspapers.com
BPD Educates City on Fentanyl Dangers
First published in the Nov. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Police Department announced its commitment to educating the community on the dangers of fentanyl. Fentanyl is a highly lethal synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. The drug is intended and...
outlooknewspapers.com
‘Treasures Uncorked’ Raises Funds for Children’s Hospital L.A.
First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Pasadena Guild of Children’s Hospital wrapped up its annual three-day Treasures & Trivia Sale, and recently held a pre-sale event, “Treasures Uncorked,” to raise more money for the hospital. At the “Treasures Uncorked” sale,...
outlooknewspapers.com
Mullins, Springer Have My Vote
First published in the Nov. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader. City Council candidates with the experience and leadership to protect Olive Avenue. I have attended multiple candidate gatherings and forums. There are two clear individuals who I know will be effective from day one. They are current City Clerk Zizette Mullins and incumbent Sharon Springer. Both have been involved in public service for years.
Holiday events in Southern California
Here's a list of festive holiday events in Southern California, organized by county.
foxla.com
2022 Midterms: LA County to give update on election results
LOS ANGELES - LA County's registrar's office shared an update on the election results as Californians await the outcome of some of the races. As promised hours after Thursday's tweet, LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan gave an update on the November general election around 4:30 p.m. The announcement comes as residents across Southern California await the latest on several high-profile races, including the Los Angeles Mayor, the Los Angeles County Sheriff and seats to represent Southern California districts in the U.S. House.
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank Police Department Crime Log
— A woman was arrested after allegedly lighting a pile of napkins on fire in front of 7-Eleven on Hollywood Way at 12:04 a.m. on Oct. 25. A records search revealed existing warrants for the suspect, and she was subsequently arrested. No bail was specified in police records. — Officers responded...
foxla.com
Live LA County Sheriff Election Results
Los Angeles County will soon find out who will be the next Sheriff. Will incumbent Alex Villanueva keep his seat as the LA County Sheriff? Or will we have a new Sheriff in town with retired Long Beach police chief Robert Luna?. The morning after Election Day, Luna held onto...
outlooknewspapers.com
Verdugo Wash Receives $6 Million for Revitalization
First published in the Nov. 5 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Verdugo Wash will receive $6 million in state funds as a part of a revitalization project that will increase the community’s utility of the 9.4-mile-long concrete flood channel by adding mixed-use spaces and a biking trail.
kclu.org
Election results? Here's a wrapup of some of the biggest races and measures in the Tri-Counties
It's too close to call. The unofficial results as of Wednesday morning show just eight votes separate the yes and no vote on Carpinteria's Measure T, with the proposal leaning slightly towards defeat. Measure T is called the “Parcel Rezoning Initiative” and is centered around a proposal to build a...
UPDATE: Missing Santa Clarita Woman Found
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita woman. Dayan Eishoo, 32, was last seen on the 27000 block of Camp Plenty Road in Santa Clarita on Monday, Nov. 7, at approximately 8:20 p.m., according to LASD officials. Eishoo is 5’ tall, ...
Race For L.A. Mayor in Dead Heat Ahead of Next Vote Count Drop
The next vote count drop in the biggest race in L.A. arrives on Friday. The race between the two candidates is so close, they have already swapped frontrunner status once The post Race For L.A. Mayor in Dead Heat Ahead of Next Vote Count Drop appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
D.A. investigates Sheriff Villanueva over video asking deputies for campaign donations
An investigation was launched against Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva regarding whether he broke state law by asking for campaign donations from deputies.
thequakercampus.org
The Unknown History and Paranormal Activity of Whittier
While Turnbull Canyon receives all the fame regarding Whittier’s creepy history, the town itself gets ignored. Founded in 1887, Whittier is imprinted with history that spawns over 100 years. Originally a Quaker town, Whittier has had its fair share of creepy stories, including ghost sightings that plague areas of Uptown Whittier, Whittier Boulevard, Founder’s Memorial Park, and other day-to-day areas you may be familiar with. We all know about the murders that took place in Turnbull Canyon, and the horrors at Fred C. Nelles Correctional Facility, but do Whittier natives and inhabitants really know about the gruesome history that plagues our town? From several ghost stories and the former home to a speculated serial killer, some of its history will leave you with a sour taste in your mouth.
outlooknewspapers.com
Council OKs Affordable Housing Project
First published in the Nov. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank City Council voted 4-1 to approve a 148-unit apartment building on Empire Avenue during a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The development proposal, which is 100% affordable housing, was met with opposition from Councilwoman Sharon Springer who said that pro-developer state mandates have stripped the city of its ability to protect the health and safety its residents.
spectrumnews1.com
Affordable housing development breaks ground on Metro land in Boyle Heights
BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. — A blighted strip of land next to the Metro Gold Line in Boyle Heights will soon be transformed into affordable housing. A joint development of Metro and the nonprofit developer A Community of Friends, Lorena Plaza will provide 32 units of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness and another 16 units of affordable housing when construction is completed in early 2024.
outlooknewspapers.com
Clark for Clerk
First published in the Nov. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader. I wholeheartedly support Kimberley Clark for city clerk in our upcoming election and here is why I think you should, too:. Kimberley is the only candidate who has direct experience overseeing the election process. A few years ago,...
NBC Los Angeles
More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New
Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
L.A. County Sheriff’s deputy accused of shooting man who was already on the ground
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy faces charges for allegedly continuing to shoot a man who was already on the ground after being shot by fellow deputies last year, officials announced Thursday. Deputy Remin Pineda faces one count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and assault under color of authority in the fatal shooting […]
