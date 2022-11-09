We increasingly hear the term “metaverse,” but what does it really mean, and how will it be used?. Some say it refers to an expanded, centralized set of digital worlds that will grow out of the digital environments with which we are already familiar, such as those used for online gaming. Others take a different view, suggesting the metaverse should be a decentralized, blockchain-based ecosystem that empowers users to create open source applications of their own choosing, and to engage in digital commerce.

