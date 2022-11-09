Read full article on original website
These Are the Top 25 Enterprise Technology Startups Powering the Economy
CNBC's first-ever Top Startups for the Enterprise list highlights startups powering digital transformation, attracting strategic investments and potentially drawing acquisition interest. These are up-and-coming companies built by ambitious, creative, and innovative entrepreneurs who specifically set out to develop the latest technology in business intelligence, IT, cloud, big data, and cybersecurity as companies in all sectors of the economy allocate increasing levels of spending to technology.
TechCrunch
IBM unveils its 433 qubit Osprey quantum computer
“The new 433 qubit ‘Osprey’ processor brings us a step closer to the point where quantum computers will be used to tackle previously unsolvable problems,” said Darío Gil, senior vice president, IBM and director of Research. “We are continuously scaling up and advancing our quantum technology across hardware, software and classical integration to meet the biggest challenges of our time, in conjunction with our partners and clients worldwide. This work will prove foundational for the coming era of quantum-centric supercomputing.”
thefastmode.com
IEEE: Trends to Expect in Connectivity and Telecom in 2023 Featured
We increasingly hear the term “metaverse,” but what does it really mean, and how will it be used?. Some say it refers to an expanded, centralized set of digital worlds that will grow out of the digital environments with which we are already familiar, such as those used for online gaming. Others take a different view, suggesting the metaverse should be a decentralized, blockchain-based ecosystem that empowers users to create open source applications of their own choosing, and to engage in digital commerce.
thefastmode.com
Will 2023 Be the Year of Private Networks? Featured
Over the past few years, private networks have grown in strength and popularity across many industries, but specifically for enterprises in the manufacturing and agriculture space. Private 5G networks provide companies with more secure, controlled, and efficient networks, while also managing their devices, services, and assets. Unsurprisingly, one of the reasons why it has become more popular to adopt private networks is because of rising security and regulatory concerns. Besides security, enterprises are currently facing many challenges surrounding accelerated digitization, and with 5G providing solutions to these obstacles, it begs the question if 2023 will be the year of private networks.
aiexpress.io
Intel unveils Max Series GPUs for high-performance computing and AI
Intel has unveiled its Intel Max Sequence graphics processing items (GPUs) for high-performance computing and AI functions. The corporate made the announcement forward of the Supercomputing 22 (SC22) occasion in Dallas this week. It additionally unveiled the Intel Xeon CPU Max Sequence (code-named Sapphire Rapids HBM) and Intel. Information Heart...
thefastmode.com
VIAVI, VMware Unveil Testbed as a Service for RAN Intelligent Controller Testing
Viavi Solutions announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with VMware to drive standardized frameworks and metrics for RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) testing. This testbed as a service will enable mobile operators to introduce programmability to the RAN and help accelerate the adoption of Open RAN. The RIC is...
fintechfutures.com
Standard Chartered and UpSwot launch pilot for SME business analytics solution
Standard Chartered and US-based fintech UpSwot have launched a pilot initiative in Singapore designed to help the bank’s small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers. Described by the firms as a “first-of-its-kind” initiative, the solution aims to provide Standard Chartered’s SME clients with data-driven insights and forecasting capabilities on a single digital platform.
thefastmode.com
Ericsson, China Mobile & Tencent Cloud Prevent Network Lags with 5G time-critical Solution
Ericsson, China Mobile and Tencent Cloud have teamed up to reduce network latency and improve the reliability demanded in time-critical applications and services. With the 5G Time-Critical Communication Enabled Remote Control, the three partners can predict and preempt sudden latency lags to improve the data transfer in 5G networks. The...
thefastmode.com
Driving Open and Automated Mobile Networks: Mavenir at IMC 2022
In conjunction with the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 that took place in New Delhi last month, Tara Neal, Executive Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Bejoy Pankajakshan, EVP, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer at Mavenir. In this podcast episode, Bejoy discusses the state of the Open RAN ecosystem...
Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform
Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
MODORI Signs a Partnership Agreement With NEOWIZ Developing Intella X, a Web3 Gaming Platform
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- MODORI announces the partnership agreement signed with NEOWIZ (KOSDAQ: 095660), one of the largest game publishers/developers based in South Korea. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006233/en/ MODORI and NEOWIZ announced a partnership to develop a web3 gaming platform, Intella X (Graphic: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Cato Networks' Annual Recurring Revenue Grows from $1M to $100M in Five Years
Cato Networks, provider of the world’s leading single-vendor SASE platform, announced that annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew from $1 million to $100 million in just five years. This best-in-class performance for enterprise network security compares with LinkedIn and faster than consumer-oriented brands, such as Twilio, Wix, Zapier, Canva, and...
thefastmode.com
The Key Tool Every Telco Organization Needs Featured
During the first year of the pandemic, network traffic increased by 500% compared to 2019, leaving telco providers scrambling to proactively monitor traffic flows to improve network capacity virtually overnight. These shifts in how people were using their network included:. Upward trends in collaboration tool usage and VPN usage;. A...
cryptonewsz.com
NTT DOCOMO and Astar Network to jointly promote Web3
NTT DOCOMO and the Astar Foundation have joined forces to promote the upcoming Web3 environment. The goal is to implement a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) project to address societal problems.. Both organizations have agreed to broadly promote Web3 and have inked a basic distribution pact. In addition to a wide...
thefastmode.com
Vodafone Group, IBM Collaborate on Quantum-safe Cybersecurity
IBM announced at the IBM Quantum Summit 2022 that Vodafone Group is collaborating with IBM on quantum-safe cybersecurity, and also joining the IBM Quantum Network, which will give the company cloud access to IBM’s advanced quantum computing systems, as well as IBM’s industry-leading quantum expertise. The multinational telecommunications...
Render Executive Team Expands to Meet Global Demand for Network Construction Technology
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Global leader in geospatial network construction management technology, Render Networks, today announced the appointment of Abby Gates as Vice President of People and Culture, supporting the platform’s fast growth trajectory and global expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005690/en/ Abby Gates, Vice President of People and Culture, Render Networks (Photo: Business Wire)
Huawei Calls for Network Evolution at COP27 to Enable Green Development
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- A Huawei executive said Thursday information and communications technologies, or ICT, will enable the digitalization of industry, spark innovation and make other industries green. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110006207/en/ Philippe Wang, Huawei’s Executive Vice President for the Northern Africa region (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Medius Welcomes Cashbook to its Growing Roster of ISV solutions
Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and wider spend management solutions, has announced that Cashbook joins its partner program for Independent Software Developers (ISVs), Radius. Cashbook joined Radius as part of their ongoing commitment to increasing fiscal health for its customers. Cashbook helps ambitious small, medium and large enterprises...
SpaceNews.com
Op-ed | NB 5G-IoT is the next big thing in the space industry
For the past decade, we’ve been witnessing a revolution in the space industry. Significant technological advancements, such as the rapid adoption of cubesat technology, reusable rockets and the rapid evolution of microprocessors have lowered the barrier to entry, making the market more accessible to newer, smaller players. Legacy companies...
thefastmode.com
Infobip, ClearSky Partner to Deliver CPaaS Solutions to Wireless Carriers in the U.S.
Infobip, a global cloud communications platform company for customer engagement, and leader in CPaaS solutions, and ClearSky Technologies announced a partnership through which ClearSky will deliver Infobip's leading communications platform as a service (CPaaS) capabilities to wireless carriers in the U.S. CPaaS is a fast-growing segment in digital and wireless...
