thefastmode.com

NOKIA Bell Labs Selects Keysight’s Sub-THz Test Bed to Verify Performance of 5G Advanced and 6G

Keysight Technologies announced that NOKIA Bell Labs has selected Keysight’s sub-Terahertz (THz) test bed to verify the performance of 5G advanced and 6G transceiver (TRX) modules. Modules to be tested use the radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC) technology, including power amplifiers, transceivers, and antennas on a glass substrate, needed...
TechRadar

The Samsung Galaxy S23 will be the right phone at the wrong time

Here’s a pop quiz: what’s the best phone of the year? Is it the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, our phone of the year? Or is it the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, the phone at the top of our list of best phones? Both of these are great phones, easy for a phone reviewer to recommend to readers. The one that wins may have more to do with timing than any feature on the phone.
msn.com

Wi-Fi 7-Capable Phones Are Coming by End of 2022, Powered by a MediaTek Chip

Routers and devices are still rolling out with Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, but the first phones to support the next generation of wireless internet technology will be released soon -- and they'll sport a MediaTek chipset. MediaTek's newest high-end silicon, the Dimensity 9200, will likely power some of...
BGR.com

LG joins Samsung and now supplies OLED panels for iPhone 14 Pro models

For the first time, LG is supplying LTPO OLED panels for Apple as mass production of mobile products. The South Korean company joins Samsung as the only two manufacturers to provide OLED displays for the new iPhone 14 Pro models, which will help Apple boost production of its flagship phones.
Digital Trends

MediaTek’s T800 chipset will bring ultrafast 5G to more devices than ever

MediaTek is on a roll again with a series of impressive chipsets that promise to revolutionize 5G technology from several angles, including taking it beyond smartphones to devices like fixed wireless 5G routers, mobile hotspots, vehicles, and smart home devices. Contents. While the company has already impressed us with some...
Android Headlines

Samsung may not make slidable phones anytime soon

Over the past few years, Samsung has collected multiple patents and trademarks for slidable and rollable phones. It has also showcased a few prototypes at various mobile events. But the company may not have any such product in the pipeline. That’s according to an industry analyst who believes there’s no market for slidable or rollable phones yet. They say these kinds of devices are an evolution from the existing foldables, and there’s no reason for Samsung to move to them when it’s doing well in the foldable market.
The Independent

Cyber Monday laptop deals 2021: Best post-Black Friday sales on Samsung, Surface, MacBook and Huawei laptops

November is nearly over and that can only mean one thing – Black Friday has come to an end. But, fear not, for Cyber Monday brings with it some just as amazing – if not even better – bargains.The shopping bonanza saw prices cut on everything from laptops, gadgets and TVs to beauty, toys and clothing. And we’ve already seen some great deals from Very, Boots, Currys and Amazon, with all of them offering huge discounts across technology, televisions and laptops.Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop nowHere, we’re focusing on the best Cyber Monday 2021 laptop deals...
thefastmode.com

Optiva Migrates Digitel’s 7.2 million Subscribers in Upgrade & Go-live of its New BSS Platform

Optiva and Digitel, a leading mobile network operator in Venezuela, successfully migrated Digitel’s 7.2 million subscribers in the upgrade and go-live of its new BSS platform. Optiva's next-generation convergent solution enhances Digitel's capabilities for new service offerings and long-term growth in VoLTE, 5G and IoT. The next-generation BSS platform...
thefastmode.com

VIAVI, VMware Unveil Testbed as a Service for RAN Intelligent Controller Testing

Viavi Solutions announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with VMware to drive standardized frameworks and metrics for RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) testing. This testbed as a service will enable mobile operators to introduce programmability to the RAN and help accelerate the adoption of Open RAN. The RIC is...
notebookcheck.net

Galaxy S23 Ultra camera providers joined by China's Sunny Optical as Samsung cuts Sony out of the S23 series picture

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature two camera units that have been supplied by the Chinese company Sunny Optical, which has provided lenses for Samsung in the past as well as for rivals such as Huawei and Vivo. According to a report by The Elec, the S23 Ultra will have its 10 MP folded zoom telephoto camera and 12 MP ultra-wide camera mostly produced by Sunny Optical, with Samsung Electro-Mechanics (telephoto) and NAMUGA (ultra-wide) picking up any slack.
Android Central

Verizon mmWave UWB on Unlocked N20 Ultra?

If you do get it should show up in settings>connection menu. That's the other UWB. it may be in Connections>Mobile networks though, no way for me to know. I hate Verizon, and they don't even exist here. Yesterday 07:47 AM. Like 0. 575. Originally Posted by danhartman26. I moved on...
thefastmode.com

Infobip, ClearSky Partner to Deliver CPaaS Solutions to Wireless Carriers in the U.S.

Infobip, a global cloud communications platform company for customer engagement, and leader in CPaaS solutions, and ClearSky Technologies announced a partnership through which ClearSky will deliver Infobip's leading communications platform as a service (CPaaS) capabilities to wireless carriers in the U.S. CPaaS is a fast-growing segment in digital and wireless...

