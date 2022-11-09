Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Scrapped WWE Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose Championship Revealed
Nixed plans for Roman Reigns to lose WWE title gold at a recent premium live event have been revealed. Roman Reigns is currently recognised as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, after unifying the WWE and Universal titles after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April. Reigns most recently defended...
PWMania
Backstage News on Braun Strowman Having “Very Real” Heat in WWE
Braun Strowman is said to have “very real” heat in WWE. Strowman received criticism from several coworkers after WWE Crown Jewel for targeting “flippy wrestlers” and “grocery baggers” in now-deleted tweets, to which several pro wrestlers responded, according to a new report from Fightful Select. WWE stars, Ricochet and Mustafa Ali, took to Twitter to react to Strowman’s tweets about high-flying wrestlers. Other non-WWE wrestlers who reacted include Chris Jericho, Will Ospreay, Keith Lee, Will Ospreay, and others.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman
A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Takes Jab At AJ Styles In Unseen Footage From WWE RAW
Rhea Ripley has a tormenting force on Monday Night RAW. The Eradicator has been known to take jabs at WWE Superstars and most recently, her latest target has been The Phenomenal AJ Styles, during his feud with Rhea’s group, The Judgment Day. AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows,...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/11/22)
WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. While WWE has not officially announced Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for tonight’s show, he, along with Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Braun Strowman, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, is being advertised by the WWE Events website and the arena website. The dark main event will feature RAW Superstars Matt Riddle and Damian Priest.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Plans For WrestleMania 39 Revealed
Some news on WWE’s plans for the Hollywood-themed WrestleMania 39 event taking place on April 1 and 2, 2023 has been revealed. With the event taglined ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood’ and taking place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, it was always likely WWE would try to get some celebrity involvement on the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Wants To Face Brock Lesnar In WWE Gimmick Match
At WWE Crown Jewel, the wrestling world witnessed history, the first time Brock Lesnar squeaked his way through a victory in the WWE while looking like the lesser man in the contest. After being thoroughly decimated by Bobby Lashley, Lesnar landed a corner-assisted roll-up pin combination, getting the victory over "The All Mighty" by the skin of his teeth. After the match, Lashley continued the beat-down on Lesnar, continuing to show that he was the alpha that night, locking in his patented "Hurt Lock" until Lesnar's face went tomato red.
How The Rivalry Between WWE's Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Started
Let’s take a look at how Roman Reigns and Logan Paul wound up in the same ring.
wrestleview.com
Detailed AEW Rampage SPOILERS for 11/11/22 episode on TNT
Below are detailed AEW Rampage spoilers courtesy of Andy Cardoza and PWInsider. The matches and segments as below were taped on Wednesday night after Dynamite went off the air. AEW Rampage SPOILERS for November 11 episode on TNT:. Christian Cage is out in a sling with Luchasaurus. He calls Jungle...
wrestletalk.com
Logan Paul Teases Match With Major WWE Star
YouTuber-turned-wrestler Logan Paul has teased a potential match with former WWE World Champion-turned-actor John Cena. In a recent interview with Louis Dangoor of Givemesport, WrestleVotes said that John Cena should be making an appearance at the next WrestleMania, and that he “should be wrestling” at the event. In...
wrestlinginc.com
Samu Picks Who Would Win At WWE WrestleMania: The Rock Or Roman Reigns
2022 has been a year of the unpredictable, with many promotions stepping through the "forbidden door" and assembling a multitude of "dream matches." Perhaps not so forbidden, but more familial, is the potential clash of two representatives from the famous Anoa'i family. Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been a highly sought after match since the rise of "The Tribal Chief" as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and leader of The Bloodline, and now a cousin of the two has weighed in with his thoughts on the possible bout.
wrestleview.com
Title Match and Miz TV set for WWE Raw; Three matches announced for next week’s WWE SmackDown
During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that Seth Rollins will defend the United States Championship against Finn Balor of The Judgement Day. It was also announced that The Miz will address Dexter Lumis on Miz TV. Also, the following three matches have been announced for...
wrestleview.com
IMPACT Results – 11/10/22 (New Digital Media Champion Crowned, Tables Match announced)
IMPACT results for Thursday are courtesy of impactwrestling.com. Digital Media Champion Brian Myers vs Joe Hendry w/ Matt Cardona – Digital Media Championship. After saying his name last week, Brian Myers must now defend the Digital Media Title against Joe Hendry! Before the match begins, Hendry gets on the mic and says that if he becomes champion tonight, he promises to be a force for good. Hendry hits a delayed vertical suplex for an early two count. Cardona provides a distraction from ringside, allowing Myers to take control with an Enzuigiri. Hendry fights out of a submission attempt with another strong suplex. Hendry quickens the pace with a series of strikes, then plants Myers with a Trust Fall. Myers hits a Flatliner for two. Hendry comes back with a powerbomb. The fight spills to the outside. Cardona is about to get involved when IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Heath and Rhino fight him to the back. In the ring, Myers hits the Implant DDT but it’s not enough to keep Hendry down. Hendry connects with the Standing Ovation to become the new Digital Media Champion!
Yardbarker
SPOILER: Returning WWE star is backstage at SmackDown
PWInsider is reporting that Bobby Roode is backstage at WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Roode was recently in Birmingham, Alabama to undergo a medical procedure and he hasn't been on WWE TV in many months. The last time he was on TV he was aligned with Dolph Ziggler. It will be...
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan for Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley Moving Forward
Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar squared off earlier this month at WWE Crown Jewel. The All Mighty dominated the contest, even though The Beast Incarnate emerged victorious. It was unusual to see Lesnar win by such a slim margin. WWE now plans to keep their conflict going. The rivalry between...
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Superstar appears on 11/10 episode of IMPACT Wrestling
During a backstage segment on the Thursday, November 10, 2022 episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS-TV, former WWE Superstar John Morrison appeared. When watching the segment closely, you can can see Morrison in the background of the segment with interaction between Tommy Dreamer and Steve Maclin. Morrison was not acknowledged by anyone in the segment or by the IMPACT Wrestling commentary team, which is Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt (former WWE Superstar Aiden English).
wrestleview.com
What happened after AEW Dynamite went off the air
After AEW Dynamite went off the air in Boston, Bryan Danielson offered his hand to Sammy Guevara, but Sammy flipped him off. Danielson then took the mic and told everyone to watch Full Gear if they really want to see him kick Sammy’s “f—-ing head” in.
Yardbarker
Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor United States title match announced for WWE Raw
A match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor for the United States Championship has been added to Monday’s Raw. The match was announced during Friday’s episode of SmackDown. This follows an angle that took place on Monday’s Raw between Balor and Rollins. Additionally, a Miz TV segment...
tjrwrestling.net
Michael Cole Says He Wasn’t Worried About Attack Reports Leading Up To Crown Jewel
Michael Cole has commented on why he wasn’t worried about reports of a threat in Saudi Arabia ahead of WWE’s Crown Jewel event. The WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event took place on November 5th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Logan Paul. Reigns went on to have a spectacular match with Logan, who was in just his third WWE match and had the support of his brother Jake, who took out The Usos during the match. In the end, Reigns found a way to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title to continue his dominant reign which is now over 800 days.
WWE Schedule: WWE Survivor Series 2022 card, odds, and watch times
The premium live events WWE schedule continues on Nov. 26 when the world leader in professional wrestling returns to Boston
