Read full article on original website
Related
Zach Freemantle, Xavier take down Montana
Zach Freemantle scored 18 points to lead four double-digit scorers as Xavier cruised to an 86-64 home win over Montana
Minnesota high school football's top games of the quarterfinals
Minnesota high school football Power 25 heading into the state playoffs Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 30 - Nov. 5) North Branch vs. Rocori at Blaine High School - Class 4A quarterfinal, 11/10, 7 p.m. North Branch earned its first ever state football berth by ...
ROCORI Football Marches On; High School Football Results
Despite North Branch dominating time of possession through much of the game the ROCORI Spartans edged the North Branch Vikings 22-12 at Blaine High School in the Class 4-A State Tournament Quarterfinals Thursday night. Sebastian Novak capped the scoring in the 4th quarter with a long 48-yard touchdown reception from...
Akron Zips men's basketball team dominated in second half, loses to Mississippi State
Mississippi State used a 17-4 run halfway through the second half to take control Friday night in a 73-54 win over Akron at the Barstool Sports Invitational Tournament. The Bulldogs’ Tolu Smith led all scorers with 26 points and added eight rebounds. Guard Xavier Castaneda led the Zips (1-1) with 20 points and...
KEYC
Prep Athlete: Schmidtke leading the Cardinals offense to the state tournament
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - After sitting behind last year’s quarterback, quarterback Brendan Schmidtke leads the Fairmont Cardinals to the state tournament once again. In the section championship game, Schmidtke threw four touchdowns putting the Cards in position to win 35-26 over Waseca. Cardinals head coach Mat Mahoney loves the...
Here are your Friday night high school football scores
Will be updated INDIANA AREA Class 5A Regional F.W. Snider 41, Mishawaka 27 ...
Comments / 0