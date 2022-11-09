ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dexerto.com

Fnatic reportedly parting ways with LoL head coach YamatoCannon

Fnatic are reportedly parting ways with League of Legends head coach Jakob ‘YamatoCannon’ Mebdi and will promote its academy team coach, Gonçalo ‘Crusher’ Pinto Brandão, to the position. A major shakeup may be coming to the coaching staff of one of the biggest European...
dexerto.com

With Valorant return, Patiphan wants to run it back with his old team

Multi-esports talent Patiphan ‘Patiphan’ Chaiwong has returned to Valorant after a year in the Overwatch League. In an interview with Dexerto, the Thai player talked about why he returned to Riot Games’ title and what it feels like to reunite with his old teammates. The last time...
