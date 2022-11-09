Read full article on original website
Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK
But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
IEEE: Trends to Expect in Connectivity and Telecom in 2023 Featured
We increasingly hear the term “metaverse,” but what does it really mean, and how will it be used?. Some say it refers to an expanded, centralized set of digital worlds that will grow out of the digital environments with which we are already familiar, such as those used for online gaming. Others take a different view, suggesting the metaverse should be a decentralized, blockchain-based ecosystem that empowers users to create open source applications of their own choosing, and to engage in digital commerce.
Will 2023 Be the Year of Private Networks? Featured
Over the past few years, private networks have grown in strength and popularity across many industries, but specifically for enterprises in the manufacturing and agriculture space. Private 5G networks provide companies with more secure, controlled, and efficient networks, while also managing their devices, services, and assets. Unsurprisingly, one of the reasons why it has become more popular to adopt private networks is because of rising security and regulatory concerns. Besides security, enterprises are currently facing many challenges surrounding accelerated digitization, and with 5G providing solutions to these obstacles, it begs the question if 2023 will be the year of private networks.
Signaling Security To Remain Key Priority for Operators in 2023 Featured
At BroadForward we are at the forefront of multi-technology signaling and innovation in core networks at service providers globally. The following four trends are signaled by our team who are out in the field engaging with our customers on a daily basis. #1: Signaling security. Assessing signaling security in the...
MNO Bill Shock: OBR, OSS/BSS and Innovating to Stay Ahead of New Call Charges Featured
Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and other voice service providers are challenged to maintain and grow margins. The growth of Origin-Based Rating (OBR) across markets around the world means they have new business risks they need to manage. Juniper Research estimates that MNO voice revenues will drop from $381 billion in...
China moves to take control of private tech firms with ‘joint venture’ deals
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. In a major departure from the market-oriented economic policy of the past 40 years, the Chinese Communist Party is moving to take greater control of technology and telecoms companies, with a return to the era of “joint ventures” between the state and private sector.
World’s biggest carmakers to build 400m more vehicles than 1.5C climate target will allow
The world’s biggest carmakers plan to build about 400m more diesel and petrol cars than what is sustainable to contain global heating, a study has found. Researchers from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), the University of Applied Sciences of the Industry in Bergisch Gladbach and Greenpeace Germany compared the rate at which the world needed to embrace zero-emissions vehicles with the rate at which major car companies were planning to produce various models.
China's Superrich Decimated as Economic Downturn Wipes out Billions
China's wealthy lost hundreds of billions of dollars in 2022 as the global economic downturn also shook up the country's typically high-growth industries, according to an annual rich list published on Tuesday. The number of Chinese entrepreneurs worth 5 billion Chinese yuan ($710 million) or more on September 15 fell...
The Key Tool Every Telco Organization Needs Featured
During the first year of the pandemic, network traffic increased by 500% compared to 2019, leaving telco providers scrambling to proactively monitor traffic flows to improve network capacity virtually overnight. These shifts in how people were using their network included:. Upward trends in collaboration tool usage and VPN usage;. A...
Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform
Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
TIP/Telefonica Intros Blueprint for Private 5G Networks
TIP 5G Private Networks solution group paves the way to transform private network economics and introduces blueprint. Private 5G networks are on the rise but many deployments today are custom projects that are expensive to implement and maintain. The TIP 5G Private Networks solution group, chaired by Telefonica, recently completed a trial that shows how the economics of private networks can be substantially transformed through technological innovation.
America’s slow-moving, confused crypto regulation is driving industry out of US
As blockchain technologies have evolved to enable ever-faster digital payments, the need for speed continues to drive both technological innovation and mainstream adoption of new digital assets. The sector is building a lot of momentum for obvious reasons—businesses have always wanted the ability to move money around faster, and individual consumers have become annoyed with waiting around for refunds. For many consumers and businesses experimenting with new digital assets, fast access to money has never felt more within reach.
HPE, VMware to Deliver Fully Integrated Hybrid Cloud Experience
For more than two decades, HPE and VMware have been at the leading-edge of driving digital transformations, working with more than 200,000 mutual customers. Today at VMware Explore 2022 Europe , the companies announced the next phase of this partnership with HPE GreenLake for VMware , bringing together HPE GreenLake and VMware Cloud to deliver a fully integrated solution with a simple pay-as-you-go hybrid cloud consumption model.
Ericsson, China Mobile & Tencent Cloud Prevent Network Lags with 5G time-critical Solution
Ericsson, China Mobile and Tencent Cloud have teamed up to reduce network latency and improve the reliability demanded in time-critical applications and services. With the 5G Time-Critical Communication Enabled Remote Control, the three partners can predict and preempt sudden latency lags to improve the data transfer in 5G networks. The...
Nexign Launches New OSS Solution to Centralize Collection & Transformation of Network Data
Nexign, a leading provider of BSS and digitalization solutions, launches a new OSS solution to centralize the collection and transformation of network data. Nexign Mediation represents a low-code platform that aggregates data from various network equipment and other sources. It lets communications service providers (CSPs) increase the security, speed, and flexibility of collecting and analyzing data streams for further use in billing and analytics. Nexign Mediation also allows quickly adding new data types, formats, sources, and consuming systems by expanding a set of ready-made plug-ins. The platform can process over 1.5 billing xDRs daily and supports 5G use cases.
World leaders insist Russia's war in Ukraine must be a reason to act even faster on climate
World leaders convened in Egypt's Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh to deliver national statements on the battle to secure a livable future. "Climate security goes hand in hand with energy security," U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said at the U.N.-brokered talks. Russian President Vladimir Putin's "abhorrent war in...
Nvidia Has Advanced Chip for China That Meets US Exports Rules
Chipmaker Nvidia has developed a new advanced chip for China that adheres to new US control export rules aimed at restricting that country's access to AI technology. The chip, known as the A800, is an alternative to the A100 chip that went into production in the third quarter, Nvidia said Monday. "The A800 meets the US government's clear test for reduced export control and cannot be programmed to exceed it," a spokesperson for the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker said in a statement.
Zhuhai Airshow display reveals info on China’s J-20, J-16 inventory
MELBOURNE, Australia — China has at least 200 stealthy J-20 fighters and more than 240 J-16 multirole strike aircraft in service, based on analysis of construction numbers painted on the jets by a Chinese military aviation expert. Andreas Rupprecht, who has authored several books on China’s military aviation industry...
Web 3.0 Adoption in Japan to Be Facilitated Through Mobile Operators
NTT Docomo, the biggest mobile operator in Japan, plans to be the catalyst in Web 3.0 adoption in Japan. NTT Docomo, which has more than $40 billion in revenues annually, has recently unveiled plans for Web 3.0 adoption in Japan. The company partnered with Astar Network, which is a multichain smart contract platform. Through this partnership, NTT Docomo aims to provide citizens of Japan the freedom to use digital assets for governing purposes.
KUWA Oracle raises $1.5 Million in seed funding ahead of KUWA Chain launch
KUWA raised 1.5 Million in seed funding for the development of their cutting-edge customizable blockchain oracles. Helsinki, Finland – November 09, 2022 – KUWA Labs is pleased to announce that they have been able to raise 1.5 Million in seed funding for KUWA Oracle this month. With the KUWA Chain launch scheduled for mid-December, the timing has been perfect. KUWA Oracle will also host an airdrop event in December.
