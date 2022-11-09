Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
Will 2023 Be the Year of Private Networks? Featured
Over the past few years, private networks have grown in strength and popularity across many industries, but specifically for enterprises in the manufacturing and agriculture space. Private 5G networks provide companies with more secure, controlled, and efficient networks, while also managing their devices, services, and assets. Unsurprisingly, one of the reasons why it has become more popular to adopt private networks is because of rising security and regulatory concerns. Besides security, enterprises are currently facing many challenges surrounding accelerated digitization, and with 5G providing solutions to these obstacles, it begs the question if 2023 will be the year of private networks.
thefastmode.com
IEEE: Trends to Expect in Connectivity and Telecom in 2023 Featured
We increasingly hear the term “metaverse,” but what does it really mean, and how will it be used?. Some say it refers to an expanded, centralized set of digital worlds that will grow out of the digital environments with which we are already familiar, such as those used for online gaming. Others take a different view, suggesting the metaverse should be a decentralized, blockchain-based ecosystem that empowers users to create open source applications of their own choosing, and to engage in digital commerce.
thefastmode.com
Signaling Security To Remain Key Priority for Operators in 2023 Featured
At BroadForward we are at the forefront of multi-technology signaling and innovation in core networks at service providers globally. The following four trends are signaled by our team who are out in the field engaging with our customers on a daily basis. #1: Signaling security. Assessing signaling security in the...
thefastmode.com
MNO Bill Shock: OBR, OSS/BSS and Innovating to Stay Ahead of New Call Charges Featured
Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and other voice service providers are challenged to maintain and grow margins. The growth of Origin-Based Rating (OBR) across markets around the world means they have new business risks they need to manage. Juniper Research estimates that MNO voice revenues will drop from $381 billion in...
thefastmode.com
Nexign Launches New OSS Solution to Centralize Collection & Transformation of Network Data
Nexign, a leading provider of BSS and digitalization solutions, launches a new OSS solution to centralize the collection and transformation of network data. Nexign Mediation represents a low-code platform that aggregates data from various network equipment and other sources. It lets communications service providers (CSPs) increase the security, speed, and flexibility of collecting and analyzing data streams for further use in billing and analytics. Nexign Mediation also allows quickly adding new data types, formats, sources, and consuming systems by expanding a set of ready-made plug-ins. The platform can process over 1.5 billing xDRs daily and supports 5G use cases.
thefastmode.com
Driving Open and Automated Mobile Networks: Mavenir at IMC 2022
In conjunction with the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 that took place in New Delhi last month, Tara Neal, Executive Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Bejoy Pankajakshan, EVP, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer at Mavenir. In this podcast episode, Bejoy discusses the state of the Open RAN ecosystem...
thefastmode.com
TIP/Telefonica Intros Blueprint for Private 5G Networks
TIP 5G Private Networks solution group paves the way to transform private network economics and introduces blueprint. Private 5G networks are on the rise but many deployments today are custom projects that are expensive to implement and maintain. The TIP 5G Private Networks solution group, chaired by Telefonica, recently completed a trial that shows how the economics of private networks can be substantially transformed through technological innovation.
thefastmode.com
The Key Tool Every Telco Organization Needs Featured
During the first year of the pandemic, network traffic increased by 500% compared to 2019, leaving telco providers scrambling to proactively monitor traffic flows to improve network capacity virtually overnight. These shifts in how people were using their network included:. Upward trends in collaboration tool usage and VPN usage;. A...
thefastmode.com
Ericsson, China Mobile & Tencent Cloud Prevent Network Lags with 5G time-critical Solution
Ericsson, China Mobile and Tencent Cloud have teamed up to reduce network latency and improve the reliability demanded in time-critical applications and services. With the 5G Time-Critical Communication Enabled Remote Control, the three partners can predict and preempt sudden latency lags to improve the data transfer in 5G networks. The...
thefastmode.com
Optiva Migrates Digitel’s 7.2 million Subscribers in Upgrade & Go-live of its New BSS Platform
Optiva and Digitel, a leading mobile network operator in Venezuela, successfully migrated Digitel’s 7.2 million subscribers in the upgrade and go-live of its new BSS platform. Optiva's next-generation convergent solution enhances Digitel's capabilities for new service offerings and long-term growth in VoLTE, 5G and IoT. The next-generation BSS platform...
Schneider Electric Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 for its Collaboration with Footprint Project to Deliver Microgrids for Disaster Relief
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, along with Footprint Project today announced their work to develop and deploy mobile, cloud-connected microgrids for disaster relief was named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 which features “200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005967/en/ Schneider Electric Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 for its Collaboration with Footprint Project to Deliver Microgrids for Disaster Relief (Graphic: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
VIAVI, VMware Unveil Testbed as a Service for RAN Intelligent Controller Testing
Viavi Solutions announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with VMware to drive standardized frameworks and metrics for RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) testing. This testbed as a service will enable mobile operators to introduce programmability to the RAN and help accelerate the adoption of Open RAN. The RIC is...
thefastmode.com
Vodafone Group, IBM Collaborate on Quantum-safe Cybersecurity
IBM announced at the IBM Quantum Summit 2022 that Vodafone Group is collaborating with IBM on quantum-safe cybersecurity, and also joining the IBM Quantum Network, which will give the company cloud access to IBM’s advanced quantum computing systems, as well as IBM’s industry-leading quantum expertise. The multinational telecommunications...
thefastmode.com
Cato Networks' Annual Recurring Revenue Grows from $1M to $100M in Five Years
Cato Networks, provider of the world’s leading single-vendor SASE platform, announced that annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew from $1 million to $100 million in just five years. This best-in-class performance for enterprise network security compares with LinkedIn and faster than consumer-oriented brands, such as Twilio, Wix, Zapier, Canva, and...
crypto-academy.org
Web 3.0 Adoption in Japan to Be Facilitated Through Mobile Operators
NTT Docomo, the biggest mobile operator in Japan, plans to be the catalyst in Web 3.0 adoption in Japan. NTT Docomo, which has more than $40 billion in revenues annually, has recently unveiled plans for Web 3.0 adoption in Japan. The company partnered with Astar Network, which is a multichain smart contract platform. Through this partnership, NTT Docomo aims to provide citizens of Japan the freedom to use digital assets for governing purposes.
thefastmode.com
NOKIA Bell Labs Selects Keysight’s Sub-THz Test Bed to Verify Performance of 5G Advanced and 6G
Keysight Technologies announced that NOKIA Bell Labs has selected Keysight’s sub-Terahertz (THz) test bed to verify the performance of 5G advanced and 6G transceiver (TRX) modules. Modules to be tested use the radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC) technology, including power amplifiers, transceivers, and antennas on a glass substrate, needed...
thefastmode.com
Lumen Technologies Unveils Edge Computing Solution for APAC
Lumen Technologies, a leading global provider of high-speed edge computing platforms and solutions, launched its Edge Bare Metal services for the Asia Pacific (APAC) market. The move marks the company's continued investment in its edge infrastructure and suite of services for the region, supporting enterprise innovations and data-intensive applications of the 4th Industrial Revolution.
dailycoin.com
AllianceBlock Launches TIDV, Adding On-Chain Identity Verification to Its End-to-End Infrastructure
AllianceBlock, with the mission of building seamless gateways into DeFi, has announced the launch of its Trustless Identity Verification (TIDV) solution on Mainnet, with the first integration through the Fundrs platform. Trustless Identity Verification (TIDV) is a blockchain-based application that solves the problem of sharing authenticated data in a trustless...
thefastmode.com
HPE, VMware to Deliver Fully Integrated Hybrid Cloud Experience
For more than two decades, HPE and VMware have been at the leading-edge of driving digital transformations, working with more than 200,000 mutual customers. Today at VMware Explore 2022 Europe , the companies announced the next phase of this partnership with HPE GreenLake for VMware , bringing together HPE GreenLake and VMware Cloud to deliver a fully integrated solution with a simple pay-as-you-go hybrid cloud consumption model.
crowdfundinsider.com
Agent IQ, a Digital Engagement Solution Provider, Secures $10M in Series A Funding
Agent IQ, a provider of digital customer engagement solutions specializing in making financial services more personal again, announced that it has raised $10 million in Series A funding. The investment round was “led by Mendon Venture Partners and included participation from renowned VCs Acronym VC and Sierra Ventures and innovative...
Comments / 0