Cincinnati, OH

Bengals locker room Ping Pong championship standings revealed

By Chris Roling
 3 days ago
It’s a bye week for the Cincinnati Bengals so there’s a little time to dive into rather interesting items not related to preview or recap coverage as the team makes another playoff push.

And it turns out ping pong is one of those subjects.

We have Fox 19’s Jeremy Rauch to thank, as he snapped a photo in the locker room of the team’s current ping pong standings.

The first name on the list? Tight end Mitchell Wilcox, followed by none other than quarterback Joe Burrow himself. Trent Taylor is right behind him, followed by Skunk and Tee Higgins.

The photo:

And for those curious, Higgins himself threw out an assist in decoding who owns the Skunk nickname:

Mystery solved, though the question of who ends up winning by season’s end is far from over.

