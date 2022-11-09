ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Segundo, CA

El Segundo oil refinery engulfed in flames (video)

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xAnBU_0j3rrCNY00

Crews worked to extinguish a fire that ignited at a Chevron oil refinery in El Segundo on Tuesday.

A massive blaze could be seen burning inside one particular section of the refinery just west of Sepulveda around 6:15 p.m.

It’s unclear what ignited the fire or what was housed in that portion of the building.

Emergency crews with Los Angeles County Fire, El Segundo Fire and Manhattan Beach Fire departments were dispatched to the scene along with the Chevron Fire Department.

Multiple fire crews could be seen working hard to extinguish the substantial flames. There is no current threat to nearby structures, officials said.

The blaze was fully extinguished around 8:30 p.m., officials confirm.

The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Fire engulfs business building in San Juan Capistrano

Fire crews battled a massive three-alarm structure fire in San Juan Capistrano on Friday night. Authorities received reports of a fire in the 32000 block of Calle Perfecto around 7:50 p.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority. When crews arrived, the flames were seen shooting through the roof of the single-story building. Fiery, charred […]
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
KTLA

Multi-million dollar San Pedro waterfront entertainment complex to begin construction

Construction on the much-anticipated new San Pedro waterfront complex is slated to begin this summer. The long-awaited entertainment and dining complex, dubbed “West Harbor,” will replace the iconic Ports O’ Call Village, marking the first major overhaul since the village’s founding in 1962. The $155 million project is scheduled to complete in three phases, with […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Skeletal remains found in empty water pipeline in Culver City

Human skeletal remains were found in an empty water pipeline in Culver City over the weekend, officials announced Wednesday. Police responded to a call for service to meet Metropolitan Water District employees in the area of Venice and Sepulveda boulevards around 8:50 a.m. on Saturday. The employees told officers that they found the remains while […]
CULVER CITY, CA
KTLA

Veteran’s Day celebrations kick off across Southern California

Thousands gathered across Southern California to celebrate Veteran’s Day on Friday. The 19th Annual Veteran’s Day Parade kicked off in the San Fernando Valley with attendees enjoying the opportunity to show their support and gratitude for all dedicated service women and men. Attendees lined the streets of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, with many keeping loved ones […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Crews searching for man swept into Los Angeles River

Authorities are working to rescue a man who was swept away into the Los Angeles River on Tuesday night. The victim is an adult male who was seen floating downstream, passing Atlantic Avenue towards Slauson Avenue and later under a bridge just after 5 p.m. A Swift Water Rescue Team and a helicopter are currently […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Affordable housing development breaks ground on Metro land in Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. — A blighted strip of land next to the Metro Gold Line in Boyle Heights will soon be transformed into affordable housing. A joint development of Metro and the nonprofit developer A Community of Friends, Lorena Plaza will provide 32 units of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness and another 16 units of affordable housing when construction is completed in early 2024.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

The Best of L.A. Cannabis 2022

It’s time for our favorite L.A. cannabis picks for 2022 after another great year. The list includes everything from prerolls to parties. Regardless of what on the list you choose to partake in, we can promise you a good time. Best Preroll – Cali-X Preroll. We haven’t mentioned...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Dramatic fire rescue captured on video in Lancaster

A trapped resident was pulled through the window of a burning home during a dramatic rescue that was caught on video in Lancaster Wednesday. The incident took place around 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of E. Avenue H-8, Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Flores confirmed. One person who officials described only as elderly […]
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Man arrested for string of jewelry heists across Southern California

A suspect has been caught after committing a string of jewelry heists across multiple Southern California counties. The suspect, Terence Bernell Smith, Jr. 27, from Lynwood, allegedly committed dozens of jewelry thefts across department stores, stealing around $138,000 of merchandise, authorities said. Smith allegedly committed a string of robberies targeting Macy’s, Kay Jewelers and JCPenney […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Laurene Weste | L.A. County’s Most Historic Restaurant

Our city of Santa Clarita is known for its beautiful rolling hills and rich Western heritage – which is why the Clampers came to town. The Clampers, officially known as E. Clampus Vitus, have roots in the mining towns during our state’s gold rush era. The club grew...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
HeySoCal

Evacuations ordered in LA, Orange counties due to storm

A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)

Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
LONG BEACH, CA
pasadenanow.com

Search for Property Owner Willing to Host Tiny Village Project in Pasadena Turns Up Empty

No owner of property in Pasadena expressed interest in the use of their land or buildings as a site for a tiny village in Pasadena – a project that could help address the ongoing need for emergency shelter resources among people experiencing homelessness, Housing Director William Huang said in his report published in the Office of the City Manager’s weekly newsletter.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

2 vehicles swept away in rain-swollen Los Angeles River

Rescue teams searched for any possible victims after two vehicles were carried away by the rushing waters of the rain-swollen Los Angeles River in Cypress Park Tuesday morning. Officials received a call around 7:45 a.m. reporting that the vehicles had been seen in the water passing the Washington Street Bridge, the Los Angeles Fire Department […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

BREAKING Four presumed dead and one body found after 10 people in homeless encampment swept away in raging river as storm pounds California: Fire crews pull five survivors from the floodwater

A body has been found and four other people are presumed dead after a homeless encampment of at least ten people was swept more than three miles downstream by flash flooding in southern California. The group was sheltered inside a flood tunnel in a park in Ontario, a city around...
ONTARIO, CA
KTLA

KTLA

86K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy