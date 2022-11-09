Read full article on original website
Related
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card November 2022 Benefits and Where To Use SNAP EBT for Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards, the state's EBT card. Benefits, including November...
FOX 11 and 41
TIPS FOR NOVICE DOG WALKERS—STAY SAFE AROUND LOOSE DOGS
For the last few weeks, we’ve been discussing the subject of loose dogs and how they can make the lives of law-abiding and sensible neighbors miserable simply by appearing, unsupervised, to “say hello” when you and your dog are just not interested in socializing. Not all of these random encounters will have dangerous outcomes, but trauma and injury are always possibilities.
Comments / 0