Incumbents Zaffirini and Campbell win races for Texas Senate Districts 21 and 25
The polls closed for the midterm election at 7 p.m. Nov. 8. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Election results in the 2022 November midterms have been trickling in, and the winners in the races for Texas Senate Districts 21 and 25 have been determined by voters throughout the region. With the Texas...
Republican Carrie Isaac projected winner in Texas House District 73 race
Voters stand in line to vote at the New Braunfels ISD transportation building in Guadalupe County on Nov. 8. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) With more polling locations throughout the state reporting their votes, the unofficial results of election night are becoming more clear. Republican candidate Carrie Isaac has taken the lead in the race to be state representative for District 73 with a majority vote of 69.87%. Democratic opponent Justin Calhoun has fallen behind in the race with 30.13% of the votes.
