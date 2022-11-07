Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Voter ID passes in Nebraska as states settle ballot items
Residents of Nebraska approved a new photo identification requirement for future elections as voters in several states decided measures that could affect the way ballots are cast in the next presidential election. The voting-related measures were among more than 130 state proposals appearing on ballots, addressing contentious issues such as...
WSLS
‘We did expect to win a few more seats:’ Governor Youngkin reacts to midterm election results
ROANOKE, Va. – Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin was a key supporter on the campaign trail in Southwest Virginia and across the country. Youngkin spoke with 10 News one-on-one Wednesday, the day after the midterm elections. Governor Youngkin said he is very pleased with how the Commonwealth’s election system performed...
WSLS
WATCH: DC attorney general makes announcement about Washington Commanders
The attorney general for the District of Columbia makes a major announcement regarding the Washington Commanders on Thursday (Nov. 10). The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine did not disclose what the announcement would entail. This comes after an investigation was launched into the team around the time...
WSLS
Roanoke City has the most kids in foster care across Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
WSLS
LIST: Veterans Day discounts, freebies and events in Central, Southwest Virginia
Many across the nation will come together on Veterans Day to honor heroes for their selfless service. While every day is a day to appreciate Veterans for all that they’ve sacrificed for this country, Veterans Day, which takes place on Nov. 11 this year, is the perfect time to do so.
WSLS
Virginia K-12 education benefits from Powerball lottery run
There wasn’t just one big winner of the nation’s Powerball drawing – in Virginia, the education system also benefitted from the excitement of the drawn-out run. After a delayed drawing on Monday night, a winner was drawn for the record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot, the Virginia lottery said.
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,243 new coronavirus cases Thursday, 7,111 new cases in the last week
As of Thursday, Virginia is reporting 2,130,749 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,016 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,083 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
WSLS
Caesars Virginia donates $504k for new hospitality, tourism program at Averett University
DANVILLE, Va. – Averett University is introducing a new program thanks to a donation from Caesars Virginia. Caesars Virginia is providing Averett with $504,000 to develop a hospitality and tourism academic program. General Manager of Caesars Virginia, Chris Albrecht, has hopped on board with the ‘All-In, All Averett’ initiative....
WSLS
Virginia sees 954 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 7,067 new cases in the last week
As of Wednesday, Virginia is reporting 2,129,506 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,010 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,097 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
WSLS
South Fork Roanoke River contaminated with ‘PFAS,’ VDH says water still safe to consume
SHAWSVILLE, Va. – The South Fork Roanoke River watershed is contaminated with PFAS, according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. However, according to VDH, the water is still safe to drink. The DEQ said they received information from the Western Virginia Water Authority that results of the water...
WSLS
Titans claim Region crown, Glenvar, Appomattox advances
ROANOKE, Va. – In Region 3D, Hidden Valley welcomed the undefeated Tunstall Trojans to the Titans gym. Coach Carla Ponn’s troops proceeded to roll thru the Trojans as sophomore standout Caleigh Ponn scored her 1000th kill, and coach Carla Ponn was named Region coach of the year after the straight sets win – 25-14, 25-10, and 25-13.
Comments / 0