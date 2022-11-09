ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steil tapped to be one of 4 leaders of Republicans’ Congressional transition teams

JANESVILLE — Paul Ryan led Republicans in the House of Representatives for eight years. Now, his successor has quickly become a leader of the Republicans as well. Racine and Kenosha counties’ representative in Congress, Bryan Steil of Janesville, was tapped Thursday by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to be one of four Republicans to lead their party’s transition into the 118th Congress, which starts Jan. 3.
JANESVILLE, WI
Luetkemeyer chosen to lead GOP caucus in state Senate

Republican members of the Missouri Senate elected State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, as the chairman of their caucus. Luetkemeyer will fill the vacancy left by retiring Sen. Dan Hegeman, who also represented Northwest Missouri. “I’m really excited for the opportunity,” Luetkemeyer said. “It’s a good chance to help set the...
MISSOURI STATE
Nevada Senate race remains too close to call

(The Center Square) – The high-profile race for Nevada’s seat in the U.S. Senate remained too close to call Wednesday morning as ballot counting continued. With 72% of the vote counted, Republican candidate Adam Laxalt, the state’s former attorney general, held a razor-thin lead over incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Laxalt had 49.9% of the vote, while Cortez Masto held 47.2% of the vote as of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
NEVADA STATE
North Idaho College board race shows mixed results during counting delays

A candidate backed by Republicans and two candidates backed by the Chamber of Commerce are leading the race for North Idaho College’s Board of Trustees. Mike Waggoner has a seven-point lead over Pete Broschet; Tarie Zimmerman has a three-point lead over Ron Hartman; and Brad Corkill has a one-point lead over Diana Sheridan.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID

