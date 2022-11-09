Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Steil tapped to be one of 4 leaders of Republicans’ Congressional transition teams
JANESVILLE — Paul Ryan led Republicans in the House of Representatives for eight years. Now, his successor has quickly become a leader of the Republicans as well. Racine and Kenosha counties’ representative in Congress, Bryan Steil of Janesville, was tapped Thursday by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to be one of four Republicans to lead their party’s transition into the 118th Congress, which starts Jan. 3.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Luetkemeyer chosen to lead GOP caucus in state Senate
Republican members of the Missouri Senate elected State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, as the chairman of their caucus. Luetkemeyer will fill the vacancy left by retiring Sen. Dan Hegeman, who also represented Northwest Missouri. “I’m really excited for the opportunity,” Luetkemeyer said. “It’s a good chance to help set the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nevada Senate race remains too close to call
(The Center Square) – The high-profile race for Nevada’s seat in the U.S. Senate remained too close to call Wednesday morning as ballot counting continued. With 72% of the vote counted, Republican candidate Adam Laxalt, the state’s former attorney general, held a razor-thin lead over incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Laxalt had 49.9% of the vote, while Cortez Masto held 47.2% of the vote as of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Crimson Hoax: Norm battles election results, promotes story of alternate victors
After an important set of midterm elections, scandal erupted at IUP. It was made public that Norm, IUP’s beloved mascot, as decided to denounce the results of the election, namely the victory of Josh Shapiro (D) as Governor and John Fetterman (D) as Senator. This does show Norm in...
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes turn to race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Idaho College board race shows mixed results during counting delays
A candidate backed by Republicans and two candidates backed by the Chamber of Commerce are leading the race for North Idaho College’s Board of Trustees. Mike Waggoner has a seven-point lead over Pete Broschet; Tarie Zimmerman has a three-point lead over Ron Hartman; and Brad Corkill has a one-point lead over Diana Sheridan.
Recreational marijuana use will be legal in 21 states after ballot measures pass
Advocates for marijuana liberalization saw mixed results as legalization ballot measures were counted Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri voters approving recreational use for adults but Arkansas, South Dakota and North Dakota rejecting the proposal. Maryland and Missouri will bring the list of states where recreational marijuana use is legal to...
Comments / 0