JANESVILLE — Paul Ryan led Republicans in the House of Representatives for eight years. Now, his successor has quickly become a leader of the Republicans as well. Racine and Kenosha counties’ representative in Congress, Bryan Steil of Janesville, was tapped Thursday by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to be one of four Republicans to lead their party’s transition into the 118th Congress, which starts Jan. 3.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO