Bloomington, IN

ksl.com

No. 13 Indiana uses 3s to blow out Bethune-Cookman 101-49

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points in 21 minutes and No. 13 Indiana made 10 3-pointers to pull away from Bethune-Cookman 101-49. The Hoosiers have won their first two games by a total of 87 points. They're 10-0 all-time against opponents from the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Joe French had 11 points and Marcus Garrett added 10 to lead the Wildcats. Indiana rebounded from a sluggish first five minutes with a 20-2 run that gave them 39-19 first-half lead. Bethune-Cookman never threatened again.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
ksl.com

Johnson scores 15, Saint Mary's (CA) takes down Vermont

MORAGA, Calif. — Logan Johnson had 15 points in Saint Mary's (CA)'s 79-53 win over Vermont. Johnson added seven rebounds for the Gaels (2-0). Alex Ducas scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds and three steals. Luke Barrett recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. The Catamounts (1-1) were led by Robin Duncan, who recorded 14 points and two steals.
MORAGA, CA

