MORAGA, Calif. — Logan Johnson had 15 points in Saint Mary's (CA)'s 79-53 win over Vermont. Johnson added seven rebounds for the Gaels (2-0). Alex Ducas scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds and three steals. Luke Barrett recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. The Catamounts (1-1) were led by Robin Duncan, who recorded 14 points and two steals.

MORAGA, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO