websterontheweb.com
What’s in that drawer?
For this month’s Webster Museum History Bit, I introduce you to a piece of museum furniture that you might recognize from your school days. Do you remember library card catalogs? Before the days of computers and electronic catalog records, these bulky wooden cabinets held individual cards for every book in the library’s collection. To find the book you wanted, you had to find the right drawer and flip through the cards.
websterontheweb.com
White Christmas is now “Webster’s Winter Wonderland”
The Village of Webster’s White Christmas celebration is taking on a new name and a new ’round-the-world theme this year. The day-long event, scheduled for Saturday Dec. 3, has been re-christened “Webster’s Winter Wonderland.” The Webster Business Improvement District (BID), which organizes the festival every year, has been working hard with the Webster CSD and the Webster PTSA to add a multicultural flavor to the very popular annual event.
2022 Thanksgiving and Black Friday store hours
Multiple chains in the area will remain open with limited hours to allow shoppers to stop in to grab their last-minute needs.
wxxinews.org
Developers eye $45M renovation of Rochester's Midtown Manor
Developers are eying a massive overhaul of one of downtown’s largest residential towers. Midtown Manor rises 21 stories on East Broad Street adjacent to the recently renovated Park Square, formerly Manhattan Square Apartments. The building has 200 studio and one-bedroom units. All are affordable. But the high rise is...
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer Grants
There are many costs and fees associated with buying a home, which can be a challenge for first-time buyers who may not have a lot of money saved up. However, there are national, state, and local programs and grants available to help with the cost of purchasing a home.
dixonschwabl.com
Lauren's Column: Quiet quitting: A reckless term for “disengaged”
In Lauren’s latest Rochester Business Journal column, “Quiet quitting: A reckless term for “disengaged,” she discusses the new workplace term and the negative effects quiet quitters can have on other employees, themselves and the company. She shares some tips on how to focus on those at risk of becoming true quiet quitters, because in the same way quiet quitting is nothing new, the ways to mitigate it are timeless best practices.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Rochester, NY
Take a trip back when you visit Rochester in Monroe County, New York, where history and culture come alive!. This city is sprawling with historical landmarks and museums, which is no surprise once you learn more about its history. Located in Monroe County, Rochester has experienced many changes and progressions.
Rochester reduces pet adoption fees through end of the year
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is reducing pet adoption fees at the Animal Services Center on Verona Street, effective immediately. Through the end of the year, cat adoptions are $30 and dog adoptions are $50. Cats are usually $100 at the shelter, and dogs usually go for between $147 and $177. The […]
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: House with Cabin on 2 acres in Swain NY, see the slideshow
This property would be a great investment opportunity for a Bed and Breakfast. Located near Swain Ski Resort. The home is currently a single family home and includes a large open concept kitchen/family room with beautiful hardwood floors, a large bedroom with a spacious closet, a full bathroom, and a mud room with washer and dryer hook ups. There is a full basement that is the 2 car garage, and a blacktop driveway with ample parking. The 1 bedroom cabin has had many upgrades.
Foodlink hosts Rochester’s Chef of the Year Cookoff on Saturday
Tickets are $50 per person and are limited — the deadline to purchase tickets is Saturday.
visitrochester.com
6 Things to Do in Rochester, NY Over Thanksgiving Weekend
Are you visiting Rochester, NY for the Thanksgiving holiday? After you have enjoyed all the turkey and stuffing with family and friends, plan on getting out and exploring some of the many things to do in Rochester this holiday weekend. Here are a few suggestions. For even more ideas on...
NewsChannel 36
Local Wineries ask Hochul to Shut Down Greenidge Generation
DRESDEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- With Governor Kathy Hochul recently locking up another four years in office, local wineries and environmental groups held a press conference Thursday morning to urge her to sign a cryptocurrency mining moratorium bill. Along with requesting Hochul sign the moratorium, which would prevent future crypto-mining operations from opening, they also asked her to take concrete steps to shut down the already operational crypto-mining operation at Greenidge Generation in Dresden.
Property owners, courts continue to handle eviction backlogs
A similar backlog is seen in the courts, where current cases aren't getting booked until early next year. Property owners say they are seeing the effects are hardest hit in low-income communities.
Kucko’s Camera: Lunar eclipse
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko headed to the rooftop of the First Federal Building in Rochester early Tuesday for a look at the lunar eclipse.
Kucko’s Camera: The Alton Sylor Memorial Bridge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera to Angelica Creek for an up-close look at the longest clear span timber arch in the United States of America. Location
Police Chief Alan Laird retires from Town of Irondequoit
Police Chief Alan Laird has worked for the Town of Irondequoit for over 22 years.
Rochester’s rare view of the Total Lunar Eclipse on Tuesday morning
Rochester got a glimpse of the Lunar Eclipse in the night sky.
JamBase
Billy Strings Picks Rochester For A Pair Of Cover Debuts
Billy Strings brought his fall tour to Rochester’s 12,428-capacity Blue Cross Arena last night. Strings and his band fit two cover debuts into the setlist for Wednesday’s show, as the quintet took on Bill Monroe’s “Ashland Breakdown” in the first set and began their encore with Blaze Foley’s “Cold Cold World.”
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announces proposed budget for 2023
The press conference will take place at the Rochester Educational Opportunity Center at 11:30 a.m.
RPD: Man found dead on Industrial Street
Officers said they found an unidentified, deceased male approximately 30 years of age in a shelter.
