Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Great Britain lose to Kazakhstan after Katie Boulter & Harriet Dart defeats
Great Britain's uphill task at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals became even harder after they lost their opening tie against Kazakhstan 2-1 in Glasgow. Katie Boulter was unable to rise to the occasion like she has so often, losing the first match to Yulia Putintseva. Harriet Dart, Britain's top...
BBC
Shooting Para Sport World Championships: Ryan Cockbill wins bronze for GB
Rifle shooter Ryan Cockbill has won Britain's first medal of the Shooting Para Sport World Championships in the United Arab Emirates with a bronze. The 32-year-old held his nerve in the R4 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 event to secure a medal after a shoot-off with Francek Tirsek of Slovenia.
SkySports
Saudi Ladies International winner will claim equal prize money to men
The prize money will increase from $1 million to $5 million, with the tournament champion taking home $750,000 at the conclusion of the competition at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City in Saudi Arabia on February 16-19. The changes see female golfers compete for equal...
Late doubles win for US over Poland at Billie Jean King Cup
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Coco Gauff and Caty McNally beat the Polish pair of Magda Linette and Alicja Rosolska 6-1, 6-2 to give the United States a 2-1 win at the Billie Jean King Cup team event on Wednesday. Earlier Linette beat Madison Keys 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in singles...
BBC
World Cup 2022: From refugee camp to Qatar - the rise of Australia's Awer Mabil
On Thursday night, Awer Mabil will head to the Bernabeu as part of the Cadiz squad to face reigning Spanish and European champions Real Madrid. After that, the 27-year-old will fly to Qatar to take part in the World Cup with Australia. For any player, it would be an extremely...
Australia, Kazakhstan open with wins at Billie Jean King Cup
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Australia and Kazakhstan claimed victories on the opening day of the Billie Jean King Cup, the biggest team event in women’s tennis. The Australians, bidding for a first title in the competition in 48 years, beat Slovakia 2-1 in Group B thanks to victories by Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic in singles.
Birmingham set to host 2026 European Athletics Championship
Birmingham is set to build on the legacy of the Commonwealth Games by being named as the host of the 2026 European Athletics Championships
Comments / 0