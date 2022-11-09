ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Shooting Para Sport World Championships: Ryan Cockbill wins bronze for GB

Rifle shooter Ryan Cockbill has won Britain's first medal of the Shooting Para Sport World Championships in the United Arab Emirates with a bronze. The 32-year-old held his nerve in the R4 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 event to secure a medal after a shoot-off with Francek Tirsek of Slovenia.
SkySports

Saudi Ladies International winner will claim equal prize money to men

The prize money will increase from $1 million to $5 million, with the tournament champion taking home $750,000 at the conclusion of the competition at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City in Saudi Arabia on February 16-19. The changes see female golfers compete for equal...
The Associated Press

Australia, Kazakhstan open with wins at Billie Jean King Cup

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Australia and Kazakhstan claimed victories on the opening day of the Billie Jean King Cup, the biggest team event in women’s tennis. The Australians, bidding for a first title in the competition in 48 years, beat Slovakia 2-1 in Group B thanks to victories by Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic in singles.

