Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Clark County election officials meet to recanvass 1,750 absentee ballots before certifying
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Votes have been recounted, but results from Tuesday's election are still not known in part of southern Indiana. The bipartisan Clark County Board of Elections met Friday morning in the basement of the Clark County Judicial Center for a recanvass of 1,750 absentee ballots. Election officials...
Wave 3
Clark County vote county error takes away election win
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When Republican Scott Hawkins went to sleep on Election Night, he was 35 votes ahead of incumbent Democrat Rita Fleming for Indiana State Representative for District 71. After making sure each ballot was counted, he’s now 155 votes behind. The Clark County Election Board found...
Right-wing school board challengers fail in JCPS, but gain seats in other Louisville area districts
Culture warrior candidates swept up school board seats in Louisville’s surrounding communities in Tuesday’s General Election.
wdrb.com
Recent success of Kentucky Republicans in Frankfort bleeding into southern Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For decades, whether you lived in the city or near the coal mines, the majority of voting Kentuckians shared a political identity: the Democratic Party. As recently as 2016, Democrats held a 53-47 majority in the state House of Representatives. But the night former President Donald...
Metro Council to see two new Republican councilmen in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Council will look different next year. From Committees to the council as a whole, Republicans will have more representation. Though, Democrats still hold the majority. Inside Khalil's on Dixie Highway, you'll find Khalil Bathson at work. "As I say to my staff and...
Metro Council passes 'Nuisance Ordinance'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials are cracking down on Louisville properties that create an environment for criminal activity to thrive. In Louisville's Metro Council's meeting on Nov. 10, one problem site identified was the Boone's gas station in the Portland neighborhood. Council members would create an ordinance that cites owners...
wdrb.com
Coin flip needed to declare winner in more than one Kentucky political race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coin flip was needed to declare a winner in more than one Kentucky race left in limbo after Tuesday's election. In Breckinridge County, the Fourth District Magistrate race was a tie. Democrat David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each received 572 votes. State law dictates the such races be decided by lots.
wdrb.com
Slowly gaining seats on Metro Council, Louisville Republicans see chance for change
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ever since the city-county merger in 2003, Democrats have held a majority on Louisville Metro Council, even gaining a supermajority in 2018. But a close mayor's race and national trends brought a first on Election Day: gains on the council by Republicans. "We went from 11...
WLKY.com
1,700 ballots possibly counted incorrectly in Clark County, could change outcome of race
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — The vote totals in at least one close race in southern Indiana could change. Right now, Republican Scott Hawkins leads democratic incumbent Rita Fleming by 35 votes in House District 71. But there was an issue with the memory stick used to report votes in Clark County.
WLKY.com
Louisville to see several new faces on the judges' bench following midterm elections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2022 midterms saw 16 contested races on the ballot for judicial elections in Jefferson County. Results show that women dominated this year for the Circuit, District, and Appellate courts. Some of the races that garnered attention include the Circuit Court 4th division seat won by...
WLKY.com
Bobbie Holsclaw, Jefferson County clerk of 24 years, has been reelected
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — Democrats were unable to crack the Republican grip on the Jefferson County Clerk's race. Bobbie Holsclaw will continue to serve as clerk, a position she's held for 24 years. She beat out Democrat Tina Ward-Pugh, a former alderwoman and Metro Council member. Ward-Pugh may have...
Democrat Craig Greenberg wins Louisville mayor’s race
Businessman and Democrat Craig Greenberg will take the reins of Louisville Metro Government in January after beating Republican candidate Bill Dieruf in the race for mayor. Greenberg had nearly 52% of the vote, according to preliminary results from the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office. The State Board of Elections will certify results later this month. Dieruf […]
Hoosiers pick new Congressional representative, sheriffs in General Election
Republican Erin Houchin is replacing U.S. Representative Trey Hollingsworth, who didn’t seek a fourth term in the 9th Congressional District.
Wave 3
Sheriff elect targets opponents elected wife in Facebook post
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The election is two days old, but a Facebook post from a winner is raising a lot of eyebrows. Scottie Maples won the sheriff’s race in Clark County, beating Ed Byers. Maples posted that night after winning the race he’s looking for applications for people...
McGarvey clinches Louisville congressional seat after Yarmuth retirement
McGarvey is a lawyer and minority leader of the Kentucky Senate, heading up a caucus of eight Democrats in the 38-member chamber.
Here’s a map showing how Louisvillians voted for mayor
While Democrat Craig Greenberg clinched urban areas in his Louisville mayoral win, Republican Bill Dieruf was favored on the county's edges.
wdrb.com
New park in west Louisville will be named after first Black woman to pass Kentucky Bar exam
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new park in Louisville's California neighborhood will be named after civil rights champion Alberta Jones. The newly released design for the playground on Maple Street shows plans for a premier playground with swings, bridges and a soaring climbing tower, a lawn for festivals and events, walking paths and a picnic shelter.
wdrb.com
Floyd County leaders considering plans to update city-county building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County's judicial and administrative building in downtown New Albany is stuck in time, but plans are in the works to give it some much-needed upgrades. A booklet handed out when the city-county government building first opened in 1961 shows all the different rooms inside. Fast...
WLKY.com
Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana
Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
wdrb.com
Kentucky regulators shut down east Louisville day care in abuse investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State regulators have closed Vanguard Academy, a child care center in eastern Jefferson County where an employee was arrested on criminal abuse charges, parents were told on Thursday. A voicemail sent from Vanguard and obtained by WDRB News said that Kentucky's "licensing department has come in...
Comments / 0