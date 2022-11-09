ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

Wave 3

Clark County vote county error takes away election win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When Republican Scott Hawkins went to sleep on Election Night, he was 35 votes ahead of incumbent Democrat Rita Fleming for Indiana State Representative for District 71. After making sure each ballot was counted, he’s now 155 votes behind. The Clark County Election Board found...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
WHAS11

Metro Council to see two new Republican councilmen in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Council will look different next year. From Committees to the council as a whole, Republicans will have more representation. Though, Democrats still hold the majority. Inside Khalil's on Dixie Highway, you'll find Khalil Bathson at work. "As I say to my staff and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Metro Council passes 'Nuisance Ordinance'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials are cracking down on Louisville properties that create an environment for criminal activity to thrive. In Louisville's Metro Council's meeting on Nov. 10, one problem site identified was the Boone's gas station in the Portland neighborhood. Council members would create an ordinance that cites owners...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coin flip needed to declare winner in more than one Kentucky political race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coin flip was needed to declare a winner in more than one Kentucky race left in limbo after Tuesday's election. In Breckinridge County, the Fourth District Magistrate race was a tie. Democrat David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each received 572 votes. State law dictates the such races be decided by lots.
KENTUCKY STATE
WFPL

Democrat Craig Greenberg wins Louisville mayor’s race

Businessman and Democrat Craig Greenberg will take the reins of Louisville Metro Government in January after beating Republican candidate Bill Dieruf in the race for mayor. Greenberg had nearly 52% of the vote, according to preliminary results from the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office. The State Board of Elections will certify results later this month. Dieruf […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Sheriff elect targets opponents elected wife in Facebook post

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The election is two days old, but a Facebook post from a winner is raising a lot of eyebrows. Scottie Maples won the sheriff’s race in Clark County, beating Ed Byers. Maples posted that night after winning the race he’s looking for applications for people...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana

Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
KENTUCKY STATE

