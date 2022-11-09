14-year-old with an ankle bracelet and a loaded gun was driving around Dorchester Friday night, badly enough to attract police attention, DA says

Read full article on original website
Freethoughts
2d ago
imagine being 32yrs old as a passenger in a stolen car being driven by a 14yr old kid
Man facing charges in New Hampshire shooting that left 2 people critically injured
NASHUA, N.H. — A man is facing criminal charges in connection with a double shooting in New Hampshire on Thursday night that left two people critically injured. Wilfredo Diaz, 27, of Nashua, was arrested on charges including first-degree assault, according to the Nashua Police Department. Officers responding to a...
People being robbed at gunpoint fought back when gun went off, police said
Boston police officers assigned in West Roxbury arrested Sylvester Coburn for an alleged armed robbery on Wednesday. Officers responded at around 10:05 a.m. to a call for shots fired in the area of 4374 Washington St. in Roslindale. The suspect allegedly followed two victims into a building and demanded their money and jewelry at gunpoint, according to a Boston police statement. A struggle ensued and shots were fired, but no one was injured. The suspect then fled to a vehicle and drove off.
universalhub.com
Armed robber fired two shots in struggle with victims in Roslindale, police say
Boston Police report arresting a Dorchester man on charges he tried to rob two people at gunpoint at 4374 Washington St. at Rosecliff Street in Roslindale around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. It was reported that the suspect followed two victims into a building at gun point demanding their money and...
Malden police offer free brew to repeat coffee thief, if he surrenders
MALDEN – Police are looking to find a man who is suspected of stealing numerous packages of coffee from a Malden store, and they're willing to buy him his new brew if he comes forward.After sharing photos of the man, police asked him to come to the Malden police station "to make things right." He has allegedly stolen packages of coffee over a span of several months."In exchange for your cooperation, we will make every effort to buy you a cup of coffee from a local Malden business, as we recognize how important good coffee is," police posted.Police described this as a "one-time offer."
universalhub.com
One of the men shot in Hyde Park triple shooting to be charged for all the guns and ammo police say they found in his home
Boston Police report that as part of their investigation into a triple shooting at 1 Rosa St. at River Street in Hyde Park Sunday night, they obtained a search warrant for one of the victim's homes and found:. A loaded .40 caliber Glock 23 handgun, a loaded 10 mm Glock...
newbedfordguide.com
30-year old New Bedford man, wanted for alleged drug trafficking, captured in New Orleans
“A man wanted on drug trafficking charges stemming from a historic seizure of cash, heroin, and cocaine in New Bedford has been captured in New Orleans. A warrant had been issued for AMADO DELGADO MENDEZ, 30, following a search warrant execution at 197 Cottage St. on October 24 th. During a subsequent search, 830 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of cocaine, and nearly $1.3 million in cash were seized.
liveboston617.org
Daytime Murder Rocks Neighborhood as Riley Brothers Construction Worker is Gunned Down in front of Family
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 13:13 hours this afternoon, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers both responded to a 911 call for a person shot. The reporting 911 caller stated that someone had shot her son in front of her in the area near Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester. The caller also stated that the shooters fled in a white Kia.
Police: Man lighting incendiary devices outside Boston hotel stuck officer with hypodermic needle
BOSTON — A man who was lighting incendiary devices outside of a hotel in Boston over the weekend hurled an uncapped hypodermic needle that stuck an officer during a tense struggle, authorities said. The 35-year-old suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, is expected to be summonsed to appear in...
whdh.com
DA: 16-year-old girl who was wounded in New Bedford shooting has died
NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl who was wounded in a shooting in New Bedford on Saturday has died, officials said. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Bullard and North Front streets around 11:30 p.m. learned that a bullet-riddled vehicle had been left at Saint Luke’s Hospital with the victim, Anali Farias, in the back seat, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
Boston police officer Christopher Long accused of driving on drugs
Boston police officer Christopher Long was arrested on Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. The Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit arrested Long, according to a Boston police statement. He is currently considered injured on duty and was assigned to Medically Incapacitated Unit. “These allegations, if...
whdh.com
Man charged in connection with deadly Lowell stabbing
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man is facing criminal charges in connection with a deadly stabbing in the city on Tuesday, officials said. Jacob Dwyer, 26, has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and intimidation of a witness in connection with the fatal stabbing of Christopher Dubey, 36, of Lowell, at a residence on Princeton Boulevard, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner said in a joint statement.
Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner, accused of stealing detail pay, sues to get firearm license back
A Worcester police officer who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work is suing Chief Steven Sargent in an attempt to get his firearm license reinstated. An initial petition from Turner, 33, to obtain a judicial review of the revocation of his...
universalhub.com
Boston cop arrested on drugged-driving charge in Haverhill
Boston Police report a BPD officer who has been on medical leave for at least two years was arrested on Monday in Haverhill on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs. Christopher Long, 55, who has been on the force for 35 years, previously served as a patrolman...
universalhub.com
Excavation worker shot to death in front of his family on Harvard Street in Dorchester
Victim identified as Elijah Pinckney, 35, of Dorchester. A man was shot at Harvard and Paxton streets around 1:15 p.m. Boston Police report he was declared dead at the scene. Live Boston reports the victim was a worker for Riley Brothers, a Stoughton company that specializes in paving and utility work, and that he was shot repeatedly as his family watched. A company dump truck was parked nearby.
Turnto10.com
'She was the glue': Brother of Taunton crash victim sad, angry over sister's death
(WJAR) — The family of an innocent Middleborough woman says they are still processing her sudden death. Massachusetts State Police say Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, was driving when she was tragically struck by a drug trafficking suspect fleeing police in Taunton on Monday. Officials said 34-year-old Hector Bannister Sanchez...
WCVB
Family IDs man killed in daytime shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood
BOSTON — A 35-year-old man who is described as a hard-working family man was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Elijah Pinckney's wife said her husband was getting out of his dump truck to stop at home for lunch when he was shot in the road.
Former Brockton Police Chief Emanuel Gomes’s motion to dismiss negligent driving charges denied
A negligent driving case against a former Brockton Police Chief will go forward after a Worcester District Court judge denied a motion to dismiss it Thursday. Emanuel Gomes was charged with negligent driving in connection with a May 2021 crash during which he veered off an on-ramp and struck a car in the breakdown lane in his department-issued vehicle, according to court documents. His police cruiser went on to strike another car, which flipped on its side due to the impact of the crash.
whdh.com
Police asking for help identifying suspect in ‘unprovoked assault’ at Park Street station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an “unprovoked attack” on a female at the MBTA’s Park Street station on Tuesday. The alleged assault occurred around 9 p.m. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to...
Pawtucket police searching for robbery suspect
Police say the man walked into the Family Dollar earlier this week and took an undetermined amount of cash.
Police say Derek Froio bribed them with $5K each after car theft, OUI in South Boston
A Dorchester man allegedly bribed police officers with $5,000 each after he was arrested on drunk driving and car theft charges Saturday, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. While being booked, Derek Froio, 29, told officers, “I’ll send you both $5,000 each to make this go away...
