14-year-old with an ankle bracelet and a loaded gun was driving around Dorchester Friday night, badly enough to attract police attention, DA says

MALDEN – Police are looking to find a man who is suspected of stealing numerous packages of coffee from a Malden store, and they're willing to buy him his new brew if he comes forward.After sharing photos of the man, police asked him to come to the Malden police station "to make things right." He has allegedly stolen packages of coffee over a span of several months."In exchange for your cooperation, we will make every effort to buy you a cup of coffee from a local Malden business, as we recognize how important good coffee is," police posted.Police described this as a "one-time offer."

MALDEN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO