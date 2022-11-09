Read full article on original website
LIST: Veterans Day events honor vets across Central Texas
CENTRAL, Texas — People across the nation will honor those who have served the U.S. during Veterans Day. In Austin, people will line up on Congress Avenue for the 67th annual Veterans Day Parade on Friday. More than 100 entrants are expected to participate in this year's parade that will kick off at 9 a.m. at the South Congress Avenue bridge.
VIDEO: Hail, rain fall in the Hill Country, on Lake Travis
Strong to severe storms moved through Central Texas Friday, bringing windy and cooler weather.
Austin eatery bakes one of the best cupcakes in Texas & the country: report
When you think of the state of Texas, you think of great sports, things to do, nightlife, and food. When thinking of food we know your mind wonders to barbecue, tacos, meat and more of the ole thing, but when it comes to sweets, this Central Texas eatery is doing something right.
Illnesses cause Rockdale High to cancel Veterans Day Program
ROCKDALE, Texas — Rockdale Independent School District has canceled their District-Wide Veterans Day Program due to illnesses circulating through the district. According to the district, a high number of students have contracted strep and flu, and they have made the difficult decision to cancel the program as a precaution to prevent further spreading.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
‘Where are you? Are you OK?’ Austin woman intensifies search for missing dad
Laurel Patterson and her friends have been spending hours every day looking for him since he was reported missing Monday.
Texas HHSC to hold hiring event in Austin
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will host a hiring event in Austin on Nov. 15 from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
One of Austin’s Best Barbecue Restaurants Is Opening in Lockhart
Essential Austin barbecue spot Terry Black’s BBQ is opening a third location in smoked meat capital of Texas Lockhart. The new restaurant will open at 900 North Colorado Street on Monday, November 14. The Lockhart location of Terry Black’s will offer the same menu as the Austin and Dallas...
These donut shops ranked among best in Texas & US: report
How many of your out there can truly say that donuts make you go nuts? Well, if you're living in the state of Texas there are a couple of cities that are not only home to some of the best in the state, but in the country as well.
Man accused of carrying chainsaw, chopping down trees in Greenbelt
AUSTIN, Texas - South Austin residents are disturbed about a homeless man with a chainsaw who has been cutting down trees, they said. Court documents show the man has been arrested multiple times for criminal trespassing. Neighbors said they’re concerned for their safety and want something done. "For the...
Texas high school football playoff scores for Thursday, Nov. 10
Westlake made it 51 consecutive wins with a 58-10 win over Cedar Ridge at Chaparral Stadium and Wimberley rolled up 81 points and shut out SA Young Men's Leadership Academy 81-0.
TWO AUSTIN PEOPLE ARRESTED MONDAY NIGHT
Two Austin people were arrested Monday on Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle charges. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 10:40, Officers received information from Dispatch of a stolen vehicle out of Austin that was entering into Washington County. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a felony stop. Investigations led the driver Michelle Jaimes, 17 of Austin, and passenger Akeba Brown, 19 of Austin, to be placed in custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle with additional charges on Brown for Failure to ID with Intent Give False Info, and four active warrants out of Hays County: three counts of.
Texan who hit officer in head with skateboard during Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleads guilty
HOUSTON — A father and son from Texas pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Editor's note: The video above originally aired in 2021. Jason Douglas Owens, 50, and his son, Grady Douglas Owens, 22, both from Blanco,...
Recent rain makes insignificant impact on South-Central Texas drought
Despite recent rainfall, drought conditions aren’t expected to improve any time soon in South-Central Texas. Tuesday the Austin Integrated Water Resource Planning Community Task Force met for a regular update on current water supply. “We did see that October was dryer and warmer than average and we anticipate those...
Election results in for Elgin, Bastrop County
The 2022 General Election is in the books, and residents have picked their next Bastrop County judge as well as passed and denied local propositions. With 100% of precincts reporting as of 10:16 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, unofficial results are as follows:. City of Elgin. Prop A: “Shall...
Pflugerville ISD teacher on administrative leave after what parents call racist comments
A Pflugerville ISD teacher is on administrative leave after making what parents are calling racist comments to students.
Dozens arrested in College Station Northgate Bar District
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The College Station Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that there were a total of 31 arrests made between the evening hours of November 5 into the early morning hours of November 6 within the Northgate Bar District. A large fight broke out in...
APD looking for man last seen at The Domain
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a man last seen at The Domain in North Austin earlier this month. 34-year-old Justin Haden was last seen on Nov. 1 and was reported missing on Nov. 7. It is currently unknown why it took six days for him to be reported missing.
The Founder and Owner of Iconic South Congress Restaurant Guero’s Has Died
Rob Lippincott, the founder and owner of Bouldin Creek Mexican restaurant Guero’s Taco Bar, died on Saturday, November 5. The restaurant announced his death in an Instagram post and requested privacy for the family. Lippincott and his wife Cathy opened Guero’s in 1986, inspired by many trips to Mexico...
