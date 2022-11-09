ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange, TX

LIST: Veterans Day events honor vets across Central Texas

CENTRAL, Texas — People across the nation will honor those who have served the U.S. during Veterans Day. In Austin, people will line up on Congress Avenue for the 67th annual Veterans Day Parade on Friday. More than 100 entrants are expected to participate in this year's parade that will kick off at 9 a.m. at the South Congress Avenue bridge.
AUSTIN, TX
Illnesses cause Rockdale High to cancel Veterans Day Program

ROCKDALE, Texas — Rockdale Independent School District has canceled their District-Wide Veterans Day Program due to illnesses circulating through the district. According to the district, a high number of students have contracted strep and flu, and they have made the difficult decision to cancel the program as a precaution to prevent further spreading.
ROCKDALE, TX
Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
TEXAS STATE
One of Austin’s Best Barbecue Restaurants Is Opening in Lockhart

Essential Austin barbecue spot Terry Black’s BBQ is opening a third location in smoked meat capital of Texas Lockhart. The new restaurant will open at 900 North Colorado Street on Monday, November 14. The Lockhart location of Terry Black’s will offer the same menu as the Austin and Dallas...
LOCKHART, TX
Man accused of carrying chainsaw, chopping down trees in Greenbelt

AUSTIN, Texas - South Austin residents are disturbed about a homeless man with a chainsaw who has been cutting down trees, they said. Court documents show the man has been arrested multiple times for criminal trespassing. Neighbors said they’re concerned for their safety and want something done. "For the...
AUSTIN, TX
TWO AUSTIN PEOPLE ARRESTED MONDAY NIGHT

Two Austin people were arrested Monday on Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle charges. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 10:40, Officers received information from Dispatch of a stolen vehicle out of Austin that was entering into Washington County. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a felony stop. Investigations led the driver Michelle Jaimes, 17 of Austin, and passenger Akeba Brown, 19 of Austin, to be placed in custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle with additional charges on Brown for Failure to ID with Intent Give False Info, and four active warrants out of Hays County: three counts of.
AUSTIN, TX
Recent rain makes insignificant impact on South-Central Texas drought

Despite recent rainfall, drought conditions aren’t expected to improve any time soon in South-Central Texas. Tuesday the Austin Integrated Water Resource Planning Community Task Force met for a regular update on current water supply. “We did see that October was dryer and warmer than average and we anticipate those...
AUSTIN, TX
Election results in for Elgin, Bastrop County

The 2022 General Election is in the books, and residents have picked their next Bastrop County judge as well as passed and denied local propositions. With 100% of precincts reporting as of 10:16 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, unofficial results are as follows:. City of Elgin. Prop A: “Shall...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
Dozens arrested in College Station Northgate Bar District

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The College Station Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that there were a total of 31 arrests made between the evening hours of November 5 into the early morning hours of November 6 within the Northgate Bar District. A large fight broke out in...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
APD looking for man last seen at The Domain

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a man last seen at The Domain in North Austin earlier this month. 34-year-old Justin Haden was last seen on Nov. 1 and was reported missing on Nov. 7. It is currently unknown why it took six days for him to be reported missing.
AUSTIN, TX

