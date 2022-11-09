Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cross Country Battles Sloppy Course, Finishes Strong at NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regionals
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's and women's cross country teams took to the course on a rainy Friday morning at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional meet on the Penn State Golf Courses. The women's team finished in fifth place in the region (143 points) while the men's team surged into sixth (200 points) after entering the day ranked 12th.
Women’s Basketball Faces Fairfield Friday at Home
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball team faces Fairfield at home Friday at 7 p.m. in the second game of the 2022-23 season. Listen: Penn State Sports Network with Justin Antweil and Joe Putnam – 93.3 FM, 1390 AM and online. GAMEDAY INFO. Parking. Parking for Penn...
Well-Balanced Team Effort Leads Nittany Lions to 90-65 Win
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team got contributions from up and down the lineup in another highly-efficient offensive performance as the Nittany Lions took down Loyola University Maryland 90-65 Thursday night inside the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State has now scored 90 or more points...
No. 6 Penn State Downs No. 12 Louisville 5-0 in First Round of NCAA Tournament
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (16-3), ranked No. 6 in the final NFHCA Coaches Poll, rolled over No. 12 Louisville (12-8) by a lopsided 5-0 score in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions shut out the Cardinals in the game played at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Friday afternoon.
Norfolk State women’s basketball team defeats opening night opponent by 106
The win is the highest margin of victory in program history, but not the first time the school's women's basketball team has held an opponent to just 19 points.
O’Regan and Smith Sign with Penn State Men’s Golf
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Two highly-accomplished golfers have signed National Letters of Intent to join head coach Greg Nye and the Penn State men's golf team during the November signing period. Robby O'Regan and Zachary Smith will join the program as the Class of 2027. Robby O'Regan. Northbrook, Ill....
Women's Volleyball at Indiana Friday, at No. 15 Purdue Saturday
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 16 Penn State is on the road for the seventh-consecutive week as it travels to play Indiana on Friday at 6 p.m., and No. 16 Purdue on Saturday at 8 p.m. Friday's match will stream on B1G+, while Saturday's match will air live on B1G Network.
Cross Country Prepares to Host NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regionals
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's and women's cross country teams return home to the Penn State Golf Courses where they will host the 2022 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional meet on Friday, November 11. The women will run a 6K race beginning at 10:30 a.m. and the men...
Lady Lions sneak past Norfolk State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State women’s basketball opened up their season at home with a 67-61 win over Norfolk State. Makena Marisa had a game-high 24 points and 11 rebounds, and added four assists. Redshirt sophomore guard from Bellwood-Antis, Alli Campbell saw her first action following an ACL injury.
Men's Soccer Introduces Four on National Signing Day
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- Head coach Jeff Cook announced the addition of four new athletes to the Penn State men's soccer team on National Signing Day. All four athletes come from the northeast with two from Maryland, one from Massachusetts and one from Pennsylvania. The class consists of four midfielders. Cook...
No. 5 Baylor looks for another complete game vs. Norfolk State
Baylor and Norfolk State met in the first round of last season’s NCAA Tournament with the top-seeded Bears rolling to
Wils Wins Big Ten Diving Weekly Honor
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Penn State graduate student Daphne Wils has been tabbed Big Ten Diver of the Week, announced by the conference on Wednesday, November 9. Wils led the Nittany Lions to a 208-92 victory over West Virginia last Friday and earned two pairs of school and pool records in the 1-Meter (312.60) and 3-Meter (356.10) dives.
Women's Lacrosse Welcomes Nine on Signing Day
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- Penn State women's lacrosse head coach Missy Doherty announces the nine-member 2022 National Signing Day class. Doherty will bring in athletes from across the country including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, North Carolina, Texas, Maryland and Ohio. Doherty said "We are very excited for the class of 2024...
Women's Volleyball Adds Willow on National Signing Day
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley announced Wednesday that Karis Willow signed her national letter of intent and will join the women's volleyball team beginning with the 2023 season. "We are excited to welcome Karis and her family to Penn State," Schumacher-Cawley said. "She is...
Game Day: No. 14 Nittany Lions Play Host to Maryland
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 14 Penn State Football (7-2, 4-2 B1G) welcomes Maryland (6-3, 3-3 B1G) to Beaver Stadium Saturday at 3:30 p.m. for Military Appreciation Day. The contest, presented by the Penn State Smeal College of Business, will air on FOX with Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Spencer Tillman (analyst) on the call.
Porter Named Lott IMPACT Trophy Semifinalist
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was tabbed one of nine semifinalists for The Lott IMPACT Trophy on Thursday. The IMPACT award is given annually to individuals who demonstrate excellence in the field of athletics and recognizes college football's Defensive Player of the Year who best exemplifies the IMPACT acronym: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.
No. 8/7 Men's Hockey Travels to No. 1/1 Minnesota for B1G Series
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – No. 8/7 Penn State battles the top-ranked team in the nation for the second consecutive week with a trip to Minnesota for a Thursday-Friday Big Ten hockey series at 3M Arena. FOLLOW THE ACTION. Dates: Thursday, November 10 | Friday, November 11. Place: 3M Arena |...
Women’s Soccer NCAA Tournament First Round Tickets Available Now
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Advanced tickets are now on sale for the Women's Soccer NCAA Tournament First Round match between Penn State and Quinnipiac at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 13 at Jeffrey Field. Tickets are the following prices:. Adults: $8. PSU/Quinnipiac Students: $5. Youth: $5. Groups of 20+:...
Penn State Provides Parking Update for Maryland Game
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State Athletics announced parking updates ahead of the Maryland game due to the heavy rain expected Friday from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole. At this time, grass lots will remain open for Saturday's game with Penn State providing parking at Innovation Park for those with concerns about parking in a grass lot. In addition, the Overnight RV (ORV) lot will be closed from noon Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday. Penn State Athletics will continue to monitor lot conditions and provide updates as needed.
A basketball game on an aircraft carrier has never been held in Norfolk. Could it happen?
Michigan State and No. 2 Gonzaga will square off on the deck of an aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, for the Armed Forces Classic in San Diego.
