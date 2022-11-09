Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum: "Say Goodbye" To 1 College Football Team's Playoff Chances
This past Saturday provided some further clarity into who can/won't make the College Football Playoff. And on Wednesday morning's "Get Up" on ESPN, Paul Finebaum bid farewell to one modern CFB power's chances of being one of the last four standing. Say goodbye to Clemson. They are done. They have...
Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder
Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
247Sports
College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia positioned to dominate the next 10 years, Paul Finebaum says
With the College Football Playoff field expected to expand in a few years, the landscape of the sport could see drastic changes in terms of which schools dominate the next 10 years. SEC host Paul Finebaum said Georgia will win the most national championships in the coming decade, comparing the Bulldogs to college football's standard-bearer over the last-decade plus: Alabama.
Desmond Howard Has 1 Team On "Upset Alert" This Weekend
ESPN's Desmond Howard is officially putting one of the top four teams in the country on upset alert. On Friday's episode of "Get Up," Howard said No. 4 TCU will face a tough challenge this weekend against No. 18 Texas. Howard pointed out that TCU has played from behind in...
Nick Saban Responds to Greg McElroy’s Concerns About Alabama
The Crimson Tide are 7–2 and sit at the No. 9 slot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
atozsports.com
Comment from Vols OC Alex Golesh shows exactly why Tennessee’s coaching staff is elite
Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh made some comments this week that show why UT’s coaching staff is elite and why the players believe in them so much. Golesh was asked by a reporter if Georgia out-schemed Tennessee in the Bulldogs’ 27-13 win. “They have 11 guys, they...
Five-stars heading to Eugene for recruiting weekend
Five-stars will once again descend into Eugene for football visits this weekend as the Ducks host rival Washington in a Top 25 clash at Autzen Stadium.
Nick Saban Shares Thoughts On Lane Kiffin's Transfer Portal Strategy at Ole Miss
The Alabama head coach is complementary of the job his former offensive coordinator has done in Oxford.
Rece Davis Names His Frontrunner For The Heisman Trophy
The race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to really heat up. There are only a few weeks left in the regular season and the top players are trying to put their best foot forward for college football's most prestigious trophy. Rece Davis, who hosts ESPN's College GameDay, was asked...
Georgia Punter's Message For Tennessee Fans Goes Viral
When you see the field as little as Georgia punter Brett Thorson, you have to have a sense of humor about the situation. Thorson has punted only 22 times in nine games thanks to the Bulldogs' potent offense. He actually punted four times in Georgia's win over Tennessee last weekend, including a 75-yard bomb that was downed at the 1.
atozsports.com
Missouri defensive coordinator gets asked if Tigers will use Georgia’s defensive gameplan against Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols‘ offense was stifled last weekend by the Georgia Bulldogs. It’s the only time this season that we’ve seen Tennessee’s offense struggle to move the ball. Because of the Bulldogs’ defensive success, it’s been suggested that Georgia gave other teams the “blueprint” for beating...
Jalen Hurts Names Loudest College Football Stadium He Played In
Jalen Hurts played in a bunch of big games as the starting quarterback for Alabama and Oklahoma. The downside to that is he dealt with a lot of hostile environments. During an appearance on the "New Heights" podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce, Hurts revealed which road environment in college football was the loudest he faced.
Opelika-Auburn News
Legacy basketball star Syriah Daniels commits to Auburn
Syriah Daniels is carrying a legendary legacy — right back to the school she loves. The second-generation basketball star has committed to Auburn University. She is a standout rising junior at Auburn High School and is the daughter of former Auburn men’s basketball star Marquis Daniels and former Auburn women’s basketball player Shana Askew Daniels.
College football 2022 Week 11 upset pick, lock, bad bet, and strangest thing
We’re getting down to the nitty-gritty part of the college football season, and last week’s upsets have made the playoff committee’s job even harder in the coming weeks. College football fans, gather around your mobile devices, water coolers, and fencelines – the time for College Football Playoff arguments is officially upon us. This year’s crop of contenders may look very different than years past.
Knights 'Dominate' Backboards & Seminoles, 68-54
Rebounding led UCF Knights to win over Florida State Seminoles.
HUB: November CAMP Highlighted By NFL Veterans
Latest pro free agent showcase in San Diego this weekend expected to have NFL and USFL scouts in attendance.
Justice Haynes Recaps Visit to Georgia, Talks Impact on Commitment to Bama
"We just stepped on their face with a hobnail boot." If you're a fan of college football, particularly Georgia Football, you are familiar with those famous words uttered by the even more famous Larry Munson, the voice of the Georgia Bulldogs from 1966 to 2008. It wasn't just a tremendous ...
Elite 2025 CB Jontae Gilbert awed by offer from Georiga
Four-star 2025 cornerback Jontae Gilbert talks about his new offer from Georgia.
