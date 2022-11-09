ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder

Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia positioned to dominate the next 10 years, Paul Finebaum says

With the College Football Playoff field expected to expand in a few years, the landscape of the sport could see drastic changes in terms of which schools dominate the next 10 years. SEC host Paul Finebaum said Georgia will win the most national championships in the coming decade, comparing the Bulldogs to college football's standard-bearer over the last-decade plus: Alabama.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Georgia Punter's Message For Tennessee Fans Goes Viral

When you see the field as little as Georgia punter Brett Thorson, you have to have a sense of humor about the situation. Thorson has punted only 22 times in nine games thanks to the Bulldogs' potent offense. He actually punted four times in Georgia's win over Tennessee last weekend, including a 75-yard bomb that was downed at the 1.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Jalen Hurts Names Loudest College Football Stadium He Played In

Jalen Hurts played in a bunch of big games as the starting quarterback for Alabama and Oklahoma. The downside to that is he dealt with a lot of hostile environments. During an appearance on the "New Heights" podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce, Hurts revealed which road environment in college football was the loudest he faced.
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

Legacy basketball star Syriah Daniels commits to Auburn

Syriah Daniels is carrying a legendary legacy — right back to the school she loves. The second-generation basketball star has committed to Auburn University. She is a standout rising junior at Auburn High School and is the daughter of former Auburn men’s basketball star Marquis Daniels and former Auburn women’s basketball player Shana Askew Daniels.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

College football 2022 Week 11 upset pick, lock, bad bet, and strangest thing

We’re getting down to the nitty-gritty part of the college football season, and last week’s upsets have made the playoff committee’s job even harder in the coming weeks. College football fans, gather around your mobile devices, water coolers, and fencelines – the time for College Football Playoff arguments is officially upon us. This year’s crop of contenders may look very different than years past.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy