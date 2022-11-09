Read full article on original website
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Woonsocket Call
Baldelli-Hunt heads back to office with a new City Council
WOONSOCKET – In a stunning change of political fortunes, city voters on Tuesday ousted three members of the City Council majority involved in the removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office on Oct. 6, and elected six of the seven candidates she ran with for re-election in an effort to shake up the seven-member council.
Turnto10.com
Lisa Baldelli-Hunt re-elected Woonsocket mayor after city council ousted her from office
(WJAR) — Woonsocket’s ousted mayor will soon be back in office. Lisa Baldelli-Hunt ran unopposed on Tuesday and got 76.2% of the vote, according to data from the Secretary of State. Just over a month ago, the Woonsocket City Council voted to remove Baldelli-Hunt from office. City councilwoman...
independentri.com
Election 2022: Narragansett sends incumbents back to school board, council
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Three of the incumbents on Narragansett’s Town Council will keep their seats for another two years. Current President Pro Tem Susan Cicilline Buonanno garnered the most votes, 3,633, in the nonpartisan election to council. The unofficial numbers include in-person, mail and early ballots. Following her...
Turnto10.com
Officials wrap up projects on Federal Hill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — After more than two and a half years, a host of projects to renovate Federal Hill in Providence came to a close Friday. City officials and leaders from Federal Hill's Commerce Association gathered near DePasquale Square to celebrate the improvements, which include paving along Atwells Avenue, updated gas and electrical lines, new sidewalks, a renovated fountain in the square and the completion of brick work in four prominent sections.
Valley Breeze
Two new candidates join council, Newberry defeats Jones
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Three incumbents and two newcomers won seats on the North Smithfield Town Council on Tuesday, while incumbent Stephen Corriveau finished just outside of the top five. Incumbent Kim Alves blew away the competition in securing the most votes, at 3,039 or 17.7 percent of the total;...
Valley Breeze
Kennedy Manor lists officers, events
WOONSOCKET – Kennedy Manor Social Club announces the following officers and events. The new slate of officers are: Pauline Clancy, president; Jean Leverault, vice president, Rita Hines, secretary; Linda Smith, treasurer; Christine Casavant, sunshine lady. The advisory board includes Rita Charpentier, Debra Bucharme, Marion Liard, Dave Wolfe, Arthur Benoit and alternate Jeanne Bastien.
Turnto10.com
Providence Place Mall executives present plans to revitalize the space
(WJAR) — Executives for the Providence Place Mall have revealed their plans to revitalize the mall. It includes asking the Providence City Council for a second tax treaty. The mall leadership is asking the council for a continued partnership to reimagine the vacant spaces throughout the shopping center. At...
Jamestown Press
Local Dems sweep; town rejects pot
Every Democrat on the local ballot won their race Tuesday, including Jamestown resident Peter Neronha’s re-election as the state’s top prosecutor, and local voters followed suit with the statewide trend in every contest. Neronha was elected attorney general versus Republican Charles Calenda with 61 percent of the vote....
independentri.com
Election 2022: Incumbents lead the way on Narragansett Council, School Committee
We are VERY early in the election night process but, with 100% of precincts reporting in Narragansett, the unofficial results of local races are as follows so far (8:41 p.m.):. Narragansett Town Council: If the results of the race stay as indicated so far, the non-partisan town council will feature the three incumbents running for another term all returning as Susan Cicilline Buonanno and Ewa Dzwierzynski lead all candidates with 3,209 and 3,115 votes respectively. Incumbent Deborah Kopech is currently slated fourth in the results behind Jill Lawler. Less than 60 votes separate fifth and sixth-place finishers Steven J. Ferrandi and Laurie A. Kelly, respectively.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford plays strong role in outcome of Sheriff’s race as Paul Heroux unseats Tom Hodgson
Bristol County has a new sheriff for the first time in a quarter century. Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux defeated incumbent sheriff Thomas Hodgson with 51% of the vote in a close race. Hodgson conceded the victory at 1:00am this morning in spite of the fact that votes were still being...
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 11, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the "loser lawn," the big blue wave, Citizens Bank's political strategy, and the politicos who may wish to rethink their vocations. Now,...
spectrumnews1.com
What's pushing restaurants out of the Canal District?
WORCESTER, Mass. - Smokestack Urban Barbeque on Green Street is joining the list of restaurants closing in Worcester's Canal District. They broke the news to customers on Facebook, saying their last day of service is November 19. This now makes six restaurants that have either sold or closed in recent months.
Valley Breeze
No sweat for Pawtucket Democrats in General Assembly, council races
PAWTUCKET – Primary winners for Pawtucket's General Assembly seats won their races on Tuesday with numbers anywhere from 60 to 18 percent of the total vote cast. They were easy wins for the Democrats, who continue to swat back any challenges from Republicans.
Brett Smiley wins Providence mayoral race
Brett Smiley will be the next mayor of Providence after running unopposed in Tuesday’s election.
fallriverreporter.com
Robin Murphy of Fall River denied parole this week in “cult killings”
A Fall River woman known for her reported involvement in the city’s “cult killings” has been denied parole in a ruling handed down this week. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on January 14, 1981, in Bristol Superior Court, Robin Murphy pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of Karen Marsden and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Murphy had been indicted for first-degree murder but was allowed to plead guilty to the lesser charge in exchange for her testimony at the trial of her co-defendants, Carl Drew and Carl Davis.
Valley Breeze
Council acknowledges issues with multi-family assessments
WOONSOCKET – The City Council on Monday acknowledged that there were flaws in the way multi-family homes in Woonsocket were assessed on taxes this year, but said there’s nothing they can do about it for this year’s bills. “There’s no good answers for this fiscal year, because...
Union approves pay raises in move to attract more RIPTA bus drivers
The union spokesperson said the previous pay made it hard to recruit new bus drivers.
Valley Breeze
Armand A. Doiron – Woonsocket
Armand A. Doiron, 87, of Woonsocket, R.I., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Cherry Hill Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Johnston, R.I., with loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband of Constance (Lamarre) Doiron for three years, and his late wife, Alice (Moulson)...
Valley Breeze
Lombardi: New playground, opening soon, will put us on the map
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The town’s new ADA-accessible playground, arguably set to be the best in the state, says Mayor Charles Lombardi, will “put us on the map” for families across Rhode Island. The new $500,000 playground at 7 June St. “is looking really good” as crews...
nerej.com
Churchill & Banks breaks ground on $120 million East Point waterfront community permitted for 392 residential units
East Providence, RI East Point is the latest waterfront residential community to be built by Churchill & Banks, permitted for 392 residential units, many of which will have direct waterfront access and unobstructed views of the Seekonk River and Blackstone State Park across the Seekonk River. As designed there will be 270 rental apartments and 122 single family or condominiums units. The development is bounded by the Seekonk River to the west, and Omega Pond to the south.
