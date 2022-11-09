We are VERY early in the election night process but, with 100% of precincts reporting in Narragansett, the unofficial results of local races are as follows so far (8:41 p.m.):. Narragansett Town Council: If the results of the race stay as indicated so far, the non-partisan town council will feature the three incumbents running for another term all returning as Susan Cicilline Buonanno and Ewa Dzwierzynski lead all candidates with 3,209 and 3,115 votes respectively. Incumbent Deborah Kopech is currently slated fourth in the results behind Jill Lawler. Less than 60 votes separate fifth and sixth-place finishers Steven J. Ferrandi and Laurie A. Kelly, respectively.

NARRAGANSETT, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO